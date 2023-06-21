Perfect Storm: Axsom Answers with USAC Eastern Storm Championship

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (June 20, 2023)………As a Rookie in 2022 at USAC Eastern Storm, Emerson Axsom finished no better than fifth in any of the five races throughout the series he was partook for the very first time in his young career.

In 2023, the Franklin, Ind. racer returned to the scene and finished no worse than third in any of his five outings, and by doing so, easily outdistanced the competition to earn the Eastern Storm championship.

In fact, Axsom’s performance was the best ever in many facets. No driver had finished on the “podium” during every race of an Eastern Storm in which five or more events were contested. Furthermore, Axsom’s 31-point margin in the final standings was the largest in Eastern Storm history, surpassing Bryan Clauson’s 28-point edge over Levi Jones in 2012.

The role that the connection between Axsom and Clauson played throughout the week was not lost on any observers. Axsom’s Clauson Marshall Newman Racing team is co-owned by Bryan’s father, Tim Clauson. Additionally, Axsom’s first career Eastern Storm victory came on June 15 at Big Diamond Speedway, on what would’ve been Bryan’s 34th birthday.

On opening night at Grandview Speedway, Axsom hounded Jake Swanson throughout the 40-lap Jesse Hockett Classic but came just short in a solid second place effort. After a rainout at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park the following night, the road took Eastern Storm to Big Diamond Speedway for the first time since 2012 where Axsom snuck by Thomas Meseraull 10 laps from the finish line to bag win number one of the week.

The next round at Williams Grove saw Axsom charge past local Pennsylvania star Timmy Buckwalter just after the halfway mark, then fended off the repeated challenges of first-time Eastern Storm participant Daison Pursley to win at the famed half-mile dirt oval.

In the penultimate round at Port Royal Speedway’s half-mile, Axsom led the first half before giving way to Justin Grant. However, two laps later, Axsom found a second wind and spurted back past Grant. It proved to be but a fleeting moment as Grant, the defending USAC National Sprint Car champion, soon surged back into the lead and onward to the win while Axsom grabbed second, which for all intents and purposes, wrapped up the Eastern Storm title.

With just 50 appearance points on the line for all participating competitors, regardless of finishing position, in the miniseries finale at Kutztown, Pennsylvania’s Action Track USA, with a 31-point edge, all Axsom had to do was fire off for hot laps and the Eastern Storm championship was officially his.

Axsom didn’t settle there, however. Axsom led the initial 24 laps after astonishingly securing his fourth front row starting position in as many nights. However, Kyle Cummins tracked Axsom down and passed him in traffic 16 laps from the finish line to close out the week with his first Eastern Storm “W” while Axsom drifted back to third, his worst finish of the week.

If third is considered a driver’s “worst” performance of the week, you know you’re doing something right, and Axsom’s Clauson Marshall Racing/Driven2SaveLives – ZMax Race Lubricants/Spike/Kistler Chevy was certainly right all weeklong.

“To come out here and not finish worse than third over five nights, it shows that we’re working together really good, and our package is working really good too,” Axsom stated. “To go to all these different kinds of racetracks and still land on the podium every night is incredible.”

Axsom can still recall his very first Eastern Storm experiences in 2022, although he’d probably like to forget those moments in time. In his initial two nights on the grid, he flipped in his heat race at Grandview, then saw a potential victorious night go by the wayside instantaneously early in the feature at Bridgeport.

This year, however, Axsom sees his Eastern Storm activity as, perhaps, a harbinger for a potential USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship run at season’s end, the standings of which he currently leads. The feat of winning both Eastern Storm and the USAC National Sprint Car driving championship within one season has been achieved on nine occasions by six different drivers: Levi Jones (2007-10-11), Bryan Clauson (2012-13), Brady Bacon (2014), Robert Ballou (2015), Chris Windom (2017) and C.J. Leary (2019).

With all that in mind, after all he’s learned and experienced and how far he’s come, Axsom aims to be the next in line to accomplish both of these goals within the same calendar year.

“Just looking at last year, it’s pretty cool to see the progression that we’ve made as a team,” Axsom praised. “Last year, coming out here, I junked a car the first night, then the second night, I put it in the fence while leading. It was just a rough week.”

At just 18 years old, and a recent high school graduate, Axsom became the second youngest driver to capture the Eastern Storm title behind only Cole Whitt who notched his first as a 16-year-old in 2008 and again the following year in 2009 at the age of 17. Axsom is fully cognizant of the rarified air he now finds himself in.

