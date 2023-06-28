HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Mason City Motor Speedway's World of Outlaw Late... Mike Ruefer’s photos from Mason City Motor Speedway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 6/27/23 Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsIowaMason City Motor Speedway Published on June 28, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - 23 photos - Advertisement - Tagslate modellate modelsworld of outlaws late model series Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Billy Moyer Jr. Masters Moberly DIRTcar Summer Nationals Action Miniseries Action Continues this Week Batesville, Arkansas (06/27/23) – Billy Moyer Jr.... Illinois Thomas Meseraull Takes Macon SPEEDWeek Night Three Win with POWRi National Midgets Belleville, IL. (6/24/23) Thomas Meseraull would ride the high line of... Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Mike Harrison outguns Kenny Wallace for Summit Modified Nationals win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55! Harrison Retakes Lead from Wallace in Closing Laps to Win I-55 After... Illinois Sprint Invaders’ Return To Spoon River Goes To Chris Martin (Banner, Illinois) - After a fourteen-year absence the Sprint Invaders returned... Illinois Peoria Speedway Results – 6/24/23 Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 1 Roger Rebholz (10) Sparland, Il. 40 2 6 Colby Sheppard (27C) Williamsville, Il. 38 3 5 Jake Little (38J) Springfield,... Illinois Cannon McIntosh Masterful in Jacksonville SPEEDWeek Night Two Win with POWRi National Midgets Belleville, IL. (6/23/23) Cannon McIntosh would use late race dramatics to... Charleston Speedway Cannon McIntosh Claims Charleston SPEEDWeek Win with POWRi National Midgets Belleville, IL. (6/22/23) Cannon McIntosh would prove his racing might at... Dirt Late Model News Muskingum County Awaits Stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series BATAVIA, Ohio (June 28, 2023) – The stars of the Lucas... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Bobby Pierce wins at Mason City, Takes Over Series Points Lead BACK-TO-BACK FOR BOBBY: Bobby Pierce Wins at Mason City, Takes Over Series Points Lead Shane... Dirt Late Model News Logan Martin gets 1st career DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Springfield Raceway! Logan Martin Leads Springfield Flag-to-Flag for First Summer Nationals Win SPRINGFIELD, MO (June 27, 2023)... Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway) Lucas Oil MLRA Set To Embark On 3-Night, 3-State Tour Wheatland, Missouri (June 27, 2023) – A long pause to the Lucas Oil MLRA... Dirt Late Model News World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek Continues with Four Races in Five Days WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Heartland Speedweek Continues with Four Races in... Dirt Late Model News Ricky Thornton Jr. Claims First-Career Firecracker 100 Title Banks Over $55,000 for Weekend Wins at Lernerville MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (06/27/23) – Ricky Thornton Jr....