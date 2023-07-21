Ashton Winger Defends Home Turf to Win Roscoe Smith Classic at Senoia Raceway

- Advertisement -

(SENOIA, GEORGIA) Fresh off capturing a DIRTcar Summer Nationals Championship in the Midwest, Ashton Winger dropped into Senoia Raceway on Thursday and defended his home turf against 46 other entrants to claim his second Roscoe Smith Classic title! After knocking down the quickest time in Group B and overall during Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco qualifying, Ashton started the 44-lap feature from the outside of the front row. He then outdueled fellow front row starter Carson Ferguson at the drop of the green flag and kept his #12 machine out front of the field to lead each and every circuit.

At the checkers, the Hampton, Georgia ace celebrated a $7,544 triumph over runner-up Ferguson. Carson, who now finds himself atop the latest version of the Southern Nationals Series point standings, finished 1.056 seconds behind Winger and was awarded a $3,500 payday for his second place run. Eighteenth-starting Michael Page roared through the pack at the Senoia, Georgia oval to round out the podium in third. Austin Horton started and finished in the fourth position, while thirteenth-starting Pearson Lee Williams was the final driver that landed inside of the top five.

A total of four caution flags slowed the action tonight at Senoia Raceway. Ricky Weiss went around on the initial start of the contest before battling back to salvage an eighth place effort. Jimmy Owens suffered a flat right rear tire on lap 36, but was able to rally late to earn a top ten. Tyler Millwood drew the third yellow of the night by stopping against the wall on lap 39, while Garrett Smith brought out the final caution on lap 42 when he spun and stopped on the track.

“I thought we were pretty good here for a long time, but then Ricky (Weiss) and Jimmy (Owens) and a couple of other guys came in and took the dang keys from me,” Winger said in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “We’ve still got some work to do to be better. I have to thank Jeff Mathews, my dad, and all of our great sponsors for their continued support!”

Ashton Winger drove a Jeff Mathews Motorsports #12 Rocket Chassis powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine to the first Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series victory of his career. Sponsorship comes in part from Johnny Doan Plumbing, RV Select Inc., CURS, Keyser Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, Angry Elephant Tattoo and Piercing, FK Rod Ends, Super K Express, Hoosier Tire, A-Plus Collision Center, and CSR – Clint Smith Racing.

A robust field of 47 competitors signed into the pit area at Senoia Raceway for round three of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series campaign. Jimmy Owens captured the Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award in hot laps with his quick time of 14.077 seconds, while Ashton Winger topped FK Rod Ends qualifying with his fast lap of 14.135 seconds. Carson Ferguson, Stormy Scott, Tyler Millwood, and Kenny Collins were the quickest four qualifiers in Group A and automatically transferred into the Roscoe Smith Classic headliner, while Winger, Austin Horton, Garrett Smith, and Jordy Nipper did the same through Group B in qualifying.

The four B-Mains were won by Sam Seawright, Steven Roberts, Dylan Knowles, and Jimmy Owens. Series provisionals were awarded to Ricky Weiss and Donald McIntosh, while series emergency provisionals went to Will Roland, Mike Benedum, Jordan Koehler, Brenden Smith, David McCoy, and John Llewellyn.

Next up on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals tour will be a stop at the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama on Friday night, July 21. A $7,553 top prize will be up for grabs tomorrow night at EAMS in the first visit by the series since back in 2013. Jonathan Davenport (’10), Casey Roberts (’11), Chris Madden (’12), and Jonathan Davenport (’13) picked up the wins in the previous four Southern Nationals Series contests at the “Playground of Power.” Additional information can be found online by pointing your web browser to www.eamsdirt.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 3 Race Summary

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Senoia Raceway – Senoia, Georgia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (44 Laps):

1. (2) Ashton Winger $7,544

2. (1) Carson Ferguson $3,500

3. (18) Michael Page $2,000

4. (4) Austin Horton $1,500

5. (13) Pearson Lee Williams $1,200

6. (7) Kenny Collins $900

7. (3) Stormy Scott $700

8. (21) Ricky Weiss $650

9. (17) Payton Freeman $600

10. (12) Jimmy Owens $575

11. (9) Sam Seawright $550

12. (8) Jordy Nipper $540

13. (10) Dylan Knowles $530

14. (22) Donald McIntosh $520

15. (16) Tyler Clem $510

16. (23) Will Roland $75

17. (14) Joseph Joiner $500

18. (24) Mike Benedum $75

19. (26) Brenden Smith $75

20. (11) Steven Roberts $500

21. (28) John Llewellyn $75

22. (25) Jordan Koehler $75

23. (6) Garrett Smith $500

24. (5) Tyler Millwood $500

25. (15) Dalton Cook $500

26. (19) Richie Stephens $500

27. (20) Jadon Frame $500

28. (27) David McCoy $75

Entries: 47

Lap Leaders: Ashton Winger (Laps 1-44)

Cautions: 4 (Ricky Weiss Spun on Initial Start, Jimmy Owens Slowed with Flat Right Rear Tire on Lap 36, Tyler Millwood Stopped Against the Wall on Lap 39, & Garrett Smith Spun on Lap 42)

