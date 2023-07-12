HomeRace Track NewsIowaSummer of Money Hits Peak at 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals

Summer of Money Hits Peak at 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals

Knoxville Nationals - Trent Gower photo
Knoxville Nationals - Trent Gower photo
1 MONTH ALERT: Summer of Money Hits Peak at 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals“The Granddaddy of ‘Em All” set to boast $1 million-plus purse and pay a historic $185,000 to win

KNOXVILLE, IA (July 12, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ biggest crown jewel of the season is set for a historic year and massive payouts throughout the field.

The 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, Aug. 9-12, will boast a record high $1,158,655 four-day purse with Saturday’s main event paying $185,000 to win and paying $15,000 to start. The first driver to not qualify through the B-Main will even earn $10,000.

Known as “The Granddaddy of ‘Em All,” the event has already garnered national attention this year, placing third on USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice list for Best Motorsports Race – behind only the Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix. The Nationals also ranked higher than the likes of NASCAR’s Daytona 500, INDYCAR’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and more.

Ten-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz won his 11th Knoxville Nationals title last year – now one away from tying Steve Kinser’s all-time record of 12 Nationals victories. Back behind the wheel of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15, he’ll be poised to chance history against more than 100 of the best Sprint Car drivers from around the world – including current leading World of Outlaws championship contenders Brad Sweet (2018 Nationals champion), David Gravel (2019 Nationals champion) and Carson Macedo.

What you need to know:Track:1/2-mile in Knoxville, IATrack Record: 14.351 seconds by Brian Brown on 5/22/21More Event Info

Daily Times (CT):8 a.m. Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office opens10 a.m. Vendors Open in Fan Zone10 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. Fan Forums at National Sprint Car Hall of Fame11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Autograph Sessions at National Sprint Car Hall of FameNoon Food Vendors Open2 p.m. Pit Gate Opens5:00 p.m. Grandstands Open7:15 p.m. Hot Laps

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous Knoxville Nationals winners:2022 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 132021 – Kyle Larson on Aug. 142019 – David Gravel on Aug. 102018 – Brad Sweet on Aug. 112017 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 122016 – Jason Johnson on Aug. 132015 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 152014 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 92013 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 102012 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 112011 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 132010 – Tim Shaffer on Aug. 14*2009 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 16*2008 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 9*2007 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 11*2006 – Donny Schatz on Aug. 12*2005 – Kraig Kinser on Aug. 14*2004 – Danny Lasoski on Aug. 142003 – Danny Lasoski on Aug. 162002 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 102001 – Danny Lasoski on Aug. 112000 – Mark Kinser on Aug. 121999 – Mark Kinser on Aug. 141998 – Danny Lasoski on Aug. 151997 – Dave Blaney on Aug. 171996 – Mark Kinser on Aug. 171995 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 191994 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 201993 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 211992 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 151991 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 171990 – Bobby Allen on Aug. 181989 – Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 191988 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 131987 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 151986 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 161985 – Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 171984 – Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 111983 – Sammy Swindell on Aug. 131982 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 151981 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 151980 – Steve Kinser on Aug. 171979 – Ron Shuman on Aug. 111978 – Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 121977 – Doug Wolfgang on Aug. 13*1976 – Eddie Leavitt on Aug. 14*1975 – Eddie Leavitt on Aug. 9*1974 – Dick Gaines on Aug. 10*1973 – Kenny Weld on Aug. 11*1972 – Kenny Weld on Aug. 12*1971 – Jan Opperman on Aug. 14*1970 – Joe Saldana on Aug. 15*1969 – Ken Gritz on Aug. 16*1968 – Ray Lee Goodwin on Aug. 10*1967 – Thad Dosher on Aug. 12*1966 – Jay Woodside Aug. 14*1965 – Kenny Weld on Aug. 14*1964 – Kenny Weld on Aug. 8*1963 – Greg Weld on July 20*1962 – Jerry Richert on July 21*1961 – Roy Robbins on July 29*(* indicates non-World of Outlaws event)

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch the 62nd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s with DIRTVision’s annual Platinum FAST PASS.

