Saturday Central Missouri Speedway Victories go to Clancy, Carter, Wetzel, and Bradley McDowell!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

July 1, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Night two of the Independence Day weekend at Central Missouri Speedway took place Saturday night with the annual Tom Wilson Memorial, honoring the track’s long-time announcer. A total of 62 drivers took part in the night’s action, which included 28 B-Mods competing in their $3,000-to-win main event, 12 Super Stocks, 9 Pure Stocks for their annual track special and 13 Midwest Mods.

Throughout the night, drivers participated in ten preliminary heat races and four main events in a swift-moving program to try and beat the threatening skies. When all was said and done. Winners on the night included Steven Clancy capturing the $3,000 B-Mod payout, Marc Carter in Super Stocks, Devin Wetzel in the Midwest Mods, and Bradley McDowell in Pure Stocks.

POWRi B-Mods – 28 Entries

Heat 1 – 10 Laps – 2:38.055: 1. F1-Mitchell Franklin[2]; 2. 26J-Shayne Bailey[3]; 3. 30-Rex Harris[6]; 4. 96-Cody Brill[5]; 5. 15E-Ryan Edde[1]; 6. 99S-Brad Smith[7]; 7. (DNF) 12-Parker Smith[4]

Heat 2 – 10 Laps – 4:52.964: 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 2. 51M-Mike Ryun[4]; 3. 07-Chad Lyle[6]; 4. 54-Mark Schafman[5]; 5. R33-Austen Raybourn[2]; 6. 27L-Clifford Lean[7]; 7. (DNF) 87-Jason Billups[3]

Heat 3 – 10 Laps – 6:50.095: 1. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[2]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[4]; 3. 7J-Jake Richards[3]; 4. 56-Shadren Turner[5]; 5. 6T-Michael Taylor III[6]; 6. 23-Danny Thompson JR[7]; 7. (DNF) 29-Tyler Cochran[1]

Heat 4 – 10 Laps – 03:08.976: 1. 211-Tim Eaton[2]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[1]; 3. 22C-Cole Campbell[6]; 4. 61-Sturgis Streeter[7]; 5. 90-Terry Schultz[5]; 6. 55-Colson Kirk[4]; 7. (DNF) 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[3]

B Feature – 12 Laps – 3:30.592 (Top 8 to A-Main): 1. 15E-Ryan Edde[2]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[4]; 3. 55-Colson Kirk[8]; 4. 99S-Brad Smith[5]; 5. 29-Tyler Cochran[9]; 6. R33-Austen Raybourn[3]; 7. 27L-Clifford Lean[6]; 8. 23-Danny Thompson JR[7]; 9. 87-Jason Billups[10]; 10. (DNF) 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[11]; 11. (DNF) 12-Parker Smith[12]; 12. (DNF) 6T-Michael Taylor III[1]

Mitchell Franklin of Camdenton, Missouri, and Fort Scott, Kansas, driver Randy Zimmerman began the 35-lap main event at the front of the field. Franklin quickly settled in as the leader with Zimmerman and Jacob Ebert close behind. By lap six, Franklin began to pull away from the rest of the field as Ebert moved forward, along with Steven Clancy, Zimmerman, and Tim Eaton. Clancy began showing strength on the high side of the track as he pulled up to the leader by lap 11, to eventually take the top spot by lap 12, dropping Franklin to second. A yellow flag slowed the field by lap 15 with Clancy showing the way over Franklin, Eaton, Cole Campbell, and Cody Brill. Clancy held a comfortable lead when racing resumed over Franklin and Eaton until a restart on lap 19 once again bunched up the field. After this restart, Clancy began distancing himself from all pursuers, leaving Franklin and Eaton in a fantastic battle for the second spot. By lap 27, Eaton worked his way to second behind the leader and just ahead of Franklin, Campbell, and Brill, who was doing all he could to maintain position with left front wheel damage. Over the race’s closing laps, Clancy had a full straightaway advantage over the rest of the field and comfortably went on to claim the $3,000 victory, his 18th career CMS victory. Eaton’s rare CMS appearance paid off as he claimed the second spot with Franklin coming home third. Tenth-starting Cole Campbell advanced to fourth while eighteenth-starting Terry Schultz rounded out the top five. Shadren Turner and Colson Kirk advanced from deep in the field to record top-ten finishes while Cody Brill, Ryan Edde, and Sturgis Streeter rounded out the top ten.

