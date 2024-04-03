- Advertisement -

An exciting Missouri bullring, and a new track for the $20,000-to-win Jason Johnson Classic take center stage

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Bring Historic Streak to US 36, Make Arrowhead Debut for Jason Johnson Classic

OSBORN, MO (April 2, 2024) – The first weekend of April brings a huge weekend of action for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

First up is an all-out open-wheel assault at one of the country’s most exciting bullrings. Osborn, MO’s US 36 Raceway welcomes both the country’s top Sprint Car drivers and the stars of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota on Friday, April 5. The night marks the first of five in 2024 that the two Series will converge.

Saturday, April 6, brings one of the most anticipated events of the season. The Greatest Show on Dirt honors one of the most respected men to ever grace the pit area with the sixth running of the Jason Johnson Classic. This year’s edition shifts to a new track for the World of Outlaws with the Series heading to Colcord, OK’s Arrowhead Speedway for the first time. Saturday’s winner is walking away $20,000 richer.

A track already proven to provide some of the season’s most exciting racing and a Series debut with 20-grand on the line, what better way to kick off the month of April?

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

HAUD’S HOUSE: With a perfect batting average at US 36 Raceway, Sheldon Haudenschild will attract plenty of attention on Friday. The high banked 3/8 mile seems to suit his thrilling style behind the wheel perfectly.

Four years ago, the Wooster, OH native started fifth and secured a trip to Victory Lane with a last lap, last corner pass that brought the fans to their feet. Last year, the World of Outlaws returned to US 36 for the first time since that night, and Haudenschild topped a wild war with Carson Macedo, David Gravel, and Brad Sweet to make it two for two at the Osborn, MO oval.

Friday offers Haudenschild the chance to make it three in a row at US 36. The 30-year-old has built momentum with his Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team by posting finishes of seventh or better in five of the last six races.

UNPRECEDENTED PARITY: Never before have the World of Outlaws seen the level of parity that 2024 has brought. Rico Abreu’s victory at 81 Speedway last weekend gave us nine different winners in the first nine races of the season, setting a record for the most to begin a year. The question now becomes how long will it last?

Friday’s race at US 36 could push to mark to 10 winners with many capable drivers still seeking their first win of the season. Logan Schuchart is still aiming for a 2024 victory. The Shark Racing pilot has competed at US 36 three times with a best run of third in 2020.

Buddy Kofoid is yet to make a Victory Lane visit during his first World of Outlaws campaign. He’s fresh off equaling his best finish of the season with Roth Motorsports by posting a fifth at 81 Speedway. The Californian’s one US 36 appearance resulted in a 16th to 10th drive last year.

Other gassers like Brock Zearfoss, Bill Balog, Kraig Kinser, and more are looking to be the 10th different winner.

STREAK STOPPERS: Nine different winners so far also means there have been plenty of talented drivers looking to be the first to two wins on Friday and end the streak.

David Gravel rolls into US 36 with the momentum of back-to-back runner-up finishes. A victory on Friday would serve as a measure of redemption as a US 36 crash last year was one of only a few issues that might’ve cost him the 2023 title.

Sheldon Haudenschild’s résumé at US 36 has already been mentioned, and he’s one of the nine that have been to Victory Lane in 2024. A win on Friday would mark the third time in Haudenschild’s career that he’s been the first to multiple checkered flags in a season.

Seven of Donny Schatz’s 312 career wins have come in the state of Missouri, but the 10-time champion is yet to conquer US 36. This year’s Volusia Bike Week victor has been solid in six starts at US 36, posting three top fives.

NO REPEAT WINNERS: This year’s lack of repeat winners isn’t the only parity pattern on the line this weekend. The Jason Johnson Classic has delivered a different name in the winner’s column every year through the first five editions. No driver has topped two of the events honoring the “Ragin’ Cajun.”

David Gravel claimed the first to complete a storybook night in 2019 when he was driving for Jason Johnson Racing. Since then, James McFadden, Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen, and Rico Abreu have won the prestigious event. The first four took place at Lake Ozark Speedway before moving to 81 Speedway last year.

Now, the event shifts to Arrowhead Speedway for the first time. With it being a new track for the World of Outlaws and a huge roster expected, the field will be wide open with many different competitors capable of adding their name as a Jason Johnson Classic winner.

