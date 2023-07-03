Summer Nationals visit Highland Speedway this Saturday, July 8th

- Advertisement -

Highland Speedway received about three inches of rain around 5 PM and were forced to cancel racing on Saturday night. Next up is their biggest show of the year, the 25th running of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Highland Speedway with $10,000 to win Late Models, $1,500 to win Modifieds, $1,000 to win ProModifieds and they just announced that Street Stocks have been added to the program.

$30 general admission, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult, students 13-18 are $10, $35 box seats and pit passes are $40. Pits open at 12 PM and grandstands at 4 PM. Get there early as it’ll be packed! There’ll be an Official After Party following the races at Sam’s Pizza and Pub in Highland with a DJ, drink specials and the kitchen staying open late. 18 and over until midnight, 21 and over after that until closing at 2 AM.

Highland Speedway is also excited to announce that Fox 2 St. Louis is coming out for a video shoot and community event on Wednesday, July 12th from 2:30 to 4:30 PM. Fox 2 will be shooting a segment for the news as well as footage for commercials that’ll be airing through the end of the racing season. The Grandstands are open for free to the public and the community is encouraged to come out and get involved. They will take a reporter for a ride in the 2-Seater Modified and they’ll have other race cars on the track as well. Make a sign, wear a costume, put on your favorite driver’s shirt and head over to World Famous Highland Speedway on July 12th for an afternoon of fun with Fox 2.

Find out more about World Famous Highland Speedway and check out the video of someone swimming in the pits Saturday night on their Facebook page, Tik Tok or www.HighlandSpeedway.com.