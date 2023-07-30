Rico Abreu Sails to $8,000 All Stars Score at Knoxville!

- Advertisement -

Garet Williamson Goes Flag to Flag to Win Last 360 Tune-up Before Nationals

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 29, 2023) – Rico Abreu drove to an impressive win Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway on Weiler Night featuring the All Star Circuit of Champions. The St. Helena, California native earned $8,000 for his sixth career win at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Garet Williamson bested a 52-car 360 field in the last event before the Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank commences August 3-5. The Columbia, Missouri driver pocketed $2,000 for his victory.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid led from the pole early in the 25-lap All Star feature, ahead of Anthony Macri, Justin Sanders, Abreu and Justin Henderson. Henderson moved by Abreu on lap two for fourth, before Ian Madsen came to a stop in turn three.

Henderson continued his surge on the restart, garnering third from Sanders on the high side of turn two. Abreu used the same move two laps later to climb to fourth. On lap seven, he reeled in Henderson and passed him for the third spot. Meanwhile, Austin McCarl moved into the top five. Kofoid was in lapped traffic on the ninth circuit, while Abreu disposed of Macri for the runner-up spot behind him. Henderson followed into third on lap 11.

On lap 12, Abreu shot a slidejob on Kofoid in turn one to take the lead. He began to pull away from there. McCarl passed Macri for fourth on lap 14 before Scott Bogucki spun on the frontstretch, bringing the final caution.

Abreu pulled away from there, winning by nearly four seconds. Kofoid was second, ahead of Henderson, McCarl and a late surging Brian Brown. Macri, Sanders, Davey Heskin, Garet Williamson and Sam Hafertepe Jr. rounded out the top ten. Lynton Jeffrey set quick time over the 51-car field. Sanders, Williamson, Hafertepe, McCarl and Brown won heats. Zeb Wise took the C main, Kofoid won the Dash, and Tasker Phillips claimed the B main. Riley Goodno tipped over in his heat, but was unhurt. He returned for the C.

Garet Williamson led from the outset of the 18-lap 360 feature, but it was a rocky event. Two laps in, Jamie Ball spun. Sammy Swindell had nowhere to go and flipped. That collected Davie Franek. Franek was taken in for observation.

Tony Rost flipped in turn one on the restart. He was uninjured. Williamson led Reutzel on the restart. Chase Randall surged into third, ahead of Kelby Watt and Clint Garner. Sixth running Kade Higday flipped five laps in. He was o.k. as well.

The last 13 laps went unimpeded. Williamson set a blistering pace. Reutzel closed with five laps to go, but finished second. Randall was third, and Garner won a great battle with Watt for the fourth spot. Tyler Groenendyk, Sawyer Phillips, Cam Martin, Joe Beaver and hard-charger Dustin Selvage completed the top ten. Randall and Reutzel set quick time over their respective groups. Randall, Ball, Williamson and Scott Bogucki won heats. Cole Garner and Swindell won the B mains. Austin Miller was a flip victim in the second B main, but was uninjured.

Join us Thursday, August 3 through Saturday, August 5 for the Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

410 Results

Time Trial Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (7), 15.802; 2. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (6), 15.971; 3. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (9), 16.040; 4. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (3), 16.053; 5. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (8), 16.121; 6. 21T, Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA (4), 16.190; 7. 29, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (2), 16.310; 8. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (11), 16.425; 9. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (5), 16.448; 10. 28M, Conner Morrell, Bradenton, FL (1), 16.837; 11. 16THH, Kevin Newton, Terre Haute, IN (10), 17.867

Time Trial Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (7), 15.804; 2. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (9), 16.104; 3. 9, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (6), 16.232; 4. 16TH, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (8), 16.239; 5. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (5), 16.358; 6. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (2), 16.558; 7. 18T, Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR (10), 16.710; 8. 101, Cody Maroske, Gold Coast, QLD, Aust. (4), 16.958; 9. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (3), 17.246; 10. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (1), 17.696

Time Trial Group 3 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 4M, Ian Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (2), 16.022; 2. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (9), 16.320; 3. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (5), 16.369; 4. 17AU, Jamie Veal, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (10), 16.381; 5. 14, Corey Day, Clovis, CA (1), 16.415; 6. 45AU, Rusty Hickman, Bendigo, VIC, Aust. (3), 16.479; 7. 6B, Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN (6), 16.494; 8. 12X, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (4), 16.507; 9. 4, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (8), 16.576; 10. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (7), 16.714

Time Trial Group 4 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 1, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (5), 16.111; 2. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (4), 16.180; 3. 3, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (7), 16.187; 4. 25, Lachlan McHugh, Gold Coast, QLD, Aust. (9), 16.189; 5. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (3), 16.234; 6. 45, Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA (1), 16.352; 7. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (6), 16.387; 8. 97, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (8), 16.539; 9. 7W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (2), 16.558; 10. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (10), 16.886

