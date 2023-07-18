- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Long-Awaited Return to BAPS, Williams Grove’s Summer Nationals Reignite World of Outlaws v.s. PA Posse Battle

YORK HAVEN, PA (July 18, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series versus PA Posse battle resumes this week with a long-awaited return to a fan-favorite track and another Summer Nationals doubleheader.

Williams Grove Speedway’s Summer Nationals keeps the World of Outlaws’ Summer of Money rolling with a $20,000 to win finale

First up is the Series’ return to BAPS Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 19. The last time the World of Outlaws visited the York Haven, PA facility was 31 years ago on August 2, 1992. Since then, it has gone through several changes and upgrades – lead by track owner Scott Gobrecht and general manager Kolten Gouse.

Then after a one-day break, the teams roll to Mechanicsburg, PA where Williams Grove Speedway will host the Champion Oil Summer Nationals on July 21-22. The final night of the Summer Nationals serves as another stop during the “Summer of Money” as the winner is taking home $20,000.

The World of Outlaws will bring one of the most competitive championship fights in Series history to Pennsylvania with David Gravel leading Brad Sweet by a mere two points and Carson Macedo close behind 24 markers behind Gravel. Couple that with the always intense Posse rivalry, and the three races promise to deliver plenty of action.

Let’s look at some of the week’s top storylines:

KNOTTED UP: Through the first three battles this year, the World of Outlaws and PA Posse have equaled each other in the win column.

The first visit to Pennsylvania this year resulted in neither a World of Outlaws or a Posse triumph. Back in March, an outsider in the form of Rico Abreu dropped in and stole the show at Lincoln Speedway.

Then, a thrilling battle between Anthony Macri and Brent Marks brought both Outlaw and Posse fans to their feet thanks to Marcri’s last lap, last corner pass on Marks for the win.

The most recent renewal of the rivalry saw the World of Outlaws come out on top. Two days after Macri won at Lincoln, Brad Sweet dominated the opening night of Williams Grove’s Morgan Cup for his second win at the half-mile.

This week will boast three more rounds for either the World of Outlaws or PA Posse to leave with an advantage.

FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME: It’s been 31 long years since the World of Outlaws have competed at BAPS Motor Speedway, and the York Haven, PA facility will be a welcome addition to the rotation of Pennsylvania stops.

When the Series last visited BAPS, eight of the current 14 full-time World of Outlaws drivers hadn’t yet been born. Current point leader – David Gravel – was just over a month old.

While the 4/10-mile hasn’t welcomed the World of Outlaws in more than three decades, it has been the site of a handful of Sprint Car races over the past few years featuring some of the drivers who will be in the pit area on Wednesday.

A trio of current World of Outlaws have visited BAPS Victory Lane. Before embarking on the tour this year, Gio Scelzi and KCP Racing topped a BAPS race nine months ago. Back in 2019, Roth Motorsports’ James McFadden claimed the Kevin Gobrecht Classic. Three years prior to that, Jacob Allen picked up his first career 410 win at BAPS with Shark Racing.

On the local side, Brent Marks has already won at BAPS this season and collected victories there in each of the previous two years. Anthony Macri, Devon Borden, and Kyle Reinhardt have also won at BAPS this season. Other recent winners who will be in attendance on Wednesday include Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, and Lance Dewease.

OUTLAW FAVORITES: The World of Outlaws have fared well plenty of times at Williams Grove thanks to a handful of names that are forces on tour.

Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz is a master of the paper clip. There’s no track he’s won at more with the World of Outlaws, tallying 21 victories there. The Fargo, ND driver enters the week fresh off a sixth Kings Royal crowning at Eldora Speedway.

At the beginning of last year, not many would’ve considered Brad Sweet a favorite to drive to Williams Grove Victory Lane. But “The Big Cat” has quickly changed that narrative. Last July, after more than 50 tries, Sweet conquered the tricky paperclip for the first time. Then, it only took him three more tries for his second victory earlier this year in May.

David Gravel’s Williams Grove résumé suggests two nights there could contribute toward his championship pursuit. Like Schatz, it’s Gravel’s winningest World of Outlaws track. The Watertown, CT native owns eight victories.

THE GROVE FIRST-TIMERS: Despite being known as a difficult track to learn, Williams Grove has produced first-time Series wins for three current full-timers.

Back at the 2017 Summer Nationals, Brock Zearfoss – then a member of the Posse – drove Aaron Long’s #58 to a win in the opener. The Jonestown, PA native now rolls into Williams Grove as a junior on the World of Outlaws tour.

Two months after Zearfoss’ breakthrough, Australia’s James McFadden mastered the half-mile en route to his inaugural triumph with The Greatest Show on Dirt. He enters this week with four wins under his belt already in 2023 aboard the Roth Motorsports #83.

One year later, a rising star by the name of Gio Scelzi wheeled the Indy Race Parts #71 to a big upset over the World of Outlaws at Williams Grove. That night the Fresno, CA native became the youngest winner in Series history – a record that still stands.

POSSE POWER: Williams Grove is one of the primary racetracks where the Posse take pride in besting the World of Outlaws, and many talented drivers from the region will be looking to continue that tradition.

Lance Dewease always leads the way for the local contingent at Williams Grove. The Fayetteville, PA native has won twice at “The Grove” this year, upping his record total to 113. Dewease topped last year’s Summer Nationals opener. Of Dewease’s 20 World of Outlaws wins, 17 have been at the half-mile.

Current Williams Grove points leader – Freddie Rahmer – stands out as a favorite. He’s currently the nation’s winningest 410 Sprint Car driver with 10 wins, a pair of which have come at Williams Grove.

The most recent local Williams Grove winner heading into this weekend is Brent Marks. “The Myerstown Missile” was victorious during the June 30 PA Speedweek race. Marks is also the 2021 Summer Nationals champion.

Two-time track champion – Danny Dietrich – is always a threat when he rolls in the pits with the Gary Kauffman Racing team. Williams Grove is home to a pair of his five World of Outlaws victory including the 2015 Summer Nationals opener.

More Posse names to watch include Dylan Norris (Hanover, PA), Kyle Moody (Lewisberry, PA), T.J. Stutts (Liverpool, PA), and more.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action on DIRTVision.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Wednesday, July 19 at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, PA

Friday-Saturday, July 21-22 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (40/79 Races):

1. 2 – David Gravel (5348PTS) 2. 49 – Brad Sweet (-2PTS) 3. 41 – Carson Macedo (-24PTS) 4. 1S – Logan Schuchart (-210PTS) 5. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild (-250PTS) 6. 15 – Donny Schatz (-272PTS) 7. 18 – Gio Scelzi (-278PTS) 8. 5 – Spencer Bayston (-384PTS) 9. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss (-690PTS) 10. 1A – Jacob Allen (-708PTS)

