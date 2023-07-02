Gavin Miller Gains Victory in Lake Ozark Thriller with POWRi National and West Midgets

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (7/1/23) Gavin Miller would recover from the previous night’s miscues to perfection by parking in Lake Ozark Speedway victory lane on Saturday Night with the POWRi National and West Midget League, capturing his first career league victory by leading seven laps in an action-packed twenty-five lap feature event.

Early on-track competition with solid entries in the POWRi National and West Midget League would see Corbin Rueschenberg start the action off with a quick hot-lap time of 14.234-second lap as Gavin Miller and Cannon McIntosh each would earn heat racing wins.

Setting the feature field would find high-point qualifier Gavin Miller and front-row counterpart Cannon McIntosh each competing for the prized position as the green flag flew with McIntosh gaining advantage on the opening lap over Gavin Miller, Taylor Reimer, Branigan Roark, and Cooper Williams all raced inside the top five.

Overtaking on a daring late-race maneuver in turns one and two, Gavin Miller would shoot to the inside on a speedy line to throttle his way past a pace-setting McIntosh. Using the momentum to hold the front, Gavin would not look back on his way to earning the event win.

Holding the lead for seven laps, Gavin Miller would emerge victorious to clinch his first career POWRi National Midget League feature victory after an intense twenty-five laps around Lake Ozark Speedway.

“I just stayed with him patiently and waited for the right time, I knew it was time to go on the last lap to get it done,” said Gavin Miller in the Eldon Missouri victory lane ceremony.

Using a daring high-side line, Karter Sarff would fly into the leading picture late to place a solid second as one-time leader Cannon McIntosh would finalize the podium finishers. Tracking down the front would witness Taylor Reimer finish fourth as Shannon McQueen hard-charged past eight other drivers to round out the POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers at Lake Ozark Speedway.

POWRi National Midget League | Lake Ozark Speedway | 7/1/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Time: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg(14.234)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 97-Gavin Miller

Super Clean Hard Charger: 7-Shannon McQueen(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[1]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 5. 7-Shannon McQueen[13]; 6. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[6]; 7. 26-Chance Crum[11]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[7]; 9. 97K-Cooper Williams[5]; 10. 17B-Austin Barnhill[10]; 11. 08K-Brody Wake[14]; 12. 89-Todd McVay[8]; 13. 7D-Michelle Decker[15]; 14. 94-Tyler Potter[12]; 15. 33-Stanley Kreisel[9].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 2. 97K-Cooper Williams[2]; 3. 44-Branigan Roark[1]; 4. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 5. 89-Todd McVay[7]; 6. 26-Chance Crum[6]; 7. 7-Shannon McQueen[8]; 8. 7D-Michelle Decker[4].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[4]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]; 4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[1]; 5. 33-Stanley Kreisel[7]; 6. 94-Tyler Potter[5]; 7. 08K-Brody Wake[3].

