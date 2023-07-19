Tradition Continues: Huset’s Speedway Hosts 13th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 18, 2023) – A new era of the Kosiski family promoted, Silver Dollar Nationals begins this week at Huset’s Speedway.

Huset’s Speedway will take the reins of the crown jewel event after the closure of the famed I-80 Speedway followed the 2022 season. An action-packed week of racing is on tap at Huset’s Speedway as the Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass makes its debut at the 1/3-mile bull ring.

The action will kick off on Wednesday with a complete program for the Tri-State Late Model Series, plus the $6,000-to-win Ben Nothdurft Memorial A-Main that was rained out on May 29. The IMCA Stock Cars will also be a part of the program on Wednesday with a $3,000-to-win main event.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage beginning Thursday with a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win A-Main. The Late Model Street Stocks will also be a part of Thursday’s event.

Dual Heat Races will highlight Friday’s portion of the 13th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass. The Heat Races will award passing/ finishing points to drivers, which set the stage for Saturday’s A-Main and B-Mains. The Top-16 in passing/ finishing points will be locked into Saturday’s main event, with the balance of drivers going to a B-Main. Each Heat Race winner on Friday will earn $500.

Friday’s support classes include the Late Model Street Stocks with a $1,500-to-win, $200-to-start main event and the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series.

Saturday’s 80-lap Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass will pay $53,000-to-win, $2,553-to-start. The Non-Qualifiers race pays $2,000 to the winner, $553-to-start.

The Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series joins the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to fill Saturday’s finale. The Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series main event each night pays $5,053-to-win.

The main gates open at 4:30PM on Wednesday and at 4:00PM Thursday through Saturday. Hot laps begin at 6:30PM each night. All times are Central Time.

Huset’s Speedway, carved from a soybean field in 1953, is located between Sioux Falls and Brandon, South Dakota on Highway 11. Take I-90 east of Sioux Falls to exit 406, then go south three miles on SR 11. For more information or to purchase advance tickets, please visit www.husetsspeedway.com

Ricky Thornton Jr. leads the charge in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP to Huset’s Speedway. Hudson O’Neal is 230 points behind in second followed by Brandon Overton. With his recent victory, Jonathan Davenport is now fourth with Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five.

m For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.co

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Thursday, July 20:

Go 50 (50 Laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

Friday, July 21: Heat Race Winner: $500 x 10 Heats = Total $5,000

Saturday, July 22:

13th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals (80 Laps): 1. $53,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $12,000, 4. $10,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,500, 8. $6,000, 9. $5,500, 10. $5,000, 11. $4,000, 12. $3,500, 13. $3,400, 14. $3,300, 15. $3,200, 16. $3,100, 17. $3,000, 18. $2,900, 19. $2,800, 20. $2,700, 21. $2,553, 22. $2,553, 23. $2,553, 24. $2,553 = Total $175,112

Non-Qualifiers Race (16 Laps): 1. $2,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,400, 4. $1,300, 5. $1,200, 6. $1,150, 7. $1,100, 8. $1,090, 9. $1,080, 10. $1,070, 11. $1,060, 12. $1,053, 13. $1,053, 14. $853, 15. $753, 16. $553, 17. $553, 18. $553, 19. $553, 20. $553 = Total $20,427

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Thursday, July 20:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) W30s, (92) NLMT4

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials and Heat Races.

Friday-Saturday, July 21-22:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT3, (90) W30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) W30s, (92) NLMT4