A Feature – 35 Laps – 18:39.449: 1. 12C-Stephen Clancy[6]; 2. 211-Tim Eaton[3]; 3. F1-Mitchell Franklin[1]; 4. 22C-Cole Campbell[10]; 5. 90-Terry Schultz[18]; 6. 56-Shadren Turner[16]; 7. 55-Colson Kirk[19]; 8. 96-Cody Brill[14]; 9. 15E-Ryan Edde[17]; 10. 61-Sturgis Streeter[12]; 11. 94-Jacob Ebert[4]; 12. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[2]; 13. 30-Rex Harris[8]; 14. 99S-Brad Smith[20]; 15. 54-Mark Schafman[15]; 16. 29-Tyler Cochran[21]; 17. 51M-Mike Ryun[5]; 18. R33-Austen Raybourn[22]; 19. 23-Danny Thompson JR[24]; 20. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[11]; 21. (DNF) 7J-Jake Richards[13]; 22. (DNF) 26J-Shayne Bailey[7]; 23. (DNF) 27L-Clifford Lean[23]; 24. (DNF) 07-Chad Lyle[9]

POWRi Super Stocks – 12 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 05:15.489: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[6]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[2]; 3. 3P-Tyler Perryman[3]; 4. 77-Daniel McKenzie[5]; 5. 03B-Chris Brockway[4]; 6. (DNF) 25-Jay Prevete[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 14:15.203: 1. 25X-Rodger Detherage[6]; 2. 07D-Mike Daugherty[1]; 3. 3J-Jerett Evans[2]; 4. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[4]; 5. 54-Gage Test[5]; 6. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[3]

Aaron Poe and Rodger Detherage earned front-row starting positions for the 20-lap Super Stock main event with Detherage in search of his first win in this car class. Early on Detherage looked very strong as he held off a flurry of challenges from both Poe and third-starting Marc Carter after a lap three restart. By lap five, the race for the win tightened up as the top three broke away from the remainder of the field. By lap seven, Prevete rebounded to fourth after an early race spin relegated him to the back. At the halfway marker, Detherage led Carter, Poe, Prevete and Cory Flamm. By lap 15, Carter worked his way to the front of the field over Detherage while Poe also moved one spot forward a lap later. From this point on it was all Carter as he eventually captured his 51st career CMS victory, this time over brother-in-law Aaron Poe in second. Detherage scored his strongest-ever finish in Super Stock action with an admirable run to third. Prevete was fourth with Chris Brockway and Landon Nakoneczny fifth and sixth respectively.

A Feature – 20 Laps – 7:52.969: 1. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 3. 25X-Rodger Detherage[2]; 4. 25-Jay Prevete[11]; 5. 03B-Chris Brockway[9]; 6. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[8]; 7. 00-Cory Flamm[12]; 8. 3P-Tyler Perryman[5]; 9. 07D-Mike Daugherty[4]; 10. 3J-Jerett Evans[6]; 11. 54-Gage Test[10]; 12. (DNF) 77-Daniel McKenzie[7]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 13 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 6:02.701: 1. 26-Devin Wetzel[6]; 2. 55J-Josh Marshall[2]; 3. 10-Johnny McGinnis[3]; 4. 9-Brian Meyer[7]; 5. 11M-Lane Mathews[1]; 6. (DNF) 08B-Dalton Strohl[5]; 7. (DNS) 447-Kenny Prince

Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 6:50.439: 1. 5D-Dustin Dennison[3]; 2. 9M-Dave Meyer[2]; 3. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[1]; 4. 82-David Wood[6]; 5. 59R-Logan Rash[5]; 6. 65R-Arthur Nicholson[4]

