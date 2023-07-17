Nate Young Nets First Career Summit Modified Feature Win at Wayne County

- Advertisement -

Nate Young had been waiting for years for his chance to compete for a win with a touring DIRTcar UMP Modified series. On Sunday night at Wayne County Speedway, he didn’t just compete, he won.

With a big run on the bottom out of Turn 2 on Lap 8 of the 25-lap main event, Young zoomed past Brad Goff and into the race lead. Though 17 laps remained on the board, Young remained unfazed as he fended off the pressure behind him and led the field back around to the checkers to collect the biggest win of his Modified racing career and his first with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals.

“It feels amazing,” Young said. “I’ve been wanting to win a Hell Tour race for the last few years. To finally pull it off, it’s definitely a dream come true and it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life, that’s for sure.”

UP NEXT

The Summit Modifieds return to action in the season finale – July 28-29 at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, IL, as part of the 33rd annual Prairie Dirt Classic, where a series champion will be crowned.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view full results)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 42-Nate Young[2]; 2. 41-Brad Goff[3]; 3. 24Z-Zeke McKenzie[8]; 4. 82-Dalton Lane[12]; 5. 01-Colton Shaw[6]; 6. 71D-Dan Davies[7]; 7. 75-Tristen Bickford[16]; 8. 60-Jimmy Humphrey[9]; 9. 11-Leighton Wetzel[17]; 10. 187-Took Wiles[13]; 11. 21-Dwayne Powell[18]; 12. 622-Jacob Gamber[19]; 13. 28-Mason Lobb[5]; 14. 36-Brent Coffman[20]; 15. 77J-Jaden Ritchea[11]; 16. 69-Ryan Robey[15]; 17. 99-Casey Butler[14]; 18. 59M-Andrew Myers[21]; 19. 16T-Kyle Moore[4]; 20. 21C-Drew Charlson[10]; 21. 10-Nathan Loney[1]; 22. (DNS) 69M-Jacob Myers