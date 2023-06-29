Return to Jacksonville and Benton County Bullrings Highlight Sprint Invaders Weekend!

- Advertisement -

(Bill W) June 28, 2023 – A pair of bullrings mean twice the fun for the Sprint Invaders this weekend! On Friday, June 30, the series’ makes its first appearance at the banked quarter-mile Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois since 2013. Sunday, July 2 will see the Sprint Invaders at the Benton County Speedway tackling another quarter-mile for the first of two visits to Vinton, Iowa this year.

This Friday will be the fifteenth time the Sprint Invaders have circled Jacksonville. Jerrod Hull is the only multi-time feature winner there, with four wins. Other winners include Joey Montgomery, Terry McCarl, Tim Montgomery, Jesse Giannetto, Robbie Standridge, Kaley Gharst, Josh Schneiderman, CJ Houseman, Russ Hall, Joey Moughan and Matt Sutton.

Since the Sprint Invaders hit the Benton County bullring, it has been a match made in heaven. This is the third straight year Vinton has been on the schedule, and the series will not only race there Sunday, but also Sunday, September third. Jonathan Cornell picked up the win there in 2021, and Luke Verardi posted his first ever Sprint Invaders win there last season.

The current point standings sees Colton Fisher in front, followed by Ryan Bunton, Bret Tripplett, Josh Higday and defending champion, Cody Wehrle.

Grandstands open Friday in Jacksonville at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20, with ages 11-18 $5. Kids 10 and under are FREE. UMP Modifieds, UMP Street Stocks and Micros are also in action.

Grandstands open Sunday at Benton County Speedway at 3:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20, $18 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for Kids 6-14. Kids five and under are FREE. IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Sport Compacts are also on the card.

2023 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 1 – 34 Raceway (Cold)

Sunday, May 28 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 15 – Eldon Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Friday, June 23 – Davenport Speedway (Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust.)

Saturday, June 24 – Spoon River Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, June 30 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Sunday, July 2 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 26 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Saturday, August 19 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 20 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 2 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Friday, September 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 23 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

2023 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 835 Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 832 Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 819 Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 804 Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 794 Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 788 Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 770 Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 766 Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 741 Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 681 Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 677 Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 650 (1) McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 649 Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 585 Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 546 Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 438 (1) Randy Martin, California, MO, 367 Ryan Edwards, Waverly, IL, 332 Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 226 (1) Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 226 (1) Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 209 Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 178 Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 178 Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 172 Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 166

Series Sponsors

Shottenkirk Automotive is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

K-1 Race Gear Sponsors Champion and Rookie of the Year

K-1 Race Gear will award a custom fit uniform to not only this season’s Sprint Invaders Champion, but also the Rookie of the Year with the series.

From K-1 Race Gear: “K-1 Race Gear is proud to be partnered with the Sprint Invaders! More drivers trust K1 Race Gear with all of their safety product needs than any other brand on the market. Whether it is Premium custom suits, gloves or shoes, K1 Race Gear has you covered. Find out more at www.k1racegear.com and follow us along at @k1racegear on all social media platforms. K1 Race Gear. The racer’s brand of safety gear and apparel.”

K1 Race Gear was born in 2003 with the philosophy of offering products to our customers that we ourselves would be proud to use. At K1 Race Gear, we are racers ourselves, and we understand the value of buying quality racing products at a reasonable price. To meet the needs of our customers, we strive to provide quality racing equipment at K1 Race Gear – including racing shoes, suits, driving gloves, helmets, and more – to racers of all ages at a great value. Whether your son or daughter is just starting out in the sport or you have a life-long passion for racing, we have the products for you in our full line of K1 Race Gear. If you are interested in purchasing karting or racing equipment, including racing shoes, suits, and driving gloves, contact K1 Race Gear today!