Tattershell captures Easter Bowl Enduro 150 as Lucas Oil Speedway opens season

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 6, 2024) – In order to capture the Easter Bowl Enduro 150 on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway, it took avoiding on-track mayhem and mechanical malfunction while also getting a passing grade in the post-race trip to the tech building.

Will Tattershell of Bois D’Arc, Mo., was able to meet all three of those standards. As a result, despite taking the checkered flag in second place, Tattershell came away the $1,500 first prize in the headliner of Lucas Oil Speedway’s season-opening program.

Other feature winners included Logan Roark (POWRi Midwest Mods), Justin Wells (POWRi Hermitage Lumber Late Models) and Darin Porter (POWRi Pure Stocks). A total of 95 cars checked into the pits in the four divisions.

The finale was the third annual marathon and it appeared that Derrek Wilson of Chanute, Kan., was the winner of the race that took one hour and four minutes to complete. Wilson took the lead with 45 laps remaining and held it to the finish, taking an apparent win over Tatterhsell by about a straightaway’s margin.

But Wilson was disqualified afterward when his car failed post-race inspection.

Kevin Perkins of Sedalia took the lead on lap 47 and built an 11.6-second lead by lap 60. Alex Thomas cut the gap to just under six seconds when Perkins had a flat right-front tire on lap 84 and had to pull off, giving the lead to Thomas.

Wilson was 9.1 seconds behind when Perkins went off, but he began to chase down Thomas. He caught him on lap 105, taking the lead in turn two. Tattershell was in third, 10 seconds behind Thomas as the only other car on the lead lap at that point.

Wilson’s lead was 4.7 seconds by lap 120 with Tattershell 7.2 behind the leader as the finish began to come into focus. Thomas, who set the early pace as he started on the pole, began to fade by lap 130 and surrendered the runner-up position to Tattershell with 20 to go. Wilson maintained his lead as the laps continued to click away.

Tattershell kept cutting into the deficit, drawing within 4.5 seconds of Wilson with 10 laps to go. But Wilson cleared lapped traffic and was able to maintain his lead at just over four seconds with five remaining.

Wilson, with earlier Enduro wins this season at Springfield Raceway and 81 Speedway, hung on from there and took the checkers 6.3 seconds clear of Tattershell.

Bill Polzin of Creighton, Mo., officially wound up second with Thomas, of Macks Creek taking third followed by Blake Davidson and Jet Herrick.

Roark earns Midwest Mods win: Logan Roark made the winning pass with five laps remaining and went on to earn the POWRi Midwest Mods feature victory in a race plagued by multiple early cautions.

Jacob Hall started third and found his way into the lead on lap two, taking over from pole-starting Jacob Long. Roark, who started fifth, moved into the runner-up spot by last three and worked in the inside line to try and get around the leader.

Finally getting some consistent green-flag laps after six cautions before five official laps were completed, Roark pulled alongside Hall on lap 15 and was able to get by for the lead.

Roark, of Henley, Mo., held on from there. He worked through lapped traffic and finished .982 seconds in front of Hall. It was Roark’s second feature win in two nights as he prevailed at Midway Speedway on Friday.

“I was just trying to hit my marks every lap,” Roark said of his strategy as he waited for some green-flag laps and the winning move. “I knew he had a good hot rod. Wow, what a race.”

Steve Muilenburg rallied from 10th to third with Pete Richardson winding up fourth and Scott Campbell was fifth.

Justin Wells rolls in Late Models: The POWRi Hermitage Lumber Late Model feature winner was a familiar face. Justin Wells, who captured 11 feature wins last season at Lucas Oil Speedway, started the new season with a convincing triumph.

Wells, of Aurora, beat Payton Looney by 2.8 seconds at the finish. He led all 25 laps with only two cautions delaying his march to victory lane and the $1,000 first prize.

“You could add both the ages of the second and third place (drivers) and they’re not my age,” Wells said with a laugh.

Justin Wells outgunned Cole Wells at the start and opened a 2.4-second lead by lap six, when the race’s first caution flew. When action resumed, Payton Looney needed just two laps to move around Cole Wells for second.

Catching the elder Wells was another matter. Justin Wells poured it on, opening a 3.3-second lead by lap 14 when a second caution wiped out the big lead with 11 to go.

Wells gradually pulled away after the restart as the race stayed caution-free and rolled to the win over Looney, a former Show-Me 100 winner who was driving for Moon Brothers Racing.

