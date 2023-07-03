Garcia Capitalizes Late For North/South SLM Challenge Win

- Advertisement -

The stars of the ASA CRA Super Series and the ASA Southern Super Series joined forces for the North/South Super Late Model Challenge Sunday afternoon. The country’s top Super Late Model drivers took on the historic oval in a tune-up for November’s ASA STARS National Tour finale at the All American 400.

It appeared that 2019 track champion Jackson Boone was on his way to his first-career Super Late Model win when disaster struck. The radiator hose on the No.7 blew while Boone was leading with eight laps to go, ending his race just short of victory.

Boone’s misfortune would be Jake Garcia lucky break – the 18 year old inherited the lead and held on at the final restart to take the win. It was just the second-career Super Late Model win for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookie, and first of any kind at Nashville.

It would not be all bad for Boone, who pulled double-duty in the Super and Pro Late Models. He scored his third-consecutive Pro Late Model victory at Nashville with a late-race pass on Hunter Wright. Since a DNF on opening night, Boone now has three wins and a second to his credit, and continues to close the gap on points leader Dylan Fetcho.

Jeremy Burns becomes the third winner in three Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Super Truck races with his victory on Sunday. Kevin Rollins (Pro/Master) and Michael Crafton (Semi-Pro/Young Lion) took home United States Air Force Legends wins, while Colt Johnson won the Murfreesboro Fence Bandolero feature.

Racing returns to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, July 29 with the first-ever appearance of the 500 Sprint Car Tour to the high banks, co-headlined with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. Also in action are the Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, USAF Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros.

Results:

North/South Super Late Model Challenge

1. Jake Garcia

2. Stephen Nasse

3. Gio Ruggiero

4. Matt Craig

5. Jesse Love

6. Logan Bearden

7. Jett Noland

8. Michael Atwell

9. Jackson Boone

10. Tony Elrod

11. Billy VanMeter

12. Cassten Everidge

13. Bubba Pollard

14. Michael Hinde

15. Jake Finch

16. Zach Telford

17. Jordon Riddick

18. Joe Ross

Pro Late Models

1. Jackson Boone

2. Hunter Wright

3. Dawson Sutton

4. Dylan Fetcho

5. Michael House

6. Michael Bolden

7. Bryson Shaffer

8. Corey Deuser

9. Daniel Bolden

10. Boston Oliver

11. Bennie Hamlett

12. Johnny Aramendia

13. Dylan Bates

14. Kris Wright

15. Joey Strode

16. Michael Hinde

17. Mike Murray

18. Austin Brawley

Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Super Trucks

1. Jeremy Burns

2. Kyle Ivey

3. Nicholas Formosa

4. Tanner Arms

5. Frank Bauer

6. Allen Carter

7. Quinn Davis

8. Brittany Climer

USAF Legends Pro/Master

1. Kevin Rollins

2. Wayne Grubb

3. Oliver Cordell

4. Jesse Binkley

5. Tyler Cordell

6. Skip McCord

7. Martin Giles

8. Greg Gresham

9. Ed Bray

10. Dylan Fetcho

USAF Legends Semi-Pro/Young Lions

1. Michael Crafton

2. Travis Oliver

3. Aidan Walker

4. Bradley Swift

5. Taylor Corum

6. Gavin Veach

7. Oliver Dibble

8. Adam Walker

9. Galen Clark

10. Sam Mazzo

11. Dylan Faulkner

12. Austin Harrison

13. Zack Honaker

Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros

1. Colt Johnson

2. Landon Thrasher

3. James Faulkner

4. Alexander Pate

5. Keeton Harris

6. Hunter Taylor

7. Jordan Bauer

8. Kyia Rairdan