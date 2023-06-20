High Banks Weekend Awaits Sprint Invaders at Davenport, Spoon River!

- Advertisement -

(Bill W) June 20, 2023 – The Sprint Invaders will be adjusting their stagger for a pair of banked tracks this weekend. Friday, June 23 the banked quarter-mile Davenport Speedway awaits the series. On Saturday, June 24, the Sprint Invaders will hit the high banks of Spoon River Speedway for the first time since 2009.

Friday marks the third visit for the series to the Davenport Speedway on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Kaley Gharst won in 2012, and Chase Randall took last year’s stop. The race has been plagued by rain on another three occasions.

Spoon River Speedway near Canton, Illinois hosted the Sprint Invaders’ second ever event back in 2002. This will be the fifth visit in series’ history to the extreme high banks. Bobby Mincer and Bobby Hawks (2002), Jordan Goldesberry (2008) and Jim Moughan Jr. (2009) are previous winners at the “Spoon.”

The current point standings see Paul Nienhiser on top, followed by Bret Tripplett, Colton Fisher, Cody Wehrle and Ryan Bunton.

Grandstands open Friday in Davenport at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for Adults, $5 for Kids 5-12, and 4 and under is FREE. Outlaw Stock Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and Sport Compacts are also on the card.

Grandstands open Saturday at Spoon River Speedway at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m. Admission is $20 for Adults, and Kids 10 and under are FREE. POWRi/IMRA Midgets, E-Mods, Pro Late Models and Hornets are also on the card.

2023 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 1 – 34 Raceway (Cold)

Sunday, May 28 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 15 – Eldon Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Friday, June 23 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, June 24 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Friday, June 30 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Sunday, July 2 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 26 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Saturday, August 19 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 20 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 2 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Friday, September 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 23 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

2023 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 432 (1) Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 429 Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 423 Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 418 Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 411 Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 410 Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 405 Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 398 Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 390 Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 388 Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 380 Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 378 Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 372 McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 362 Ryan Edwards, Waverly, IL, 332 Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 224 (1) Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 192 Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 178

Series Sponsors

Shottenkirk Automotive is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

K-1 Race Gear Sponsors Champion and Rookie of the Year

K-1 Race Gear will award a custom fit uniform to not only this season’s Sprint Invaders Champion, but also the Rookie of the Year with the series.

From K-1 Race Gear: “K-1 Race Gear is proud to be partnered with the Sprint Invaders! More drivers trust K1 Race Gear with all of their safety product needs than any other brand on the market. Whether it is Premium custom suits, gloves or shoes, K1 Race Gear has you covered. Find out more at www.k1racegear.com and follow us along at @k1racegear on all social media platforms. K1 Race Gear. The racer’s brand of safety gear and apparel.”