“It’s pretty cool to put my name up there as one of the guys to win an Eastern Storm championship,” Axsom beamed. “To do it at a pretty young age, not a lot of people win a speedweek championship at 18 years old.”

During the week, three drivers became first-time Eastern Storm winners: Jake Swanson (Grandview), Emerson Axsom (Big Diamond & Williams Grove) and Kyle Cummins (Action Track USA).

Meanwhile, Justin Grant won an Eastern Storm feature for the third consecutive season, all of which, ironically, have occurred on the same exact date: Selinsgrove Speedway (June 17, 2021), Williams Grove Speedway (June 17, 2022) and Port Royal Speedway (June 17, 2023). Furthermore, Grant equaled his best career Eastern Storm points finish, slotting in third for the second consecutive season.

Perhaps the biggest breakout of the week came from Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), who was making his first Eastern Storm appearance. The leading USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year contender made two stirring drives that captured the attention of the racing world – a 14th to 2nd charge at Williams Grove and a 10th to 3rd run at Port Royal. Adding it all up to four top-tens along with a pair of fast qualifying times at Big Diamond and Port Royal, Pursley came home second in the Eastern Storm standings in his first try.

Thirty-eight drivers participated in 2023 Eastern Storm with 13 drivers starting all five feature events: Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson and Matt Westfall.

Axsom led the most laps throughout Eastern Storm with 65 total while leading laps in each of the final four events. He was also the lone driver to finish inside the top-ten in all five appearances, let alone the top-three. Only Axsom and Jake Swanson finished inside the top-ten in all five features.

Additionally, both Cummins (Grandview & Action Track USA) and Pursley (Big Diamond & Port Royal) topped Honest Abe Roofing qualifying twice as fast-time award recipients. Thomas Meseraull was the fastest time trialer at Williams Grove while Robert Ballou won a series-best three heat races.

The biggest chargers of the week were Daison Pursley with a 14th to 2nd at Williams Grove while Alex Bright advanced from 22nd to 10th in the Grandview opener. Bright also collected the best finish by a 360 c.i. engine during Eastern Storm, which was dominated by the use of 410 c.i. engines. Bright, in his home state of Pennsylvania, brought home a 6th at Action Track USA.

=======================

2023 USAC EASTERN STORM STAT LEADERS:

Champion: Emerson Axsom

Most Wins: 2-Emerson Axsom

Most Laps Led: 65-Emerson Axsom

Most Top-Fives: 5-Emerson Axsom

Most Top-Tens: 5-Emerson Axsom & Jake Swanson

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 2-Kyle Cummins & Daison Pursley

Most Heat Race Wins: 3-Robert Ballou

Most Feature Starts: 5-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson & Matt Westfall

Biggest Charge of the Week: 6/13: Grandview Speedway – Alex Bright (22nd to 10th) & 6/16: Williams Grove Speedway – Daison Pursley (14th to 2nd)

2023 USAC EASTERN STORM POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

349 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind. 318 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla. 314 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif. 292 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif. 262 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind. 261 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa. 259 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind. 252 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif. 248 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif. 232 Timmy Buckwalter, Douglassville, Pa. 231 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla. 220 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind. 205 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif. 182 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio 179 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa. 163 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif. 161 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill. 150 Steven Drevicki, Reading, Pa. 136 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz. 127 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo. 116 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pa. 115 Max Adams, Loomis, Calif. 105 Matt Mitchell, Yorba Linda, Calif. 94 Anton Hernandez, Arlington, Texas 90 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill. 90 Tom Harris, Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK 86 Preston Lattomus, Lewes, Del. 74 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa. 56 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala. 50 Billy Pauch Jr., Frenchtown, N.J. 46 Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. 40 Jason Cherry, Blandon, Pa. 25 Bobby Butler, Milford, N.J. 24 Ed Aikin, Lincoln University, Pa. 10 Ricky Lewis, Camarillo, Calif. 10 Patrick Chilmonik, Milford, N.J. 10 Isaac Chapple, Willow Branch, Ind. 10 Dave Axton, Port Byron, N.Y.

