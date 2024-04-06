HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series NewsBrent Marks Maneuvers to Victory with POWRi & Elite 410 Outlaw Sprints...

Brent Marks Maneuvers to Victory with POWRi & Elite 410 Outlaw Sprints at Texas Motor Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Brent Marks
Tulsa, OK. (4/5/24) Brent Marks would make the long journey from Pennsylvania to Texas Motor Speedway worth the haul with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint running in conjunction with the Elite 410 Outlaw Sprints on Night One of the Wildcard Shuffle to notch his league first victory to pocket the payday in an outstanding feature event.

Proceeding onto the speedy surface with twenty-five top-notch entrants in the season debut of the POWRi 410’s would see Brenham Crouch set a quick qualifying time of 13.872-second lap with Noah Gass, Wayne Johnson, and Brent Marks each earning heat racing victories.

Taking the track into the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Brent Marks and Brenham Crouch lined up in the front row as Brenham Crouch would gain the lead on the opening lap with Brent Marks, Blake Hahn, Sam Hafertepe Jr and Austin Mundie all battling within the top five.

Cruising to a comfortable lead, Brenham Crouch would maintain momentum pacing the field as drivers all jockeyed for positions with Brent Marks quickly gaining on the leader as lap traffic began to come into play.

Battling tooth-and-nail for several laps for the lead, Brenham Crouch and Brent Marks would put on a dazzling display of driving for the lead with both drivers swapping the top spot on each end of the track.

Slightly misjudging the entrance of turns one and two would be the difference maker as Brent Marks would take the top position away from Brenham Crouch with Crouch trying to keep pace only to spin while in the runner-up spot.

Holding stead out front for the final revolutions, Brent Marks would not be denied in earning his first career POWRi & Elite 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Blake Hahn hustling into the runner-up position late.

“This track was tricky and technical tonight. Trying not to burn off my tires early while also trying hard to stay with Brenham was difficult,” said a victorious Brent Marks in the Dallas/Fort Worth Texas winner’s circle ceremony celebrations. Adding, “It’s great to get a feel for the track and to get my first victory here at Texas Motor Speedway, the whole crew did a great job all around today”.

Contesting intently behind would find Noah Gass in hot pursuit to placing on the final podium placement from the starting fifth on the initial green flag. Wayne Johnson would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Sam Hafertepe Jr would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints running in conjunction with the Elite 410 Outlaw Sprints at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Night One of the Wildcard Shuffle.

Texas Motor Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 4/5/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 1-Brenham Crouch (13.872)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 2C-Wayne Johnson

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 19-Brent Marks

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 19-Brent Marks

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 10G-Marcus Thomas(+12)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 19-Brent Marks

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 20G-Noah Gass[5]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[7]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 6. 23B-Brian Bell[8]; 7. 4M-Austin Mundie[4]; 8. 10G-Marcus Thomas[20]; 9. 1-Brenham Crouch[2]; 10. 2B-Brett Becker[9]; 11. 44-Chris Martin[14]; 12. 01J-Jeb Sessums[16]; 13. 72-Blaine Baxter[15]; 14. 9$-Kyle Clark[18]; 15. 3D-Jeff Day Jr[21]; 16. 16G-Austyn Gossel[12]; 17. 17-Matt Etzelmiller[22]; 18. 1J-Danny Jennings[10]; 19. 88R-Ryder Laplante[11]; 20. 10-Bryan Debrick[23]; 21. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[17]; 22. 4-Cameron Martin[13]; 23. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[19]; 24. 21-Michelle Parson[24]; 25. J2-John Carney II[25].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 2. 1-Brenham Crouch[4]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 4. 16G-Austyn Gossel[1]; 5. 44-Chris Martin[5]; 6. 01J-Jeb Sessums[7]; 7. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]; 8. 17-Matt Etzelmiller[8]; 9. (DNS) J2-John Carney II.

Engler Machine Tool Engler Machine & Tool Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 2. 4M-Austin Mundie[3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 4. 4-Cameron Martin[5]; 5. 88R-Ryder Laplante[2]; 6. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[6]; 7. 10G-Marcus Thomas[7]; 8. 10-Bryan Debrick[8].

MVT Services MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[4]; 2. 1J-Danny Jennings[1]; 3. 2B-Brett Becker[2]; 4. 23B-Brian Bell[3]; 5. 72-Blaine Baxter[5]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 7. 3D-Jeff Day Jr[7]; 8. (DNS) 21-Michelle Parson.

Hoosier Racing Tire Hoosier Racing Tire Qualifying: 1. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:13.872[17]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.987[18]; 3. 19-Brent Marks, 00:14.081[24]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:14.184[16]; 5. 4M-Austin Mundie, 00:14.284[21]; 6. 23B-Brian Bell, 00:14.305[6]; 7. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:14.350[13]; 8. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 00:14.543[4]; 9. 2B-Brett Becker, 00:14.576[23]; 10. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 00:14.597[10]; 11. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 00:14.610[2]; 12. 1J-Danny Jennings, 00:14.610[11]; 13. 44-Chris Martin, 00:14.615[7]; 14. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:14.687[14]; 15. 72-Blaine Baxter, 00:14.746[12]; 16. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:14.936[25]; 17. 17H-Wout Hoffmans, 00:15.004[20]; 18. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:15.026[22]; 19. 01J-Jeb Sessums, 00:15.109[9]; 20. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 00:15.459[19]; 21. 3D-Jeff Day Jr, 00:15.466[8]; 22. 17-Matt Etzelmiller, 00:15.881[1]; 23. 10-Bryan Debrick, 00:16.370[5]; 24. 21-Michelle Parson, 00:17.000[3]; 25. J2-John Carney II, 00:17.001[15].

