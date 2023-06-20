Cash Money SuperDirt Series Late Models Plus Weekly Racing Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

June 20, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The racing action continues to heat up along with the summer temps on Saturday, June 24, at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) with the return of the Cash Money SuperDirt Series Late Models Plus Weekly Racing in all four POWRi-sanctioned divisions.

Saturday’s race program marks the return of the Cash Money Late Models and the first of two appearances this season for the Southwest Missouri-based series. Last year, Jace Parmley held off series champion Mitch Keeter to collect the win at CMS. The series will return for their second and final CMS appearance of the year in September during the Labor Day weekend.

So far this season, defending champion Mitch Keeter has captured five feature wins in seven starts and sits atop the current standings. Derek Brown, Jimmy Vanzandt, Mike Bitner, and Isaac Keepper also hold a spot inside the top five. Parmley and Sawyer Crigler have also claimed series wins this season. Note, mention of driver name in print does not guarantee race appearance.

Weekly racers will return to challenge for championship track points in all four divisions, including B-Mods, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods. Last week’s winners included Terry Schultz in B-mods, Jay Prevete in Super Stocks, Payton McDowell in Pure Stocks, and David Wood in Midwest Mods.

The timeline for this Saturday is as follows: The Pit Gate opens at 4:30, Admission Gates at 5. The cutoff for drivers to check-in for racing is 6:15 (late check-ins will not earn passing points). The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, followed by practice “hot” laps at 7, with racing to follow at approximately 7:30.

Admissions information for Saturday is as follows: Adult General Admission $20, Active-Duty Military, Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74, and Students with Student I.D. $15. Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Children ages 5 and under and Senior Citizens aged 75 years and older are free in the grandstands. Those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. ALL pit passes regardless of age or status are $40.

Weekly race divisions at CMS includes POWRi sanctioning for all divisions, including weekly events for B-Mods, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods. ALL weekly division drivers must be registered at the track and with the POWRi sanctioning group.

POWRi membership registration for the 2023 season is mandatory in all weekly racing divisions at CMS. This information is easily accessible on the POWRi registration website www.powri.com/rules. All POWRi sanctioning and fees are separate from that of CMS. Please utilize the POWRi link as mentioned here to take care of your POWRi registration. Benefits include year-end point fund and secondary medical insurance.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