2023 USAC EASTERN STORM SCHEDULE & RESULTS

June 13: Grandview Speedway | Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

June 14: Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Mother Nature

June 15: Big Diamond Speedway | Pottsville, PA

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

June 16: Williams Grove Speedway | Mechanicsburg, PA

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

June 17: Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

June 18: Action Track USA | Kutztown, PA

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

2023 USAC EASTERN STORM STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

2-Emerson Axsom (June 15 at Big Diamond Speedway & June 16 at Williams Grove Speedway)

1-Kyle Cummins (June 18 at Action Track USA)

1-Justin Grant (June 17 at Port Royal Speedway)

1-Jake Swanson (June 13 at Grandview Speedway)

FEATURE LAPS LED

65-Emerson Axsom

40-Jake Swanson

16-Timmy Buckwalter & Kyle Cummins

15-Thomas Meseraull

13-Justin Grant

5-Max Adams

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

5-Emerson Axsom

4-Justin Grant

2-Robert Ballou, Timmy Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Thomas Meseraull & Daison Pursley

1-Brady Bacon, Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, C.J. Leary, Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

5-Emerson Axsom & Jake Swanson

4-Justin Grant, Daison Pursley & Chase Stockon

3-Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins & Thomas Meseraull

2-Brady Bacon, Alex Bright, Timmy Buckwalter, Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, C.J. Leary & Mitchel Moles

1-Briggs Danner, Steven Drevicki, Anton Hernandez, Logan Seavey & Matt Westfall

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Honest Abe Roofing)

2-Kyle Cummins & Daison Pursley

1-Thomas Meseraull

HEAT RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & Car IQ)

3-Robert Ballou

2-Steven Drevicki & C.J. Leary

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Mario Clouser, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Anton Hernandez, Mitchel Moles, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson & Matt Westfall

FEATURE STARTS

5-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Alex Bright, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley, Chase Stockon, Jake Swanson & Matt Westfall

4-Max Adams, Timmy Buckwalter, Charles Davis Jr. & Logan Seavey

3-Shane Cottle, Steven Drevicki, Carson Garrett & Thomas Meseraull

2-Joey Amantea, Mario Clouser, Anton Hernandez, Preston Lattomus, Matt Mitchell, Carmen Perigo & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Ed Aikin, Bobby Butler, Tom Harris, Kyle Moody & Billy Pauch Jr.

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

6/13: Grandview Speedway – Alex Bright (22nd to 10th)

6/15: Big Diamond Speedway – Robert Ballou (14th to 7th)

6/16: Williams Grove Speedway – Daison Pursley (14th to 2nd)

6/17: Port Royal Speedway – Daison Pursley (10th to 3rd)

6/18: Action Track USA – Brady Bacon (16th to 9th)

SEMI-FEATURE WINS (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

2-Daison Pursley

1-C.J. Leary & Mitchel Moles

DIRT DRAFT HOT LAPS FASTEST DRIVER

6/13: Grandview Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

6/15: Big Diamond Speedway – Daison Pursley

6/16: Williams Grove Speedway – Mitchel Moles

6/17: Port Royal Speedway – Mitchel Moles

6/18: Action Track USA – N/A

2023 USAC EASTERN STORM FEATURE RESULTS

Tuesday, June 13 – Grandview Speedway

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jake Swanson (1), 2. Emerson Axsom (7), 3. Robert Ballou (10), 4. Timmy Buckwalter (12), 5. Kyle Cummins (6), 6. Daison Pursley (17), 7. Thomas Meseraull (2), 8. Shane Cottle (15), 9. Chase Stockon (4), 10. Alex Bright (22), 11. Steven Drevicki (8), 12. Carson Garrett (18), 13. Matt Mitchell (11), 14. Brady Bacon (16), 15. C.J. Leary (13), 16. Justin Grant (5), 17. Mitchel Moles (9), 18. Anton Hernandez (20), 19. Briggs Danner (3), 20. Max Adams (23-P), 21. Logan Seavey (19), 22. Matt Westfall (14), 23. Charles Davis Jr. (24-P), 24. Bobby Butler (21). NT

