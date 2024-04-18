US Spring Nationals On Tap For Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway This Weekend

- Advertisement -

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Set for US Legends Spring Nationals Weekend

Pro Late Models & Super Trucks Will Join Legends & Bandoleros

(Nashville, TN) Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is ready to rip for the second race weekend of the 2024 season, this coming Friday and Saturday, April 19/20. Both days will feature the US Legends Spring Nationals for the US Air Force Legends and CP Race Wear Bandoleros, while the Pro Late Models and Super Trucks will also race on Saturday night.

The race weekend unofficially begins on Thursday afternoon with Legend and Bandolero practice from 3:00-7:00 PM. Everything then amps up on Friday as the US Air Force Legends and the CP Race Wear Bandoleros take the track for qualifying at 3:00 PM with Pro Late Models on track for practice from 4:30-5:15. Racing begins Friday night at 5:30 with a full program of Legend and Bandolero features.

On Saturday April 20, on track activity begins at 10:00 AM as the Bandoleros and Legends have group qualifying sessions. The Big Machine Vodka Spiked Cooler Super Trucks then hit the track for the first time this season for practice at 11:45 followed by Pro Late Model practice. The Legends and Bandos then have feature events beginning at 1:00 PM in the afternoon followed by qualifying for Super Trucks and Pro Late Models at 3:45 PM. Opening ceremonies will take place at 4:40 followed by another round of Bandolero and Legend features before the Super Trucks and Pro Late Models run the 5/8-mile for their feature events.

Coming into the weekend, eyes will be on Landon Thrasher in the CP Race Wear Bandolero class, after taking the track championship one year ago and winning the opener on April 7. Nicholas Denton, Dylan Faulkner, and Wayne Grubb were the winners in the Legend features at the opener and will be among the favorites this weekend. A strong field of 45+ Legend competitors raced on April 7 with even more expected for this big event.

Championship veteran driver, Michael House, claimed the Pro Late Model win at the opener, charging late in the race. Jackson Boone looked like the man to beat for much of the event before mechanical woes took him out of contention. Ever improving teenager, Dawson Sutton took second place, while Bennie Hamlett rounded out the podium. The Pro Late Models will be running 100 laps Saturday night.

For the Big Machine Vodka Spiked Cooler Super Trucks, it will be their opening race of the season. Tanner Arms won the championship in 2023, followed by Kyle Ivey and Nicholas Formosa.

Tickets for the weekend are $10 for Friday and $12 for Saturday if bought in advance online at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing. Race day prices are $12 on Friday and $15 on Saturday. Discounted prices are also in effect for Seniors and Military, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, advance sale tickets, and the full 2024 racing schedule visit www.nashvillefairgroundssspeedway.racing. You can also get constant updates by liking and following our social page @nashvillefairgroundsspeedway for Facebook and @racefairgrounds on Twitter.