Lucas Oil Late Models Bring Horsepower to the Bluegrass State

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 1, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will spend the weekend in the Bluegrass state with a visit to Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on Friday, May 3 and Florence Speedway in Union, KY on Saturday, May 4.

Ponderosa Speedway, a unique D-shaped 3/8th mile oval, known as “Kentucky’s Baddest Bullring”, will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the Billy Todd Classic. The event will include a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Also, in competition on Friday night will be the Crate Late Models, Modifieds, and Hobby Stocks.

Ponderosa Speedway is located at 365 Phillips Lane in Junction City, Kentucky. The pit gates will open at 2:30PM followed by general admission gates at 3:00PM with Hot Laps beginning at 7:00PM. For more information about Ponderosa Speedway, visit www.ponderosaspeedway.net.

On Saturday, May 4, race teams will vie for a $15,000 top prize in the 38th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway. Pit gate opens at 3:00PM on Saturday, with the main and back gates opening at 5:30PM. Hot laps begin at 7:00PM. In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Crate Late Models and Modifieds.

Florence Speedway is located in Northern Kentucky off Interstate 71/75, approximately 25 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio. Take KY exit 180 off I-71/75; west on US 42, nine miles to the track on the left. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://florencesp.webtix.co or onsite the day of the event. For other information concerning Florence Speedway, visit www.florencespeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. is atop the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings, followed by Jonathan Davenport and Devin Moran. Mike Marlar and Hudson O’Neal round out the top five in the championship point standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses

Ponderosa Speedway – May 3: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

Florence Speedway – May 4: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,400

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule

Friday-Saturday, May 3-4:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4