Thursday, June 15 – Big Diamond Speedway

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Emerson Axsom (2), 2. Thomas Meseraull (4), 3. Justin Grant (6), 4. Briggs Danner (3), 5. Shane Cottle (7), 6. Daison Pursley (10), 7. Robert Ballou (14), 8. Jake Swanson (5), 9. Matt Westfall (8), 10. Anton Hernandez (9), 11. Kyle Cummins (11), 12. Timmy Buckwalter (12), 13. Chase Stockon (13), 14. Mitchel Moles (18), 15. C.J. Leary (16), 16. Max Adams (1), 17. Brady Bacon (20), 18. Steven Drevicki (15), 19. Kyle Moody (21), 20. Carson Garrett (17), 21. Alex Bright (19), 22. Carmen Perigo (22). 8:44.44

Friday, June 16 – Williams Grove Speedway

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Emerson Axsom (2), 2. Daison Pursley (14), 3. Timmy Buckwalter (1), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Thomas Meseraull (6), 6. Briggs Danner (3), 7. Mitchel Moles (11), 8. C.J. Leary (9), 9. Jake Swanson (18), 10. Chase Stockon (13), 11. Matt Mitchell (12), 12. Mario Clouser (8), 13. Brady Bacon (10), 14. Joey Amantea (22),15. Max Adams (17), 16. Kyle Cummins (19), 17. Logan Seavey (16), 18. Matt Westfall (23-P), 19. Charles Davis Jr. (20), 20. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 21. Alex Bright (4), 22. Robert Ballou (7), 23. Shane Cottle (21). NT

Saturday, June 17 – Port Royal Speedway

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (3), 2. Emerson Axsom (2), 3. Daison Pursley (10), 4. Brady Bacon (1), 5. Chase Stockon (11), 6. Steven Drevicki (8), 7. Kyle Cummins (7), 8. Mitchel Moles (6), 9. Jake Swanson (5), 10. Briggs Danner (12), 11. Matt Westfall (18), 12. Robert Ballou (4), 13. Logan Seavey (14), 14. Carson Garrett (15), 15. Charles Davis Jr. (13), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (19), 17. C.J. Leary (9), 18. Mario Clouser (16), 19. Preston Lattomus (21), 20. Max Adams (17), 21. Ed Aikin (22), 22. Alex Bright (20). NT

Sunday, June 18 – Action Track USA

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (6), 2. C.J. Leary (3), 3. Emerson Axsom (1), 4. Robert Ballou (7), 5. Justin Grant (4), 6. Alex Bright (2), 7. Logan Seavey (5), 8. Chase Stockon (9), 9. Brady Bacon (16), 10. Jake Swanson (8), 11. Daison Pursley (11), 12. Mitchel Moles (12), 13. Joey Amantea (19), 14. Charles Davis Jr. (14), 15. Carmen Perigo (15), 16. Billy Pauch Jr. (21), 17. Briggs Danner (10), 18. Tom Harris (13), 19. Matt Westfall (17), 20. Preston Lattomus (20), 21. Timmy Buckwalter (18). 7:16.25 (New Track Record)

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC EASTERN STORM STATS

USAC EASTERN STORM CHAMPIONS (2007-2023)

2007: Levi Jones

2008: Cole Whitt

2009: Cole Whitt

2010: Levi Jones

2011: Levi Jones

2012: Bryan Clauson

2013: Bryan Clauson

2014: Brady Bacon

2015: Robert Ballou

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Chris Windom

2018: Chris Windom

2019: C.J. Leary

2020: Not Held

2021: Robert Ballou

2022: Logan Seavey

2023: Emerson Axsom

USAC EASTERN STORM FEATURE WINS (2007-2023)

6-Brady Bacon, Bryan Clauson, Levi Jones & Chris Windom

5-Robert Ballou

4-Justin Grant

3-Kevin Thomas Jr. & Cole Whitt

2-Emerson Axsom, Tyler Courtney, Thomas Meseraull & Logan Seavey

1-Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Shane Cottle, Kyle Cummins, Dave Darland, Bobby East, Damion Gardner, Jesse Hockett, Jason McDougal, Hunter Schuerenberg, Jon Stanbrough, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

**Landon Simon won a non-points, special event Eastern Storm feature at Grandview Speedway in 2016.

CLOSEST USAC EASTERN STORM POINTS RACES: (2007-2023)

2021: Robert Ballou by 1 over Brady Bacon

2013: Bryan Clauson by 1 over Dave Darland

2017: Chris Windom by 4 over Kevin Thomas Jr.

2022: Logan Seavey by 5 over Brady Bacon

2014: Brady Bacon by 12 over Chase Stockon

2019: C.J. Leary by 13 over Tyler Courtney

2016: Bryan Clauson by 14 over Chris Windom

2018: Chris Windom by 19 over Kevin Thomas Jr.

