- Advertisement -

SUMMER CHAMP: Tyler Nicely Bringing Summer Nationals Championship Stride to Prairie Dirt Classic

FAIRBURY, IL (July 25, 2023) – Tyler Nicely will have his name etched in the history books alongside Modified legends Mike Harrison, Kenny Wallace and Nick Hoffman during the 33rd Prairie Dirt Classic, July 28-29.

The Owensboro, KY driver will officially be crowned the 2023 DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals champion during the Series’ finale at Fairbury Speedway, making him the fourth champion in Series history.

“It means a lot,” Nicely said. “I’ve never been a big points series racer. I’ve always let it fall into place. If it is meant to be, it’s meant to be. This year, I really wanted to get one of those under my belt. Under the names of Nick (Hoffman), Kenny Wallace, Mike Harrison, all the guys that’s won one. It’s cool to have your name on it.”

In 15 starts during the 2023 Summer Nationals Hell Tour, Nicely scored five wins, 10 top fives and 13 top 10s, giving him a more than 400-point advantage over Zeke McKenzie going into the weekend to lock the title.

His Summer Nationals success comes on top of a more than 20-win season, so far, including five wins during Florida Speedweeks with the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – three during Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals – and three wins with the MARS Modified Series, where he’s also the current points leader.

The reason for that success? Nicely pointed to a new chassis and help from last year’s Summer Nationals Modified champion as key elements.

“We switched back to an Elite Chassis this year,” Nicely said. “Nick (Hoffman, the owner of the chassis company) has been very helpful. He’s made sure I had the speed I’ve needed all year. Now this new car has been really good all year. We picked up 22 wins, so far, this year. Mainly, just that and having good people behind me, making sure I have everything I need to go out and compete every night.”