Devin Wetzel of Kansas City was in search of his first-ever main event victory as he earned pole-starting honors alongside previous winner Dustin Dennison. Dennison and Wetzel were very close early in the race battling for the race win, through an early race caution period. At lap four, Wetzel commanded the race in front of Dave Meyer, Dennison, and David Wood. At lap six, Meyer’s car went off the berm in turn two, but he was able to save from going completely off the track, but he did lose several positions. This allowed Wetzel to relax for just a moment as Dennison, David Wood, and Adam Dunwoodie battled closely for the runner-up spot behind him. Yellow-flag conditions again flew over the field by lap seven for a quick restart with Wetzel, Dennison, Wood, and Dunwoodie inside the top four. The order stayed the same through the halfway point, at which time a lap later caution flew once again and again on lap 15. This set up a five-lap dash to the finish as Wetzel faced his biggest challenge of the night from Dunwoodie who searched the high side for a way around the leader. As the laps wound down, Wetzel smoothly made his way around the track to keep Dunwoodie behind him and eventually claim the victory, his first-ever win. Dunwoodie finished second with Dennison third, David Wood fourth, Dave Meyer rebounded to fifth with Logan Rash sixth.

A Feature – 20 Laps – 15:25.178: 1. 26-Devin Wetzel[1]; 2. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[7]; 3. 5D-Dustin Dennison[2]; 4. 82-David Wood[8]; 5. 9M-Dave Meyer[4]; 6. 59R-Logan Rash[10]; 7. 10-Johnny McGinnis[6]; 8. 55J-Josh Marshall[3]; 9. 11M-Lane Mathews[9]; 10. 65R-Arthur Nicholson[11]; 11. (DNF) 447-Kenny Prince[13]; 12. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[5]; 13. (DNF) 08B-Dalton Strohl[12]

POWRi Pure Stocks – 9 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 2:53.771: 1. 21-Darin Porter[1]; 2. 216-Payton McDowell[3]; 3. M87-Mallory Stiffler[2]; 4. 403-Darrin Christy[4]; 5. 7-Spencer Reiff[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 3:28.298: 1. 5-Justin McDowell[2]; 2. 17-Shayne Healea[1]; 3. 89-Jonathan Evans[4]; 4. 26-Bradley McDowell[3]

Tuscumbia, Missouri’s Justin McDowell and California, Missouri’s Darin Porter were the front-row starters for the big money Pure Stock main event. Porter quickly moved out front to take the lead over Justin McDowell, and Payton McDowell through the race’s early stages. By lap 15, eighth-starting Bradley McDowell closed in on the leader and began to put heavy pressure on for the win. As the two leaders made their way around the track for the race’s later stages, Justin McDowell and Jonathan Evans occupied third and fourth. Bradley McDowell challenged for the win on the final lap, but it was Darin Porter who crossed the line first, in an apparent first-ever CMS victory. However, unfortunately Porter’s car did not pass the post-race technical inspection and he was disqualified from the race. As a result, Bradley McDowell was declared the winner with Payton McDowell claiming second. Justin McDowell was third with Jonathan Evans fourth, Shayne Healea fith and Mallory Stiffler sixth.

A Feature – 20 Laps – 7:30.671: 1. 26-Bradley McDowell[8]; 2. 216-Payton McDowell[3]; 3. 5-Justin McDowell[1]; 4. 89-Jonathan Evans[5]; 5. 17-Shayne Healea[4]; 6. M87-Mallory Stiffler[6]; 7. 403-Darrin Christy[7]; 8. 7-Spencer Reiff[9]; 9. (DQ) 21-Darin Porter[2]

CMS wishes to remind drivers and fans that we will take a week off from racing on July 8. The track will resume the second half of the season on Saturday, July 15 with all four weekly POWRi divisions in competition, plus the second appearance this season of the Show-Me Vintage Series.

For complete details and additional information, visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.