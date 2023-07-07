Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Farmer City and FALS Upon Completion of Heartland Speedweek

HomeDirt Late Model NewsDennis Erb Racing Eyes Farmer City and FALS Upon Completion of Heartland...

Dennis Erb, Jr.
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  Heartland Speedweek wrapped up with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series from June 27-July 1 with four high-profile events in the states of Iowa, North Dakota, and Minnesota.  Dennis Erb, Jr. was very consistent throughout the week and was able to knock down four Top Ten performances.  His best run came in Saturday’s $15,000 to win finale at I-94 EMR Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.  After timing in second quickest overall during qualifying and running second in his heat race, Dennis led laps 7-20 of the 50-lapper before settling for fifth at the checkers behind only race winner Bobby Pierce, Brandon Sheppard, Tanner English, and Ryan Gustin.

In other action during the week, Dennis placed eighth last Tuesday at Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa, sixth last Thursday at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota, and seventh last Friday at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota.  At the conclusion of a busy Heartland Speedweek, Dennis finds himself ninth in the latest version of the heated WOOLMS point standings.  Complete results from each series race can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

With the World of Outlaws Late Model Series sitting idle this upcoming weekend, the #28 team will take advantage of the opportunity to race much closer to home in a pair of special events.  Later tonight, July 7, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour rolls into Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois to preside over a $10,000 to win throwdown.  On Saturday, July 8, the dirt-slinging action will quickly shift to Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois, as a $5,000 top prize will be up for grabs in the ‘Bob Harty Memorial.’

You can watch every lap from the “Hell Tour” stop at Farmer City tonight on DIRTVision, while the ‘FALS Cup’ program on Saturday at Fairbury will be broadcast to subscribers of FloRacing.  Additional information can be accessed on the web at www.farmercityracing.com and www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including:  J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.  Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact:  Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

