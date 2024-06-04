USRA B-Mods headline Saturday’s Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Championship Series program

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 4, 2024) – With six drivers bunched near the top of the Clear Creek Golf Cars USRA B-Mod standings, that division will headline Saturday night’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Championship Series program at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The USRA B-Mod have a special 25-lap, $750-to-win feature on Public Service Appreciation Night at the Races with all Police, Fire and Rescue personnel admitted free with ID.

Also in actioin will be the Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and Mod Lites as they race for $500 to win as a special guest class. The Hermitage Lumber POWRi Late Models will not be racing this week due to a special Late Model events at other area speedways.

It’s a wild scramble in the early points chase for the USRA B-Mods with JC Morton of Springfield holding a 15-point lead over Nevada’s Jon Sheets atop the leaderboard. But Eric Turner is only 19 behind the leader with defending track champ Bobby Williams and Trevor Drake both 20 out of the lead and Ryan Gillmore just 25 behind.

Close battles also can be found in the other divisions. Defending track champ Ryan Middaugh of Fulton has a 20-point margin in the USRA Modifieds over Robbie Reed with Jason Pursley 24 behind. In the USRA Stock Cars, Jaylen Wettengel of Topeka, Kan., is up by nine over William Garner and is 12 in front of Derek Brown.

Pit gates at the dirt track open at 4 p.m. with spectator grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

The dirt-track action is part of a big weekend of speed at Lucas Oil Speedway with the first of three Kentucky Drag Boat Association-sanctioned appearances this season taking part next door.

The KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas is scheduled to get underway with qualifying rounds on Saturday, tentatively set to begin at 10 a.m. Eliminations leading to championship rounds is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The KDBA will have action in 10 pro and sportsman divisions, from the 200-mile-per hour Top Alcohol Hydro class all the way down to Personal Water Craft. Gates at the drag boat track open at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the Kentucky Drag Boat Association, visit kydragboat.com.

Saturday Admission:

(Drag Boats Only: Includes access to drag boat pits)

General Admission (ages 6-and-over) – $15

Kids GA (5 and under) – FREE

2-Day GA (6 and over) – $30

(Dirt Track Only)

Adults (ages 13 and over) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12

Youth (6-12) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $35

* Public Service Appreciation Night at the Races with all Police, Fire and Rescue personnel FREE with ID

Combo Event (Drag Boats & Dirt Track)

Adults GA Combo (ages 13 and over) – $30

Seniors/Military GA Combo – $27

Youth GA Combo (6-12) – $25

Kids GA Combo (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA Combo – $85

Sunday Admission

(Includes admission to drag boat pits)

General admission (ages 6 and over) – $15

Kids GA (5 and under) – FREE

Other KDBA-sanctioned drag boat events at the speedway this season are the Show-Me Shootout on Lake Lucas, Aug. 2-3, and the 14th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals, Aug. 30-Sept. 1

For ticket information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.