Tyler Kuykendall finished third with Jim Greenway fourth and Justin Russell fifth.

Porter wires field in Pure Stocks: Darin Porter of California, Mo., led all 20 laps for the POWRi Pure Stocks feature victory.

Porter started on the pole with Trevor Wilson to his outside and they ran 1-2 through the early portion with Robbie Jones in third. Porter had a 1.4-second lead at the midway point on lap 10 and his lead surpassed two seconds just two laps later.

Without a caution over the final 15 laps to slow him down, the defending POWRi Pure Stocks national points champion kept rolling and beat Wilson by 3.6 seconds at the finish.

Justin Pike wound up in third with Grayon McKinney fourth and Chris Tonoli in fifth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (April 6, 2024)

Easter Bowl Enduro 150

A Feature – 1. 81WT-Will Tattershell[9]; 2. 11A-Bill Polzin[6]; 3. 42-Alex Thomas[1]; 4. 8B-Blake Davidson[39]; 5. 12-Jet Herrick[19]; 6. 44D-harold Hawk[35]; 7. 3P-Kevin Perkins[7]; 8. 10-Josh Stringer[10]; 9. 723-Dustin McNamara[23]; 10. 2T-Tom Lampe[27]; 11. 07-Jordan Goddard[29]; 12. 85-Nicholas Fritch[11]; 13. K4-Jack Wood[12]; 14. 1L-Zachary Lescault[13]; 15. 15-Curt Turpin[16]; 16. 1T-Tara Turpin[17]; 17. 55-Dallas Butchee[18]; 18. 41-Aaron Copher[20]; 19. 00X-Anthony Stark[21]; 20. 8-William Parr[4]; 21. 3-Kevin Synder[2]; 22. 32-Michael Groesbeck[34]; 23. 69A-Tyler McCoy[37]; 24. 7J-Jacob Walker[24]; 25. 279-Scott Benedix[14]; 26. 22-Troy Mitchell[38]; 27. 24J-Jermey Catron[5]; 28. 33-Michael Gillis[33]; 29. 203-George Turpin[32]; 30. 1-Trenton Parr[3]; 31. 94-Henry Whaley Jr[15]; 32. 1K-Butch Knox[8]; 33. 0-John Lampe[26]; 34. 179-Scott Lampe[28]; 35. 77J-wayne russell[30]; 36. 44-Shane Headley[36]; 37. 27-Payten Dinges[22]; 38. (DNS) 13SS-Andrew Pavlovic; 39. (DQ) 317-Derrek Wilson[25]

POWRi Midwest Mods

A Feature – 1. 17-Logan Roark[5]; 2. 101-Jacob Hall[3]; 3. 33M-Steve Muilenburg[10]; 4. 64-Pete Richardson[6]; 5. 83-Scott Campbell[11]; 6. 23-Dakota Dillon[4]; 7. 221-Jerry Brown[26]; 8. 662-Cayden Campbell[9]; 9. 5D-Dustin Dennison[18]; 10. 12X-Darren Burt[15]; 11. 2J-Jordan Beard[2]; 12. 27-Terry Williams[19]; 13. E1-John Eagleburger[8]; 14. 25-Eli Muilenburg[17]; 15. 55K-Kenny Hubbard[21]; 16. 17L-Richard Lampe[7]; 17. 35-Justin Dick[14]; 18. (DNF) 3N1-Jacob Long[1]; 19. (DNF) 10-Cody Bray[12]; 20. (DNF) 29-Justin Oliver[25]; 21. (DNF) 12-Zach Brollier[22]; 22. (DNF) 33-Michael Gillis[13]; 23. (DNF) 22-Chase Walters[20]; 24. (DNF) 99L-Jeff Lockard[23]; 25. (DNF) V31-Brandon Vignoe[24]; 26. (DNS) 33G-Michael Groesbeck

Heat 1 – 1. 3N1-Jacob Long[6]; 2. 2J-Jordan Beard[9]; 3. 17L-Richard Lampe[8]; 4. 10-Cody Bray[1]; 5. 35-Justin Dick[3]; 6. 25-Eli Muilenburg[4]; 7. 22-Chase Walters[5]; 8. (DNS) V31-Brandon Vignoe; 9. (DNS) 29-Justin Oliver

