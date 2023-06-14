40th Kings Royal at Eldora Brings $175,000 Payday This July

1 MONTH ALERT: 40th Kings Royal Brings $175,000 Payday
ROSSBURG, OH (June 14, 2023) – A new king will be crowned at Eldora Speedway in July. King the 40th.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to the “Big E” for the two-day Kings Royal weekend – featuring the Knight Before the Kings Royal on Friday, July 14, and the $175,000-to-win 40th Kings Royal on Saturday, July 15.
Brent Marks made history at the 39th edition of the event last year, winning his first Kings Royal event and second six-figure race in three days – having won the $100,000-to-win Historical Big 1 the Thursday before the Kings Royal. When the Series visited Eldora in May, Logan Schuchart and Rico Abreu claimed victories, hoping to translate them into their first Kings Royal triumph this year.
There have been five different Kings Royal winners in the last five years. Ten-time Series champion and five-time Kings Royal winner Donny Schatz is the last driver to win the event in back-to-back (to back) years (2016-2018).
What you need to know:
Track:
1/2-mile in Rossburg, OH
Times (ET):
2 p.m. Pit Gates Open
5 p.m. Grandstand Gates Open
6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying
-Racing to Follow
Tickets:
Previous Kings Royal winners:
2022 – Brent Marks
2021 – Tyler Courtney
2020 – Kyle Larson*
2019 – Brad Sweet
2018 – Donny Schatz
2017 – Donny Schatz
2016 – Donny Schatz
2015 – Shane Stewart
2014 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Brad Sweet
2012 – Sammy Swindell
2011 – Tyler Walker
2010 – Steve Kinser
2009 – Donny Schatz
2008 – Daryn Pittman
2007 – Donny Schatz
2006 – Joey Saldana
2005 – Steve Kinser
2004 – Jason Sides
2003 – Steve Kinser
2002 – Joey Saldana
2001 – Mark Kinser
2000 – Dale Blaney
1999 – Sammy Swindell
1998 – Jac Haudenschild
1997 – Steve Kinser
1996 – Johnny Herrera
1995 – Dave Blaney
1994 – Jac Haudenschild
1993 – Dave Blaney
1992 – Sammy Swindell
1991 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Doug Wolfgang
1989 – Bobby Davis Jr.
1988 – Steve Kinser
1987 – Jac Haudenschild
1986 – Don Kreitz Jr.
1985 – Doug Wolfgang
1984 – Steve Kinser
If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.