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Jimmy Owens 14.077

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Ashton Winger 14.135

Group A (Top Four Locked In): 1. 93-Carson Ferguson, 00:14.184[5]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:14.267[15]; 3. 31-Tyler Millwood, 00:14.344[4]; 4. 1C-Kenny Collins, 00:14.350[13]; 5. 16-Sam Seawright, 00:14.382[14]; 6. 111-Steven Roberts, 00:14.390[11]; 7. 5-Chase Oliver, 00:14.414[7]; 8. 00S-Richie Stephens, 00:14.450[8]; 9. 22-Will Roland, 00:14.466[22]; 10. 44D-Dalton Cook, 00:14.479[10]; 11. 121-Pearson Williams, 00:14.544[2]; 12. 37-Rob Mayea, 00:14.617[20]; 13. F1-Payton Freeman, 00:14.636[24]; 14. 46-Joey Tanner, 00:14.750[17]; 15. 60-Booger Brooks, 00:14.779[21]; 16. B1-Braxtin Barber, 00:14.823[12]; 17. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 00:14.865[6]; 18. 79-Donald McIntosh, 00:14.982[16]; 19. 00J-Jeff Smith, 00:15.258[18]; 20. 00-Blant Duke, 00:15.348[23]; 21. 14-Zach Leonhardi, 00:15.378[9]; 22. C87-Chris Fennell, 00:15.931[1]; 23. 16D-Matt Dooley, 00:15.931[19]; 24. (DNS) 33-Brian Reese, 00:15.931

Group B (Top Four Locked In): 1. 12-Ashton Winger, 00:14.135[12]; 2. 16H-Austin Horton, 00:14.380[3]; 3. 10-Garrett Smith, 00:14.455[5]; 4. 1N-Jordy Nipper, 00:14.525[18]; 5. 42K-Cla Knight, 00:14.527[15]; 6. 114-Jordan Koehler, 00:14.567[7]; 7. 66K-Dylan Knowles, 00:14.571[1]; 8. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:14.584[22]; 9. 7-Ricky Weiss, 00:14.593[6]; 10. 05-Corey Roulette, 00:14.606[4]; 11. 10J-Joseph Joiner, 00:14.609[13]; 12. 58-Tyler Clem, 00:14.631[8]; 13. 25W-Chase Walls, 00:14.655[9]; 14. 25-Mike Benedum, 00:14.688[11]; 15. 187-David McCoy, 00:14.790[14]; 16. J8-Jadon Frame, 00:14.927[2]; 17. 66-Jody Knowles, 00:15.060[17]; 18. 90-John Llewellyn, 00:15.308[21]; 19. M96-Marty Lunsford, 00:15.663[19]; 20. 1A-Ryan Ray, 00:15.933[10]; 21. 18X-Michael Page, 00:15.933[16]; 22. 1X-Mark Page, 00:15.933[20]; 23. 32-Glenn Morris, 00:15.933[23]

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Three Transfer): 1. 16-Sam Seawright[1]; 2. 121-Pearson Williams[4]; 3. F1-Payton Freeman[5]; 4. 5-Chase Oliver[2]; 5. 22-Will Roland[3]; 6. 60-Booger Brooks[6]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[7]; 8. 00J-Jeff Smith[8]; 9. 16D-Matt Dooley[10]; 10. 14-Zach Leonhardi[9]

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Three Transfer): 1. 111-Steven Roberts[1]; 2. 44D-Dalton Cook[3]; 3. 00S-Richie Stephens[2]; 4. 79-Donald McIntosh[7]; 5. B1-Braxtin Barber[6]; 6. 46-Joey Tanner[5]; 7. 37-Rob Mayea[4]; 8. C87-Chris Fennell[9]; 9. 00-Blant Duke[8]; 10. 33-Brian Reese[10]

E-Z-GO B-Main #3 Finish (Top Three Transfer): 1. 66K-Dylan Knowles[2]; 2. 10J-Joseph Joiner[4]; 3. 18X-Michael Page[9]; 4. 7-Ricky Weiss[3]; 5. 42K-Cla Knight[1]; 6. 66-Jody Knowles[7]; 7. 25W-Chase Walls[5]; 8. M96-Marty Lunsford[8]; 9. 187-David McCoy[6]; 10. 32-Glenn Morris[10]

Delph Communications B-Main #4 Finish (Top Three Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 2. 58-Tyler Clem[4]; 3. J8-Jadon Frame[6]; 4. 05-Corey Roulette[3]; 5. 25-Mike Benedum[5]; 6. 90-John Llewellyn[7]; 7. 1A-Ryan Ray[8]; 8. 114-Jordan Koehler[1]; 9. 1X-Mark Page[9]

Series Provisionals: Ricky Weiss & Donald McIntosh

Series Emergency Provisionals: Will Roland, Mike Benedum, Jordan Koehler, Brenden Smith, David McCoy, John Llewellyn

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Carson Ferguson – 570

2. Jimmy Owens – 562

3. Ricky Weiss – 554

4. Donald McIntosh – 536

5. Will Roland – 526

6. Mike Benedum – 516

7. Jordan Koehler – 500

8. Brenden Smith – 492

9. John Llewellyn – 480

10. David McCoy – 470

11. Kenny Collins – 451

12. Tyler Clem – 423

13. Chris Ferguson – 384

14. Logan Roberson – 374

15. Cory Hedgecock – 350

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 14 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | JIMMY OWENS

Sunday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Wednesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | RAINED OUT

Thursday, July 20 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | ASHTON WINGER

Friday, July 21 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $7,553 to win

Saturday, July 22 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 23 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 25 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | $7,553 to win

Thursday, July 27 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Friday, July 28 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 29 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

