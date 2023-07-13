Hunter Kohn And Tate Gurney Top Dirt2Media NOW600 For the First Time At Mitchell County Fairgrounds Raceway

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – BELOIT, Kan. (July 12, 2023) Adding their names to the list of winners with the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, Hunter Kohn and Tate Gurney mastered the Mitchell County Fairgrounds Raceway Wednesday night during the Chad McDaniel Memorial.

A nearly relentless battle for the top spot that saw Cale Coons throwing slide jobs at every turn, the Indiana racer pulled ahead of the No. 48 a few times but was never able to officially lead a lap. From as little as 0.046-seconds on Lap 9, to as much as 0.658-seconds on Lap 16, the pair traded around the top spot numerous times, with Kohn winning the drag race off the final turn by 0.139-seonds. Cale Coons, in second, was followed by Trey Zorn, who battled into second at one point before getting shuffled back to a bronze finish. Bobby Eubanks and Jacob Latta made up the top five.

Likewise, for the Restricted feature, the question of who would win was up in the air nearly every time Tate Gurney and Braxton Weger rolled by the flag stand.

Side by side through the mid-point of the 20-lap feature, Weger led from the start, with Gurney able to sneak into the lead on Lap 10, but would have to regroup as Braxton shot back to the point a lap later. Trading lines and adjusting tactics, the pair finally swapped for good on Lap 14. Able to finally start putting distance on the field, Gurney would ultimately take the KKM No. 71 to a 2.647-second lead at the finish. Braxton Weger crossed second, followed by Kyle Hooper, Kasen Zorn, and Gavyn Bolt to complete the top five.

Running alongside the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, the theme for the night was the same with them as Bryant Wiedeman wheeled to his first career victory.

The next event for the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division is Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, at KAM Raceway in Hastings, Neb.

The 2023 season marks the 11th year of competition for the National Open Wheel 600 Series. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series comprises several regional tours and sanctioned racetracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, and Restricted ‘A’ Class.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series.com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Dirt2Media NOW600 Series

Mitchell County Fairgrounds Raceway (Beloit, Kan.)

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

NOW600 NON-WING MICROS

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 48-Hunter Kohn[1]; 2. 3C-Cale Coons[4]; 3. 3Z-Trey Zorn[5]; 4. 7-Bobby Eubanks[3]; 5. 7J-Jacob Latta[2]; 6. 72-Alex Karpowicz[10]; 7. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[14]; 8. 10S-Scout Spraggins[17]; 9. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[11]; 10. 5-Dylan Steinkruger[12]; 11. 98-Matthew Laflin[20]; 12. 97-Donnie Burrows[6]; 13. 1G-Garett Hake[13]; 14. 24C-Cale Lagroon[21]; 15. 2N-Dawson Nunnenkamp[18]; 16. 1F-Jason Friesen[9]; 17. 13-Tyler Odle[16]; 18. 77-Tyler Watts[23]; 19. 3-Todd Laflin[22]; 20. 63-Todd Odle[19]; 21. 87X-Cooper Williams[8]; 22. 9C-Cade Cowles[7]; 23. 38-Riley Osantowski[15]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3C-Cale Coons[3]; 2. 48-Hunter Kohn[4]; 3. 87X-Cooper Williams[2]; 4. 72-Alex Karpowicz[6]; 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins[1]; 6. 38-Riley Osantowski[7]; 7. 24C-Cale Lagroon[5]; 8. 3-Todd Laflin[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Donnie Burrows[2]; 2. 7J-Jacob Latta[4]; 3. 5-Dylan Steinkruger[1]; 4. 9C-Cade Cowles[7]; 5. 2F-Jadyn Friesen[5]; 6. 13-Tyler Odle[3]; 7. 98-Matthew Laflin[6]; 8. 77-Tyler Watts[8]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3Z-Trey Zorn[2]; 2. 7-Bobby Eubanks[4]; 3. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[1]; 4. 1F-Jason Friesen[6]; 5. 1G-Garett Hake[3]; 6. 2N-Dawson Nunnenkamp[5]; 7. 63-Todd Odle[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 48-Hunter Kohn, 13.859[3]; 2. 3C-Cale Coons, 14.026[1]; 3. 87X-Cooper Williams, 14.180[7]; 4. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 14.196[4]; 5. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 14.277[2]; 6. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 14.287[6]; 7. 38-Riley Osantowski, 14.298[8]; 8. 3-Todd Laflin, 14.648[5]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 7J-Jacob Latta, 13.814[6]; 2. 13-Tyler Odle, 13.835[1]; 3. 97-Donnie Burrows, 13.910[4]; 4. 5-Dylan Steinkruger, 13.991[7]; 5. 2F-Jadyn Friesen, 13.995[2]; 6. 98-Matthew Laflin, 14.077[5]; 7. 9C-Cade Cowles, 14.116[3]; 8. 77-Tyler Watts, 14.963[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 7-Bobby Eubanks, 13.478[4]; 2. 1G-Garett Hake, 13.602[7]; 3. 3Z-Trey Zorn, 13.611[1]; 4. 8Z-Kasen Zorn, 13.768[5]; 5. 2N-Dawson Nunnenkamp, 13.768[6]; 6. 1F-Jason Friesen, 13.951[2]; 7. 63-Todd Odle, 14.387[3]

NOW600 RESTRICTED MICROS

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 71-Tate Gurney[2]; 2. 31BW-Braxton Weger[1]; 3. 11K-Kyle Hooper[4]; 4. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[5]; 5. 18-Tityn Roberts[7]; 6. 18T-Taelynne Roberts[6]; 7. 31Z-Sawyer Zimmerman[9]; 8. 75-Gavyn Bolt[3]; 9. 70-Micah Becker[8]; 10. (DNS) 24C-Cale Lagroon

Milestone Home Service Co Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Gavyn Bolt[1]; 2. 31BW-Braxton Weger[3]; 3. 71-Tate Gurney[4]; 4. 8Z-Kasen Zorn[2]; 5. 11K-Kyle Hooper[8]; 6. 18T-Taelynne Roberts[6]; 7. 18-Tityn Roberts[5]; 8. 70-Micah Becker[9]; 9. 31Z-Sawyer Zimmerman[7]; 10. (DNS) 24C-Cale Lagroon

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 71-Tate Gurney, 13.686[8]; 2. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 13.782[7]; 3. 8Z-Kasen Zorn, 13.828[6]; 4. 75-Gavyn Bolt, 13.922[5]; 5. 18-Tityn Roberts, 13.941[1]; 6. 18T-Taelynne Roberts, 13.957[3]; 7. 31Z-Sawyer Zimmerman, 14.265[10]; 8. 11K-Kyle Hooper, 14.308[2]; 9. 70-Micah Becker, 14.371[9]; 10. 24C-Cale Lagroon, NT