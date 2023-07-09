Harrison Holds off Steinkoenig to Win Eighth Career Summit Modified Feature at Highland

- Advertisement -

A victor so many times at Highland Speedway, there aren’t many situations Mike Harrison hasn’t prevailed in his career at the 1/4-mile bullring. Still, he put another on display for a packed house Saturday night.

With track points leader Owen Steinkoenig right on his tail for nearly the entire 25-lap Feature, Harrison fended off the pressure from behind and trekked his way through lapped traffic on the bottom to win his eighth DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature at Highland in the last 12 years.

“I knew [Steinkoenig] would be good here because he’s been really good here,” Harrison said. “He and Nicely – I knew they were the two I was going to have to contend with. I just had to keep my head on and stay down on that bottom; not necessarily protect, but just run my race and not worry about who was behind me.”

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar Summit Modifieds will wrap-up Week 4 of competition Sunday, July 9, with a visit to Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN. Tickets will be on sale at the gate; streaming is available at DIRTVision.com.

35 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 24H-Mike Harrison[1]; 2. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig[3]; 3. 25-Tyler Nicely[4]; 4. 0-Tim Hancock Sr[5]; 5. 1D-Dean Hoffman[9]; 6. 3E-Robbie Eilers[2]; 7. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[10]; 8. 58R-Ryan Hamilton[6]; 9. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[8]; 10. 128-Zach Schantz[7]; 11. E55-Chad Sellers[16]; 12. 787-Cody Zobrist[13]; 13. 15-Chris Smith[18]; 14. 21M-Willy Myers[14]; 15. 27R-Steve Rex[19]; 16. 94-Mark Clary[11]; 17. 14C-Rick Conoyer[15]; 18. 87Z-Zeb Moake[21]; 19. I99-Mikey Kopka[24]; 20. 9-Chad Cornett[12]; 21. 51M-Joe Mercurio[20]; 22. 12T-Dave Thornton[17]; 23. 95-Rick Salter[22]; 24. 69L-Josh Lemke[23]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12T-Dave Thornton[4]; 2. 95-Rick Salter[1]; 3. 27R-Steve Rex[3]; 4. I99-Mikey Kopka[7]; 5. 25P-Michael Ripperda[8]; 6. 10-Todd O’Neill[6]; 7. 21T-Talen Beard[9]; 8. 63V-Cody Ventimiglia[2]; 9. 63-Bret Eilerman[5]; 10. 73X-Matthew Duvall[10]

Last Chance Showdown 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Chris Smith[2]; 2. 69L-Josh Lemke[1]; 3. 51M-Joe Mercurio[3]; 4. 8T-TJ Eilers[5]; 5. 71-Rayce Baker[9]; 6. 99-Wade Olmsted[7]; 7. 87Z-Zeb Moake[8]; 8. (DNS) 00JR-Dave Meyers; 9. (DNS) 22-Tim Hancock Jr

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Tyler Nicely[1]; 2. 0-Tim Hancock Sr[2]; 3. 1D-Dean Hoffman[3]; 4. 787-Cody Zobrist[5]; 5. 95-Rick Salter[4]; 6. 27R-Steve Rex[7]; 7. 63-Bret Eilerman[6]; 8. I99-Mikey Kopka[8]; 9. 21T-Talen Beard[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24H-Mike Harrison[1]; 2. 128-Zach Schantz[2]; 3. 94-Mark Clary[3]; 4. 14C-Rick Conoyer[4]; 5. 63V-Cody Ventimiglia[6]; 6. 12T-Dave Thornton[8]; 7. 10-Todd O’Neill[5]; 8. 25P-Michael Ripperda[7]; 9. 73X-Matthew Duvall[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig[1]; 2. 58R-Ryan Hamilton[2]; 3. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[4]; 4. 21M-Willy Myers[3]; 5. 69L-Josh Lemke[7]; 6. 51M-Joe Mercurio[6]; 7. 8T-TJ Eilers[5]; 8. 99-Wade Olmsted[8]; 9. (DNS) 71-Rayce Baker

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3E-Robbie Eilers[3]; 2. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[2]; 3. 9-Chad Cornett[5]; 4. E55-Chad Sellers[4]; 5. 15-Chris Smith[6]; 6. 00JR-Dave Meyers[8]; 7. 22-Tim Hancock Jr[7]; 8. 87Z-Zeb Moake[1]

Qualifying A: 1. 25-Tyler Nicely, 00:13.863[15]; 2. 24H-Mike Harrison, 00:13.885[1]; 3. 0-Tim Hancock Sr, 00:14.038[8]; 4. 128-Zach Schantz, 00:14.083[18]; 5. 1D-Dean Hoffman, 00:14.094[11]; 6. 94-Mark Clary, 00:14.109[16]; 7. 95-Rick Salter, 00:14.151[10]; 8. 14C-Rick Conoyer, 00:14.205[4]; 9. 787-Cody Zobrist, 00:14.217[13]; 10. 10-Todd O’Neill, 00:14.430[17]; 11. 63-Bret Eilerman, 00:14.432[14]; 12. 63V-Cody Ventimiglia, 00:14.534[7]; 13. 27R-Steve Rex, 00:14.547[2]; 14. 25P-Michael Ripperda, 00:14.617[12]; 15. I99-Mikey Kopka, 00:14.675[6]; 16. 12T-Dave Thornton, 00:14.751[3]; 17. 21T-Talen Beard, 00:14.842[5]; 18. 73X-Matthew Duvall, 00:15.418[9]

Qualifying B: 1. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig, 00:14.080[4]; 2. 87Z-Zeb Moake, 00:14.122[2]; 3. 58R-Ryan Hamilton, 00:14.131[5]; 4. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig, 00:14.136[14]; 5. 21M-Willy Myers, 00:14.143[7]; 6. 3E-Robbie Eilers, 00:14.205[1]; 7. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr, 00:14.280[9]; 8. E55-Chad Sellers, 00:14.339[15]; 9. 8T-TJ Eilers, 00:14.375[10]; 10. 9-Chad Cornett, 00:14.395[11]; 11. 51M-Joe Mercurio, 00:14.559[8]; 12. 15-Chris Smith, 00:14.590[16]; 13. 69L-Josh Lemke, 00:14.695[17]; 14. 22-Tim Hancock Jr, 00:14.699[6]; 15. 99-Wade Olmsted, 00:15.005[12]; 16. 00JR-Dave Meyers, 00:15.010[3]; 17. 71-Rayce Baker, 00:15.078[13]