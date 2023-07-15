Timm finishes first Friday in Ogilvie’s rain-delayed USMTS Mod Wars opener

- Advertisement -

Jake Timm’s opening night victory at the 3rd Annual Mod Wars was delayed by about 20 hours after rain ended Thursday night’s show at the Ogilvie Raceway with heat races in the books and main events left to complete Friday.



The 26-year-old from Winona, Minn., beat 2021 USMTS National Champion Dereck Ramirez to the finish to collect a $3,000 paycheck and his sixth career USMTS victory.



After local favorite Eric Lamm led the first two opening circuits, Timm’s led the final 33 laps for his second USMTS triumph at ‘The Big O’ while Ramirez remained winless in 2023 and at the Ogilvie Raceway with his runner-up effort.



Tanner Mullens claimed the third spot on the podium while Jim Chisholm came from 18th to finish fourth and Clayton Wagamon from 14th on the grid to round out the top five at the checkered flag.



The 2019 winner here, Dan Ebert slid into sixth place followed by Carlos Ahumada Jr., 15th-starting Jeremy Nelson of Alexandria, Minn., 17th-starting Dylan Thornton and Jeremy Nelson of Princeton, Minn., completing the top 10.



The remainder of the program for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt was rained out at the Ogilvie Raceway on Thursday night, resulting in a doubleheader Friday on the second night of Mod Wars.



The remaining portion of Thursday’s opening night show was wrapped up around 7:30, just before the regularly-scheduled $5,000-to-win Friday night program began. Saturday’s finale carries an $11,000 top prize.



For its Silver Anniversary season, the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features 45 nights of racing at 15 of America’s premier dirt track racing venues in nine states. The winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.



Watch every USMTS event online live and on-demand from anywhere on any device with RacinDirt. Download the app at Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV or on Google Play.



Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.



OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

3rd Annual USMTS Mod Wars – Night 1 of 3

Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Thursday-Friday, July 13-14, 2023



Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.



SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

2. (3) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Princeton, Minn.

3. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

5. (2) WIN1 Karl Leavenworth, Ramsey, Minn.

6. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (7) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

8. (8) 88XXX Randy Klein, Buffalo, N.D.

DNS – 99 Mark Kangas, Eveleth, Minn.



FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

2. (3) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

3. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

5. (4) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

6. (2) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

7. (8) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (9) 18M Mason McEvers, Grantsburg, Wis.

9. (7) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa



EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (3) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

3. (1) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (5) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (7) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

6. (6) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

7. (4) 12P Joey Price, Great Falls, Mont.

8. (8) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

9. (9) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.



WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 88 Eric Lamm, Milaca, Minn.

2. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

4. (3) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

5. (4) 27P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

6. (7) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

7. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

9. (8) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.



VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (1) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

3. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (4) 11X Tom Berry Jr.., Des Moines, Iowa

5. (7) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

6. (6) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

DQ – (3) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

DNS – K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

DNS – 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.



REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

2. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

3. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (5) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

5. (8) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (9) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (6) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

8. (10) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

9. (7) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

10. (3) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

11. (12) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

12. (11) 12P Joey Price, Great Falls, Mont.

13. (15) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

14. (14) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

15. (13) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

DNS – 99 Mark Kangas, Eveleth, Minn.



REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (1) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (3) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

4. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (8) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

6. (4) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

7. (9) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

8. (7) WIN1 Karl Leavenworth, Ramsey, Minn.

9. (14) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

10. (12) 88XXX Randy Klein, Buffalo, N.D.

11. (10) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

12. (13) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

13. (11) 18M Mason McEvers, Grantsburg, Wis.

14. (16) 74 Shaun Kreyer, Hayward, Wis.

15. (6) 27P Parker Anderson, Phillips, Wis.

16. (15) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.



SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (35 laps):

1. (4) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (8) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (7) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (18) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (14) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

6. (10) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

7. (9) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

8. (15) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

9. (17) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

10. (11) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Princeton, Minn.

11. (12) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

12. (22) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

13. (23) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

14. (13) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

15. (19) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

16. (16) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

17. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

18. (27) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

19. (24) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

20. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

21. (5) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

22. (28) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

23. (20) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

24. (21) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

25. (1) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

26. (2) 88 Eric Lamm, Milaca, Minn.

27. (25) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

28. (26) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa



Lap Leaders: Lamm 1-2, Timm 3-35.

Total Laps Led: Timm 33, Lamm 2.

Margin of Victory: 1.436 seconds.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 8.13 seconds.

Provisional Starters: Berry, Brown.

Emergency Provisionals: VanderBeek, Fuqua.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Chisholm (started 18th, finished 4th).

Entries: 45.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, July 14-15, Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.



