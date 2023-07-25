HomeDirt Late Model NewsHighland Speedway $5,000 to win Late Models headline Madison County Fair Race...

Highland Speedway $5,000 to win Late Models headline Madison County Fair Race this Wednesday, July 26th!

Highland, IL – This Wednesday, July 26th, the Highland Speedway and Madison County Fair will have their Fair Race featuring DIRTcar Late Models (running topless optional) paying $5,000 to the winner. The late models will have a unique format with all late models qualifying and then the top six qualifiers will run a King of the Hill format to determine the top six starting spots for the feature.

DIRTcar Modifieds will be racing as well paying $1500 to the winner ($100 bonus if you win topless). The DIRTcar Pro Mods also racing for $500 to win.

The Madison County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, July 25th with opening night of the fair featuring tractor pulls, then racing on Wednesday. Then on Thursday there will be a Combine Demo Derby followed by a rodeo on Friday night. Saturday will see the huge Demolition Derby.

