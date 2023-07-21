HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisWeddle Performance Engines Sportsman Topless 40 Set for Macon Speedway

Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman Topless 40 Set for Macon Speedway

IllinoisMacon Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Macon Speedway
- Advertisement -

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway is back at it again this coming Saturday, July 22 for the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman Topless 40. This year’s event gives the Sportsman drivers the option of removing the roof to carry on the tradition of the longtime race at the track. Five other divisions will also be in action.

The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman come into Saturday’s race as the strongest class this season at Macon, boasting full fields in each of their six events. There is currently a tie at the top of the standings with Jeff Ray and Ed Cleeton tied at 298. Phil Moreland, who just celebrated his 70th birthday Wednesday, is third in the standings, while Randy Huffman and Tim Riech round out the top five. Saturday’s Sportsman race will go 40 laps.

In addition to the Sportsman special, three different Big Ten Series will be in action with the Pro Lates, Modifieds, and Street Stocks all running for Big Ten points in addition to national and track points.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model class has Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, IL, atop the standings winning two of the seven feature events. Ryan Miller, coming off of a strong run last week, is second in points, followed by Brandon Miller, Colby Eller, and Donny Koehler. Johnson also leads the Big Ten Pro Late Model standings over Jose Parga, Blaise Baker, Colby Sheppard, and Ryan Miller.

The Red’s Place DIRTcar Modifieds will also be running under the Big Ten banner this week. Alan Crowder leads the Modified standings at the track by 16 points over Jeremy Nichols. Each have picked up one feature win this season. Tim Luttrell is third in track points and has won three features, followed by Austin Lynn and Jeff Graham. Ryan Hamilton leads the Big Ten Modified standings, while Austin Lynn, Tim Luttrell, Shawn Vaughn, and Cody Stillwell complete the top five.

Bobby Beiler leads the DIRTcar Street Stock standings at the track by just twelve points over Terry Reed. Beiler has claimed four Macon Speedway feature wins on the season, in just seven starts. Following the two veterans are Jaret Duff, Brad Peters, and Brian Dasenbrock. In the Big Ten Street Stock standings, Beiler is followed by Terry Reed, Andy Zahnd, Korey Bailey, and Jaret Duff.

Dalton Ewing leads the points in the DIRTcar Pro Mod division by 60 over Adam Rhoades. Ewing has claimed four feature wins on the season and was close a couple other times. Maxx Emerson is third in points, Guy Taylor fourth, and Zach Taylor fifth.

The High School Racing Association will be making their second visit to the track this season.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many specials including Lucas Oil Late Models, Summernationals, Corn Field Combat, and Top Gun.

Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

14J

Braden

Johnson

Taylorville

IL

7

2

7

7

404

0

2

11

Ryan

Miller

Lincoln

IL

7

0

6

7

374

30

3

9B

Brandon

Miller

Lincoln

IL

7

0

2

6

330

74

4

10C

Colby

Eller

Taylorville

IL

5

0

4

5

266

138

5

64

Donny

Koehler

Macon

IL

5

0

2

5

242

162

6

6P

Jose

Parga

New Berlin

IL

4

4

4

4

240

164

7

11E

Randy

Eller

Taylorville

IL

5

0

0

5

238

166

8

12

Curtis

Eller

Taylorville

IL

4

0

3

4

220

184

9

25

Dakota

Ewing

Warrensburg

IL

4

1

3

3

214

190

10

77

Blaise

Baker

Clinton

IL

2

0

2

2

112

292

Red’s Place Modifieds

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

87C

Alan

Crowder

Elwin

IL

8

1

5

7

406

0

2

J24

Jeremy

Nichols

Findlay

IL

7

1

6

7

390

16

3

99

Tim

Luttrell

Riverton

IL

7

3

5

6

376

30

4

72A

Austin

Lynn

Mason City

IL

6

1

3

5

292

114

5

71

Jeff

Graham

Stonington

IL

6

0

1

5

290

116

6

11

Zach

Rhodes

Taylorville

IL

4

0

3

4

216

190

7

4M

Clint

Martin

Ramsey

IL

4

0

2

4

212

194

8

4G

John

Goveia

Riverton

IL

5

0

0

0

198

208

9

28S

Joe

Strawkas

Buffalo

IL

5

0

0

3

190

216

10

36

Nick

Justice

Decatur

IL

3

0

2

3

154

252

DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

27

Dalton

Ewing

Decatur

IL

8

4

6

8

440

0

2

10

Adam

Rhoades

Clinton

IL

8

0

4

6

380

60

3

78

Maxx

Emerson

Taylorville

IL

6

0

4

6

306

134

4

4T

Guy

Taylor

Springfield

IL

5

2

5

5

290

150

5

Z24

Zach

Taylor

Springfield

IL

5

1

4

5

280

160

6

15C

Kevin

Crowder

Argenta

IL

6

0

2

3

268

172

7

8

Brayden

Beiler

Blue Mound

IL

6

0

1

2

256

184

8

360

John

Seets

Brighton

IL

5

0

3

4

244

196

9

42

Chad

Ziegler

Oakwood

IL

4

0

3

3

206

234

10

7B

Brian

Burns

Bethany

IL

4

0

0

4

188

252

Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

18

Jeff

Ray

Springfield

IL

6

0

4

5

298

0

2

21

Ed

Cleeton

Tovey

IL

6

0

4

5

298

0

3

07

Phil

Moreland

Assumption

IL

6

0

2

4

282

16

4

46

Randy

Huffman

Maroa

IL

5

0

4

5

274

24

5

55

Tim

Riech

Petersburg

IL

6

0

1

5

270

28

6

87

Wes

O’Dell

Springfield

IL

5

4

4

4

266

32

7

17

Barry

Bell

Windsor

IL

6

0

1

2

246

52

8

75

Jeff

Gill

Bethany

IL

6

0

0

1

240

58

9

11

Roy

Magee

Springfield

IL

5

0

1

4

230

68

10

14

Cole

Landers

Taylorville

IL

5

0

0

5

224

74

DIRTcar Street Stocks

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

17

Bobby

Beiler

Blue Mound

IL

7

4

6

6

388

0

2

11

Terry

Reed

Cerro Gordo

IL

7

0

5

6

376

12

3

21

Jaret

Duff

Maroa

IL

7

0

5

7

358

30

4

78B

Brad

Peters

Stonington

IL

7

0

3

6

344

44

5

08

Brian R.

Dasenbrock

Decatur

IL

7

0

2

7

344

44

6

187

Korey

Bailey

Stonington

IL

6

0

0

6

278

110

7

2Z

Andy

Zahnd

White Heath

IL

4

0

4

4

224

164

8

67

Rudy

Zaragoza

Jacksonville

IL

4

1

3

3

206

182

9

T5

Gene

Reed

Hammond

IL

4

0

0

4

188

200

10

4

Zach

Clark

Illiopolis

IL

3

0

0

3

148

240
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Eldora Speedway

Donny Schatz Triumphs in 40th Kings Royal for Sixth Crown

KING DONNY XL: Donny Schatz Triumphs in 40th Kings Royal for...
Dirt Late Model News

Zeitner, Searing and Zevenbergen Kick Off Silver Dollar Nationals Presented by MyRacePass With Opening-Night Victories at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (July 19, 2023) - Justin Zeitner,...
Dirt Late Model News

Tribute to Ed Dixon this Saturday, July 22nd at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, MO - This Saturday, July 22nd, Federated Auto Parts Raceway...
Eldora Speedway

Eldora, World of Outlaws Reach Another Milestone with 40th Running of Kings Royal

THE BIG E’S HISTORY: Eldora, World of Outlaws Reach Another Milestone...
Dirt Late Model News

Jimmy Owens and Koehler Motorsports Visit Beckley Motorsports Park Victory Lane

Teams Continues Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Pursuit this WeekMount Airy, N.C....
Open Wheel Modified News

Timm finishes first Friday in Ogilvie’s rain-delayed USMTS Mod Wars opener

Jake Timm’s opening night victory at the 3rd Annual Mod Wars...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Millwood Goes Flag-To-Flag in CRUSA Senoia Raceway Victory

Three-Race Week on the DocketKINGSTON, Ga. (07/17/23) – Tyler Millwood picked...
Central Missouri Speedway

Victories go to Clancy, Poe, Eickleberry, Dennison, and Evans at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJuly 15, 2023By Sam StoecklinFor Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Championship...

RELATED ARTICLES

Doe Run Raceway

Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Collide with POWRi at Doe Run, Southern Illinois

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Xtreme Outlaws Collide with POWRi at Doe Run, Southern Illinois DOE...
Illinois

Christian County Fair Results – 7/19/23

7 entries HORNETS A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 15-David Lauritson; 2. 37-Allan Harris; 3. 20B-Bridget...
Illinois

Early Start Times Announced For Lincoln Speedway’s Sunday Funday

Free Checkered Flags & Face Painting For Kids (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway is back in...
Illinois

9th Annual Christian County Fair Racing Event Coming Wednesday Night

Tripleheader Features Three Popular Divisions The 2023 Christian County Agricultural Fair opens Tuesday July 18...
Illinois

Wayne County Speedway Results – 7/16/23

5 entries A CLASS WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 71-Jaxton Wiggs; 2. 3-Drew...
©