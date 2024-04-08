120th Season Opener Excites Strong Crowd at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

- Advertisement -

(Nashville, TN) After weeks of anticipation for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway’s Opening Day, the checkered flag waved on a successful event. Many racers showed up as the grandstands were packed full of fans cheering on their favorite driver.

After Dukes of Hazzard star and grand marshal, John Schneider gave the command, it was time to go green with the 120-lap Pro Late Model feature.

The race had consistent passing through the pack as the 2023 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Rookie of the Year Dawson Sutton took an early lead. Jackson Boone took the top spot away and looked to run away with it, but tire wear became a big factor in the latter half of the feature. After pulling away to a nearly 2-second lead, Sutton would catch Boone prompting a wheel-to-wheel battle for first. A yellow came out as the 44 of John Bradley hit the outside wall of turn 2 stacking the field up for a restart.

With less than 20 laps to go, the field charged to turn 1 as Boone, Sutton, and Michael House were the big 3 fighting for the win. While jostling for the lead, an untimely electrical issue struck Jackson Boone, ending his race early. The opening day guitar trophy was then up for grabs between Sutton and former track champion, House. With the laps closing and the fight for the win shaping up, House saved just enough rubber to pull away and win the Pro Late Model feature.

It was all smiles for the #1 Team after an outstanding win, as the crowd showed excitement with cheers and smiles flooding the grandstands in seeing the savvy veteran back in victory lane.

In other action, Peyton Hamlett picked up his first Limited Late Model win in over three years, taking the victory over Johnathan Dishman. Carl Porter, Jr., Jeff Templeton, and Buddy Moody completed the top five.

A huge field of 45+ INEX Legends were on hand for the opener. They were split into three features with Pros/Masters in one, Young Lions in another, and Semi-Pros rounding it out.

Veteran driver Wayne Grubb took the Master/Pro Legend feature over Kevin Rollins and Scott Moseley. In Semi-Pro feature action, Dylan Faulkner took the top spot over Cole Robie and Michael Crafton. Rounding out Legends action, Nicholas Denton took the win in the Young Lions over Dylan Bongiovanni and Max Olmsted.

In Pure Stock action, Chase Walls crossed the line first but the victory was taken away in post race tech. John Bradley went on to claim the victory, while Chase Cohron and Joseph West completed the top three.

Rounding out Sunday afternoon results, Ray Gann took the 20-lap Pest Doctor Front Runner feature over Randall Waterston, Josh Harrell, Paul Cummings, and Roger Gann.

Opening Day showed strong attendance and a high car count as the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway looks to continue this momentum into its upcoming events. The next race weekend will be Friday, April 19th, and Saturday, April 20th with the US Legends Spring Nationals. Pro Late Model racing will also be featured that Saturday with the Super Trucks gearing up for their 2024 campaign.