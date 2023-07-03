HomeTennesseeNashville Fairgrounds SpeedwayGarcia Capitalizes Late For North/South SLM Challenge Win

Garcia Capitalizes Late For North/South SLM Challenge Win

TennesseeNashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

The stars of the ASA CRA Super Series and the ASA Southern Super Series joined forces for the North/South Super Late Model Challenge Sunday afternoon.  The country’s top Super Late Model drivers took on the historic oval in a tune-up for November’s ASA STARS National Tour finale at the All American 400.

It appeared that 2019 track champion Jackson Boone was on his way to his first-career Super Late Model win when disaster struck.  The radiator hose on the No.7 blew while Boone was leading with eight laps to go, ending his race just short of victory.

Boone’s misfortune would be Jake Garcia lucky break – the 18 year old inherited the lead and held on at the final restart to take the win.  It was just the second-career Super Late Model win for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookie, and first of any kind at Nashville.

It would not be all bad for Boone, who pulled double-duty in the Super and Pro Late Models.  He scored his third-consecutive Pro Late Model victory at Nashville with a late-race pass on Hunter Wright.  Since a DNF on opening night, Boone now has three wins and a second to his credit, and continues to close the gap on points leader Dylan Fetcho.

Jeremy Burns becomes the third winner in three Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Super Truck races with his victory on Sunday.  Kevin Rollins (Pro/Master) and Michael Crafton (Semi-Pro/Young Lion) took home United States Air Force Legends wins, while Colt Johnson won the Murfreesboro Fence Bandolero feature.

Racing returns to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, July 29 with the first-ever appearance of the 500 Sprint Car Tour to the high banks, co-headlined with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour.  Also in action are the Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, USAF Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros.

Results:

North/South Super Late Model Challenge

1.       Jake Garcia

2.       Stephen Nasse

3.       Gio Ruggiero

4.       Matt Craig

5.       Jesse Love

6.       Logan Bearden

7.       Jett Noland

8.       Michael Atwell

9.       Jackson Boone

10.   Tony Elrod

11.   Billy VanMeter

12.   Cassten Everidge

13.   Bubba Pollard

14.   Michael Hinde

15.   Jake Finch

16.   Zach Telford

17.   Jordon Riddick

18.   Joe Ross

Pro Late Models

1.       Jackson Boone

2.       Hunter Wright

3.       Dawson Sutton

4.       Dylan Fetcho

5.       Michael House

6.       Michael Bolden

7.       Bryson Shaffer

8.       Corey Deuser

9.       Daniel Bolden

10.   Boston Oliver

11.   Bennie Hamlett

12.   Johnny Aramendia

13.   Dylan Bates

14.   Kris Wright

15.   Joey Strode

16.   Michael Hinde

17.   Mike Murray

18.   Austin Brawley

Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers Super Trucks

1.       Jeremy Burns

2.       Kyle Ivey

3.       Nicholas Formosa

4.       Tanner Arms

5.       Frank Bauer

6.       Allen Carter

7.       Quinn Davis

8.       Brittany Climer

USAF Legends Pro/Master

1.       Kevin Rollins

2.       Wayne Grubb

3.       Oliver Cordell

4.       Jesse Binkley

5.       Tyler Cordell

6.       Skip McCord

7.       Martin Giles

8.       Greg Gresham

9.       Ed Bray

10.   Dylan Fetcho

USAF Legends Semi-Pro/Young Lions

1.       Michael Crafton

2.       Travis Oliver

3.       Aidan Walker

4.       Bradley Swift

5.       Taylor Corum

6.       Gavin Veach

7.       Oliver Dibble

8.       Adam Walker

9.       Galen Clark

10.   Sam Mazzo

11.   Dylan Faulkner

12.   Austin Harrison

13.   Zack Honaker

Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros

1.       Colt Johnson

2.       Landon Thrasher

3.       James Faulkner

4.       Alexander Pate

5.       Keeton Harris

6.       Hunter Taylor

7.       Jordan Bauer

8.       Kyia Rairdan

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

David Gravel Rolls to Elusive Cedar Lake World of Outlaws Victory

SECOND NO MORE: David Gravel Rolls to Elusive Cedar Lake World...
Dirt Late Model News

Stormy Scott Breaks Through with $10,000 Summer Nationals Win at I-55

Johnny Scott Records Trio of Top-10 Finishes LAS CRUCES, N.M. (06/27/22) –...
Double X Speedway

Jay Russell takes home 305 Sprint Car Special Event, Walton, Brill and Welschmeyer claim victories at Double X Speedway!

Double X Speedway California, MO July 2, 2023 by: Dean Reichel Like a bandit from...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Enjoys Three-Win Week of Racing

Caps Stellar Stretch with $30,000 LOLMDS Freedom 60 Triumph MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (07/03/23)...
Dirt Late Model News

McCreadie, O’Neal and Thornton Claim Muskingum County Preliminaries

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (June 30, 2023) – Tim McCreadie, Hudson O’Neal and Ricky...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Gavin Miller, Brandon Selph Excelling in First Full Year as Driver-Crew Chief Pair

PERFECT MATCH: Gavin Miller, Brandon Selph Excelling in First Full Year...
Dirt Late Model News

Logan Martin gets 1st career DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Springfield Raceway!

Logan Martin Leads Springfield Flag-to-Flag for First Summer Nationals Win SPRINGFIELD, MO...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Mason City Motor Speedway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 6/27/23

RELATED ARTICLES

Clarksville Speedway

Thunderstorms Cancel Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds at Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (July 1, 2023) – Severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon, coupled with...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Collects $50,000 in Mountain Moonshine Classic

Carries Hot Hand into Big River Steel Firecracker 100 Weekend MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (06/19/23) – Ricky...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal Second in Smoky Mountain Speedway LOLMDS Action

17th annual Big River Steel Firecracker 100 Up Next SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/19/23) – Hudson O’Neal...
Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Takes Mountain Moonshine Classic in Convincing Fashion

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (June 18, 2023) – Ricky Thornton Jr. took the lead on lap...
Dirt Late Model News

Ferguson and Thornton Take Friday Night Prelims at Smoky Mountain

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (June 16, 2023) – Chris Ferguson outdueled his cousin Carson Ferguson to...
©