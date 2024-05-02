HomeDirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Models Bring Horsepower to the Bluegrass State

Lucas Oil Late Models Bring Horsepower to the Bluegrass State

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsKentuckyFlorence SpeedwayPonderosa Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 1, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will spend the weekend in the Bluegrass state with a visit to Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on Friday, May 3 and Florence Speedway in Union, KY on Saturday, May 4.

Ponderosa Speedway, a unique D-shaped 3/8th mile oval, known as “Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring”, will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the Billy Todd Classic. The event will include a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Also, in competition on Friday night will be the Crate Late Models, Modifieds, and Hobby Stocks.

Ponderosa Speedway is located at 365 Phillips Lane in Junction City, Kentucky. The pit gates will open at 2:30PM followed by general admission gates at 3:00PM with Hot Laps beginning at 7:00PM. For more information about Ponderosa Speedway, visit www.ponderosaspeedway.net.

On Saturday, May 4, race teams will vie for a $15,000 top prize in the 38th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway. Pit gate opens at 3:00PM on Saturday, with the main and back gates opening at 5:30PM. Hot laps begin at 7:00PM. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Crate Late Models and Modifieds.

Florence Speedway is located in Northern Kentucky off Interstate 71/75, approximately 25 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio. Take KY exit 180 off I-71/75; west on US 42, nine miles to the track on the left. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://florencesp.webtix.co or onsite the day of the event. For other information concerning Florence Speedway, visit www.florencespeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. is atop the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings, followed by Jonathan Davenport and Devin Moran. Mike Marlar and Hudson O’Neal round out the top five in the championship point standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses

Ponderosa Speedway – May 3: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

 

Florence Speedway – May 4: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,400

 

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule

Friday-Saturday, May 3-4:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Unzicker & Michael Long take MARS Series wins at Peoria Speedway!

36 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 24-Ryan Unzicker;...
I-75 Raceway

STAMBAUGH SWEEPS USCS/GLSS I-75 RACEWAY WEEKEND WITH SATURDAY WIN

SWEETWATER, TN  – April 27, 2024 - Max Stambaugh of Lima, OH...
Dirt Late Model News

Summer Cup Clash Rapidly Approaching at Tri-City Speedway; Nearly $200,000 in Prize Money Announced

(PONTOON BEACH, ILLINOIS) The inaugural running of the ‘Summer Cup Clash’ is...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Doubles Down in LOLMDS Weekend Action

Pair of Bluegrass State LOLMDS Events Await SSI Motorsports MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (04/29/24)...
Illinois

World Wide Technology Raceway, Nation’s Only Track Hosting Races for All Three of North America’s Top Racing Series, Signs Second Five-Year Naming Agreement with...

Agreement opens new doors for long-term opportunities, regional economic growth   ST....
Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Gustin takes Hunt The Front win at Smoky Mountain Speedway!

44 entries SUPER LATE MODELS Feature Race (50 Laps): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin; 2....
Missouri

Farmington Empire Speedway Results – 4/27/24

17 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 23-Jeff...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-75 Speedway’s Great Lakes Sprints – 4/26/24

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

World of Outlaws Return to Wisconsin For Duel $25K Paydays at Dairyland Showdown

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Return to Wisconsin For Duel $25K Paydays...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Invades Riverside Intl. Speedway this Saturday

$5,000-To-Win Program at Arkansas Oval Set for May 4 CONWAY, Ark. (04/29/24) – The COMP...
Dirt Late Model News

Tim McCreadie Eighth in Georgetown’s Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

Kentucky LOLMDS Double Dip on Deck this Week SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/29/24) – Tim McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Doubles Down in LOLMDS Weekend Action

Pair of Bluegrass State LOLMDS Events Await SSI Motorsports MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (04/29/24) – Ricky Thornton Jr....
Dirt Late Model News

Spencer Hughes and JCM Motorsports Best MSCCS Action at The Mag

Four-Race Illinois Speedweek Next on the Agenda BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (04/29/24) – For the third time...
©