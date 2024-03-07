1 MONTH ALERT: World of Outlaws Return to US 36 Raceway With Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

- Advertisement -

OSBORN, MO (March 7, 2024) – For one night only on April 5, Missouri fans will get to see the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota on the same night at US 36 Raceway.



The event will be the first time the two Series visit the high-banked 3/8-mile track together and the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets’ debut there.

Sheldon Haudenschild put on a show for fans last year, dueling with Carson Macedo and David Gravel for the win – scoring his second straight World of Outlaws victory at the track.



They’ll be back to battle again against fellow Series stars like 10-time champion Donny Schatz, 2023 Rookie of the Year Gio Scelzi, Logan Schuchart, Buddy Kofoid and more.



The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will also have a star-studded field with 2022 Series champion Zach Daum back to score another title against an abundance of new contenders like Brayton Lynch, TJ Smith, Trevor Cline, Peter Smith and South Africa’s Luke Drotschie.



It’ll be a true showcase of the open-wheel ladder system as many of the Midget drivers may find themselves as the future stars of the World of Outlaws tour, taking the same path as Kofoid.



The event will also be the site of the World of Outlaws’ next documentary, which will air on CBS later this year, giving fans a chance to see themselves on the prime network.



EVENT INFO:

Date – Friday, April 5

Track – 3/8-mile oval

Track Record (Sprint Cars) – 9.846 sec. by Paul McMahan on May 5, 2006



Tickets – WorldofOutlaws.com/tix

How to Watch – DIRTVision.com / download the DIRTVision App



Times (Central)

2PM Gates Open

5PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps/Qualifying

–Racing to follow



Last Year’s Replay (Sprint Cars)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nxiKJAF1S4



Previous Winners (Sprint Cars):

2023 – Sheldon Haudenschild on April 7

2020 – Sheldon Haudenschild on Aug. 29

2016 – Joey Saldana on Sept. 17

2009 –Joey Saldana on June 26

2007 –Jason Meyers on May 11

2006 – Jac Haudenschild on May 5