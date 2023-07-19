- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: 45th AGCO Jackson Nationals Continues World of Outlaws Marquee Marathon in August

JACKSON, MN (July 18, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ Summer of Money heats up in August with a return to Jackson Motorplex for the 45th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

The three-day marquee event, Aug. 17-19, will showcase two $10,000-to-win Features Thursday and Friday, and then payout $25,000 for Saturday’s main event – also paying $2,000 to start.

Since becoming a World of Outlaws event in 2017, four-time and reigning champion and Logan Schuchart are the only two drivers with multiple Jackson Nationals triumphs. Sweet won in 2017 and 2019, while Schuchart went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.

The other years belong to 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, in 2018, and Carson Macedo, who scored the prestigious win last year.

With the event taking place the weekend after the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals, it is projected to attract a large field of competitors, including weekly competitors like current track points leader Aaron Reutzel, rising star Chase Randall, veteran Brooke Tatnell and more.

What you need to know:

Track:

4/10 mile in Jackson, MN

Track Record: 12.572 seconds by Carson Macedo on Aug. 20, 2022

More Event Info

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gate Opens

4 p.m. Grandstand Gate Opens

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps

-Racing to follow

*All times Central

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:

2022 – Logan Schuchart on August 20 (Day), Carson Macedo on August 20 (Jackson Nationals)

2021 – Kerry Madsen on June 24, Kerry Madsen on June 25, Logan Schuchart on June 27 (Jackson Nationals)

2020 – Brad Sweet on June 25, Logan Schuchart on June 26 and 27 (Jackson Nationals)

2019 – Brad Sweet on June 29; Carson Macedo on June 28; Brad Sweet on June 27 (Jackson Nationals)

2018 – Jason Johnson on June 8, Jason Johnson and Donny Schatz on June 9 (Jackson Nationals)

2017 – Ian Madsen on June 1, Kerry Madsen on June 2, Brad Sweet on June 3 (Jackson Nationals)

2016 – Daryn Pittman on June 24

2014 – Joey Saldana on June 13

2013 – Donny Schatz on June 14

2010 – Steve Kinser on May 1

2006 – Donny Schatz on Sept. 16

2005 – Daryn Pittman on Sept. 23

2004 – Steve Kinser on Sept. 24

1988 – Sammy Swindell on July 6, Steve Kinser on Aug. 20

1987 – Bobby Davis Jr. on July 9

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.