Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Win World of Outlaws Weekend Opener in Pevely

Inside Line Promotions – PEVELY, Mo. (April 15, 2024) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel added to his lead in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship standings following a second straight winning weekend.

Gravel won the opening round of the Spring Classic on Friday before placing fourth on Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. He currently leads the World of Outlaws standings by 48 points.

The first half of each night mirrored itself with Gravel qualifying second quickest and winning a heat race to advance into the dash both nights. On Friday, he pulled the No. 1 in the dash draw and finished second in the dash to line up on the outside of the front row in the main event.

“The car was good and we took advantage of a good dash draw,” he said. “The track was pretty unique I felt. There were a couple of lane choices. We were able to get the car stuck and driving forward. Lapped traffic was interesting. I just tried to be patient and make the right moves and not make any mistakes.”

Gravel led all 40 laps for his first victory at the high-banked track since 2016.

“It definitely feels good,” he said. “We’ve been pretty fast there in the No. 2 car. I felt we were kinda due for a win and luckily it came through.”

Gravel drew the No. 4 in the dash draw on Saturday and he ended sixth in the race to garner the sixth starting spot in the A Main.

“We tried to do what we did the night before in the dash and it didn’t work,” he said. “I lost a row there, which was a big deal. It took a while to get going in that feature. If we started fourth we could have potentially been third or second on the first lap. I think Donny (Schatz) started fourth and he won the race. I think at the end of the day we had a car capable of running second and we finished fourth.”

The fourth-place result was Gravel’s 11 th top five in 13 races this season.

This week’s races are Friday at Paducah International Speedway in Paducah, Ky., during the Paducah Sprint Car Showdown and Saturday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind., during the Haubs Town Showdown. Gravel last raced at Paducah International Speedway in April 2012 when he finished ninth.

“We haven’t been to Paducah in a while so I’m looking forward to it and seeing what we can do,” he said. “And Haubstadt is a track I’ve had success at so hopefully we can put together another strong night there.”

QUICK RESULTS –

April 12 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (1); Feature: 1 (2).

April 13 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 6 (4); Feature: 4 (6).

SEASON STATS –

13 races, 3 wins, 11 top fives, 12 top 10s, 13 top 15s, 13 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Paducah International Speedway in Paducah, Ky., for the Paducah Sprint Car Showdown and Saturday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind., for the Haubs Town Showdown with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

