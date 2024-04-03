COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Resumes 2024 this Weekend

- Advertisement -

Poplar Bluff Speedway and Old No. 1 Speedway Next Up on April 5 – 6

CONWAY, Ark. (04/01/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series resumes their 2024 campaign this Friday and Saturday, April 5 – 6 at Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Speedway and Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.) with a pair of $5,000-to-win events.

Heading into the weekend two-time series champ, Kyle Beard is the Midwest Sheet Marked Man with a 17-point advantage atop the series standings over Logan Martin. B.J. Robinson is 26 points out of the lead in third with Morgan Bagley 33 markers out of the lead in fourth, and Clayton Stuckey in fifth, 49 points removed from the point lead.

Jon Mitchell, Tony Jackson Jr., Shane Hebert, Jon Kirby, Hunter Rasdon, Tristan Chamberlain, Jarret Stuckey, Scott Crigler, Chance Mann, and Brandon Ball complete the Top 15 in the latest series standings.

The doubleheader weekend opens on Friday, April 5 at Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Motorsports Park. In 2023 Mason Oberkramer bested the CCSDS event at the oval with other former series winners at the facility, including Billy Moyer (2022), Billy James (2007) and Jeff Floyd (2007). The night’s action includes complete programs for A-Mods, Factory Stocks, Super Stocks, and Pro 4’s.

Pits open at 4 p.m. CT with grandstands opening at 6 p.m., hot lap action at 7 p.m. and racing action to follow. Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $20 with veterans, seniors & first responders $15 and kids (ages 12-and-under) free. Pit admission (ages 13-and-up) are $35 with kids (ages 6-12) $15 and children (ages 5-and-under) free.

On Saturday, April 6 the tour rolls into Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.) for the 2024 edition of the Cow Patty. Billy Moyer Jr. bested the event in 2023, and this Saturday’s program marks the 29th all-time series event at the 1/4-mile oval. Modifieds ($1,000-to-win) and Pure Stocks ($800-to-win) will also be in action.

Pit gate opens at 4 p.m. CT with the pill draw closing at 6 p.m. and racing action at 7 p.m. General admission is $25 and pit admission is $40.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the weekend is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For information on the facilities, please visit www.PoplarBluffMotorsportsPark.racing and www.OldNo1Speedway.org .

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.