2015: Robert Ballou by 21 over Jon Stanbrough

2011: Levi Jones by 26 over Robert Ballou

2010: Levi Jones by 26 over Chris Windom

2012: Bryan Clauson by 28 over Levi Jones

2023: Emerson Axsom by 31 over Daison Pursley

2009: Unknown

2008: Unknown

2007: Unknown

PAST USAC EASTERN STORM FEATURE WINNERS:

2007 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/6: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 30 L

6/7: Pottsville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Tony Stewart Racing #21 | 30 L

6/9: Hagerstown, MD | Hagerstown Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 30 L

2008 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/5: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Cole Whitt | Keith Kunz Motorsports #67K | 30 L

6/7: Hagerstown, MD | Hagerstown Speedway | Chad Boat | Billy Boat Motorsports #30 | 30 L

2009 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/2: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Jesse Hockett | Tom Buch/VKCC #13 | 50 L

6/4: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Cole Whitt | Keith Kunz Motorsports #67K | 30 L

6/6: Mercer, PA | Mercer Raceway Park | Cole Whitt | Keith Kunz Motorsports #67K | 30 L

2010 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/1: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 40 L

6/2: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 40 L

6/3: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart Racing #20 | 40 L

6/4: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Chris Windom | Jeff Walker Racing #11 | 40 L

2011 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

5/30: Sarver, PA | Lernerville Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Foxco Racing #53 | 30 L

5/31: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Bobby East | Terry Klatt #5 | 40 L

6/1: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Levi Jones | Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #20 | 40 L

6/2: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Rock Steady Racing #35 | 40 L

2012 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/5: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | 40 L

6/7: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | 40 L

6/8: Minersville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 40 L

6/9: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG Racing #71 | 30 L

2013 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/5: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Daron Clayton | Daron Clayton #92 | 40 L

6/8: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips Motorsports #71p | 30 L

6/9: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway Park | Shane Cottle | Gene Franckowiak #65 | 30 L

2014 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/3: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI Racing #32 | 40 L

6/5: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian #20 | 30 L

6/7: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

2015 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/4: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/6: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/7: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway Park | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

2016 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/7: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling-Hayward Motorsports #63 | 40 L

6/8: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling-Hayward Motorsports #63 | 30 L

6/9: New Egypt, NJ | New Egypt Speedway | Chad Boespflug | NineEight-EZR #98E | 30 L

6/11: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling-Hayward Racing #63 | 30 L

6/12: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

2017 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/13: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dooling-Hayward Motorsports #63 | 40 L

6/14: Abbottstown, PA | Lincoln Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Heffner Racing #27 | 30 L

6/15: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Pace Brothers Racing #44 | 30 L

6/17: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

6/18: York Haven, PA | Susquehanna Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP Motorsports #23c | 30 L

2018 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/14: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Brady Bacon Racing #99 | 40 L

6/15: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

6/16: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Chris Windom | Baldwin Brothers Racing #5 | 30 L

6/17: York Haven, PA | BAPS Motor Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/18: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

6/19: Weedsport, NY | Weedsport Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Chris Dyson Racing #20 | 30 L

2019 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/11: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 40 L

6/12: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Speedway | Jason McDougal | Daigh-Phillips Motorsports #71p | 30 L

6/15: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #7BC | 30 L

2020 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

Not Held

2021 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/15: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 40 L

6/16: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | 30 L

6/17: Selinsgrove, PA | Selinsgrove Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 30 L

6/20: Bloomsburg, PA | Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT Motorsports #9K | 30 L

2022 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/14: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 40 L

6/15: Swedesboro, NJ | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | 30 L

6/17: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 30 L

6/18: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | 30 L

6/19: Bloomsburg, PA | Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | 30 L

2023 USAC EASTERN STORM WINNERS

DATE | LOCATION | TRACK | WINNING DRIVER | WINNING TEAM | DISTANCE

6/13: Bechtelsville, PA | Grandview Speedway | Jake Swanson | Team AZ Racing #21AZ | 40 L

6/15: Pottsville, PA | Big Diamond Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | 30 L

6/16: Mechanicsburg, PA | Williams Grove Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | 30 L

6/17: Port Royal, PA | Port Royal Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | 30 L

6/18: Kutztown, PA | Action Track USA | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | 40 L