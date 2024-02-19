- Advertisement -

Mike Marlar Tops Wednesday Night Volusia Speedway Park Action

Returns to Golden Isles Speedway this Friday – Saturday



WINFIELD, Tenn. (02/19/24) – Last Wednesday night found Mike Marlar streaking to his first win of the year with his Skyline Motorsports No. 157 / Truck Country / Bruening Rock Products / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Can-Am Auto Salvage / Petroff Towing / Longhorn Race Car Super Late Model.

His maiden voyage to the Winner’s Circle came at Volusia Speedway Park during the DIRTcar Nationals. His second-career win at the Florida oval was worth $5,000.

“It felt really good ya know. We’re happy to win one man, we’ve had kind of a hard Speedweeks,” Marlar said on the frontstretch at the famed, ½-mile oval. “(We’ve) been fast a lot, just ain’t winning anything and tearing up a lot of stuff. So, happy to win one for sure there and the car was really good. A huge thanks goes out to Greg Bruening, Skyline Motorsports, and everyone who supports our team.”

With Monday’s opener postponed by Mother Nature, Mike Marlar returned to Volusia Speedway Park (De Leon Springs, Fla.) on Tuesday to pilot the Skyline Motorsports No. 157 Super Late Model the 53rd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals.

Squeezing into the preliminary feature with the fourth-and-final transfer spot in his heat race, Mike was collected in a six-car skirmish on a lap-17 restart that ended his night.

On Wednesday with the 48-car field divided into three groups, Marlar topped his 16-car group before picking up a flag-to-flag victory in the 20-lap prelim. He earned a $5,000 payday for his first win of the season.

For Monday’s rescheduled feature, Mike retired from the race on lap 14 after challenging for the top spot early in the 25-lap affair.

Marlar’s Thursday night ended with a sixth-place result in the 40-lap feature after he led laps 1-7 and 11-19.

In a field of 48 World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series entries on Friday, Mike raced into the $16,000-to-win A-Main with a heat victory but was forced to retire from the feature on the pace lap with mechanical issues.

Saturday’s 53rd annual Federated DIRTcar Nationals finale fell to wet weather.

Full results from the events are available at www.DIRTcar.com.

Mike’s attention now returns to Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) action this Friday and Saturday with a pair of events at Golden Isles Speedway (Waynesville, Ga.). The weekend includes a $10,000-to-win and $20,000-to-win program.

Marlar currently sits 13th in the latest series standings.

For more information on the weekend’s slate, point your browser to www.LucasDirt.com .

Mike Marlar and Skyline Motorsports would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Bruening Rock Products, Truck Country, Bennett Explosives, Olson Explosives, Bilstein, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Petroff Towing, Paulson Stussy Construction, VP Racing Fuel, Longhorn Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Race Ranch, Bell Helmets, Ultra Shield Race Products, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Swift Springs, Bicknell Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Andrews Products, XS Power Batteries, Out-Pace Racing Products, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Wehrs Machine, Buzze Racing Products, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Jones Racing Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Sweet Manufacturing, Wiles Driveshafts, Capital Signs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Stanley Best Heating & Air, JSR Properties LLC, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Mike Marlar please visit the team website at www.MikeMarlar.com .