CONTINUING JASON’S LEGACY: Saturday not only provides the opportunity to honor Jason Johnson, but it also allows the Sprint Car world to see Jason’s cousin – Philip Dietz – along with his wife Brooke continue the legacy of the #41 team.

Jason established a race team built on passion and professionalism capable of competing at the sport’s highest level. Jason Johnson Racing continues to uphold that standard with Carson Macedo behind the wheel. A week and a half ago Macedo collected his 30th World of Outlaws win since teaming with JJR, making him responsible for half of the team’s 60 Series victories.

Macedo looks to add another triumph aboard the Albaugh #41 to give the team a second win in the Jason Johnson Classic and first since Gravel’s in the inaugural event. Macedo has topped the two most recent Series debuts at a new track and could make it three in a row at Arrowhead.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, April 5 at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, MO

Saturday, April 6 at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, OK

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (9/82 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports #2 (1272 PTS)

2. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15 (-18 PTS)

3. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing #18 (-38 PTS)

4. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing #1S (-48 PTS)

5. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing #41 (-78 PTS)

6. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing #17 (-116 PTS)

7. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports #83 (-128 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports #17B (-172 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing #3Z (-192 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports #7S (-238 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (9 Drivers):

1 Win – Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Tyler Courtney, Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Brent Marks, Giovanni Scelzi, Carson Macedo, Rico Abreu

FEATURE LAPS LED (11 Drivers):

55 Laps – Carson Macedo

54 Laps – Rico Abreu

40 Laps – Giovanni Scelzi

25 Laps – Brad Sweet, David Gravel

14 Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

13 Laps – Anthony Macri, Michael Kofoid

12 Laps – Donny Schatz

3 Laps – Brent Marks

1 Lap – Tyler Courtney

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (7 Drivers):

2 Quick Times – Brent Marks, Carson Macedo

1 Quick Time – Landon Crawley, Brian Brown, Michael Kofoid, Aaron Reutzel, Giovanni Scelzi

HEAT RACE WINNERS (18 Drivers):

4 Heat Wins – Brent Marks

3 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Sheldon Haudenschild, Giovanni Scelzi, David Gravel, Michael Kofoid

2 Heat Wins – Tyler Courtney

1 Heat Win – Corey Day, Justin Peck, Brian Brown, Bill Balog, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Logan Schuchart, Bill Rose, Carson Macedo, Ryan Timms, Landon Crawley

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (24 Drivers):

8 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi

6 Dashes – David Gravel

5 Dashes – Brent Marks, Rico Abreu

4 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild, Landon Crawley, Carson Macedo

3 Dashes – Tyler Courtney, Brian Brown, Bill Balog, Logan Schuchart, Buddy Kofoid

2 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz

1 Dash – Anthony Macri, Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, Corey Day, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Bill Rose, Aaron Reutzel, Ryan Timms, Garet Williamson

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (6 Drivers):

1 LCS – Austin McCarl, Bill Balog, Corey Day, Kasey Kahne, Koty Adams, Jace Park

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (7 Drivers):

2 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart

1 Hard Charger – Donny Schatz, Aaron Reutzel, Jace Park, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Brock Zearfoss

PODIUM FINISHES (12 Drivers):

4 Podiums – David Gravel

3 Podiums – Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, Rico Abreu

2 Podiums – Tyler Courtney, Sheldon Haudenschild, Giovanni Scelzi, Brent Marks

1 Podium – Justin Peck, Anthony Macri, Aaron Reutzel

TOP 10 FINISHES (27 Drivers):

9 Top 10s – Donny Schatz

8 Top 10s – Gio Scelzi, David Gravel

7 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

6 Top 10s – Buddy Kofoid

5 Top 10s – Bill Balog, Brent Marks, Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild

4 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu

3 Top 10s – Anthony Macri, Brad Sweet

2 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Aaron Reutzel, Brock Zearfoss, Ryan Timms

1 Top 10 – Justin Peck, Kasey Kahne, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Zeb Wise, Corey Day, Cory Eliason, Landon Crawley, Jacob Allen, Chris Windom, Garet Williamson

2024 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Wed, Feb 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

2. Thurs, Feb 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

3. Fri, Feb 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Tyler Courtney (1)

4. Sat, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

5. Mon, March 4 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

6. Fri, March 15 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Brent Marks (1)

7. Sat, March 16 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

8. Sat, March 23 / Kennedale Speedway Park / Kennedale, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

9. Sat, March 30 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (1)

For the full 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule, CLICK HERE.