Heat 2 – 1. 101-Jacob Hall[4]; 2. 17-Logan Roark[6]; 3. 662-Cayden Campbell[5]; 4. E1-John Eagleburger[9]; 5. 33-Michael Gillis[2]; 6. 33G-Michael Groesbeck[3]; 7. (DNF) 12-Zach Brollier[7]; 8. (DNF) 99L-Jeff Lockard[8]; 9. (DQ) 221-Jerry Brown[1]

Heat 3 – 1. 23-Dakota Dillon[3]; 2. 64-Pete Richardson[5]; 3. 83-Scott Campbell[1]; 4. 33M-Steve Muilenburg[8]; 5. 12X-Darren Burt[4]; 6. 5D-Dustin Dennison[6]; 7. 27-Terry Williams[2]; 8. 55K-Kenny Hubbard[7]

POWRi Hermitage Lumber Late Models

A Feature – 1. 98-Justin Wells[1]; 2. 72-Payton Looney[6]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[3]; 4. 28-Jim Greenway[8]; 5. 12J-Justin Russell[4]; 6. 20-Alan Westling[11]; 7. 31C-Cole Henson[5]; 8. 33-Paul Glendenning[7]; 9. 99-Larry Jones[14]; 10. 21P-Darren Phillips[10]; 11. 7J-Jake Morris[12]; 12. 74-Kyle Bates[15]; 13. (DNF) 1T-Tucker Cox[16]; 14. (DNF) 49-Cole Wells[2]; 15. (DNF) X15-Bobby Ruff II[13]; 16. (DNF) 90-Joe Walkenhorst[9]

Heat 1 – 1. 98-Justin Wells[3]; 2. 12J-Justin Russell[1]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[8]; 4. 28-Jim Greenway[4]; 5. 21P-Darren Phillips[5]; 6. 20-Alan Westling[2]; 7. X15-Bobby Ruff II[7]; 8. (DNF) 1T-Tucker Cox[6]

Heat 2 – 1. 49-Cole Wells[2]; 2. 31C-Cole Henson[1]; 3. 72-Payton Looney[5]; 4. 33-Paul Glendenning[8]; 5. 90-Joe Walkenhorst[3]; 6. 7J-Jake Morris[6]; 7. 99-Larry Jones[7]; 8. (DNF) 74-Kyle Bates[4]

POWRi Pure Stocks

A Feature – 1. 21-Darin Porter[1]; 2. 30-Trevor Wilson[2]; 3. 87-Justin Pike[5]; 4. 05G-Grayson McKiney[6]; 5. 71-Chris Tonoli[3]; 6. 90X-Tim Jones[12]; 7. 7-Karla Lampe[14]; 8. 23-Mark Simon[7]; 9. 714-Dustin Isaacs[9]; 10. 54-Dennis Crenshaw[13]; 11. 07-Jordan Goddard[8]; 12. 23R-Jeff Reid[15]; 13. (DNF) 27D-Dominick Dattoli[10]; 14. (DNF) 26-Zachary McDowell[11]; 15. (DNS) 21M-Payton McDowell; 16. (DQ) 20-Robbie Jones[4]

Heat 1 – 1. 20-Robbie Jones[1]; 2. 30-Trevor Wilson[6]; 3. 87-Justin Pike[3]; 4. 23-Mark Simon[4]; 5. 27D-Dominick Dattoli[5]; 6. 26-Zachary McDowell[7]; 7. 54-Dennis Crenshaw[2]; 8. (DQ) 21M-Payton McDowell[8]

Heat 2 – 1. 21-Darin Porter[8]; 2. 71-Chris Tonoli[6]; 3. 05G-Grayson McKiney[3]; 4. 07-Jordan Goddard[4]; 5. 714-Dustin Isaacs[2]; 6. 90X-Tim Jones[1]; 7. 7-Karla Lampe[7]; 8. 23R-Jeff Reid[5]

MLRA Spring Nationals next: The 11th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by Arizona Sport Shirts is next with doubleheader action Friday and Saturday, April 12-13. Friday night’s feature winner will earn $7,000 with a big $20,000 prize going to the Saturday winner.

Also in action Friday will be the POWRi Super Stocks running for $500 to win and the SMVR Show-Me Vintage Racers and Legend cars will be racing. On Saturday, the POWRi Super Stocks will be in action racing for $1,000 to win with SMVR Show-Me Vintage Racers will be in action.

The pits open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 both nights.

A test session is set from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, only for the classes racing on Friday and Saturday.

For ticket information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway schedule, fans can contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information about any event on the 2024 Lucas Oil Speedway scheduled.