Time Trial Group 5 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 83JR, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA (4), 16.119; 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (1), 16.130; 3. 10, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (2), 16.191; 4. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (3), 16.255; 5. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (5), 16.315; 6. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD (6), 16.419; 7. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (7), 16.437; 8. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (8), 16.447; 9. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (9), 17.587; 10. G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN (10), 17.792

Time Trials Overall (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (7), 15.802; 2. 24, Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA (18), 15.804; 3. 7BC, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (6), 15.971; 4. 4M, Ian Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (23), 16.022; 5. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (9), 16.040; 6. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (3), 16.053; 7. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (20), 16.104; 8. 1, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (36), 16.111; 9. 83JR, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA (47), 16.119; 10. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (8), 16.121; 11. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (43), 16.130; 12. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (35), 16.180; 13. 3, Tim Kaeding, San Jose, CA (38), 16.187; 14. 25, Lachlan McHugh, Gold Coast, QLD, Aus (40), 16.189; 15. 21T, Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA (4), 16.190; 16. 10, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (46), 16.191; 17. 9, Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA (17), 16.232; 18. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (34), 16.234; 19. 16TH, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (19), 16.239; 20. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (45), 16.255; 21. 29, Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA (2), 16.310; 22. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (42), 16.315; 23. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (30), 16.320; 24. 45, Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA (32), 16.352; 25. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (16), 16.358; 26. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (26), 16.370; 27. 17AU, Jamie Veal, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust. (31), 16.381; 28. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (37), 16.387; 29. 14, Corey Day, Clovis, CA (22), 16.415; 30. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD (51), 16.419; 31. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (11), 16.425; 32. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Marys, NSW, Aust. (49), 16.437; 33. 26, Zeb Wise, Angola, IN (50), 16.446; 34. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (5), 16.448; 35. 45AU, Rusty Hickman, Bendigo, VIC, Aust. (24), 16.479; 36. 6B, Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN (27), 16.494; 37. 12X, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (25), 16.507; 38. 97, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (39), 16.539; 39. 7W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (33), 16.558; 40. 95, Matt Covington, Glenpool, OK (13), 16.558; 41. 4, Chris Windom, Canton, IL (29), 16.576; 42. 18T, Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR (21), 16.710; 43. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (28), 16.714; 44. 28M, Conner Morrell, Bradenton, FL (1), 16.837; 45. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (41), 16.886; 46. 101, Cody Maroske, Gold Coast, QLD, Aus (15), 16.958; 47. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (14), 17.246; 48. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (48), 17.587; 49. 67, Jon Hughes, Knoxville, IA (12), 17.696; 50. G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN (44), 17.792; 51. 16THH, Kevin Newton, Terre Haute, IN (10), 17.867

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:21.0: 1. Justin Sanders (2); 2. Anthony Macri (1); 3. Davey Heskin (5); 4. Chase Randall (3) / 5. Cole Macedo (4); 6. Chris Martin (9); 7. Sye Lynch (7); 8. Kevin Newton (10); 9. Blake Hahn (6); 10. Conner Morrell (8) DNS – Lynton Jeffrey

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.0: 1. Garet Williamson (1); 2. Rico Abreu (4); 3. Parker Price-Miller (3); 4. Kasey Kahne (2) / 5. Matt Covington (6); 6. Christopher Thram (5); 7. Cody Maroske (8); 8. Tanner Holmes (7); 9. Joe Simbro (9); 10. Jon Hughes (10)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.0: 1. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (1); 2. Jamie Veal (3); 3. Sawyer Phillips (2); 4. Ian Madsen (4) / 5. Ayrton Gennetten (8); 6. Rusty Hickman (6); 7. Corey Day (5); 8. Brandon Wimmer (7); 9. Chris Windom (9); 10. Riley Goodno (10)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.0: 1. Austin McCarl (1); 2. Lachlan McHugh (3); 3. Tim Kaeding (2); 4. Justin Henderson (4) / 5. Jamie Ball (5); 6. Tim Shaffer (6); 7. AJ Moeller (7); 8. Dustin Selvage (9); 9. JJ Hickle (8) DNS – Cole Mincer

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:32.0: 1. Brian Brown (1); 2. Scott Bogucki (2); 3. Dusty Zomer (6); 4. Buddy Kofoid (4) / 5. Tasker Phillips (3); 6. Kerry Madsen (7); 7. Aaron Reutzel (5); 8. Zeb Wise (8); 9. Gage Pulkrabek (10); 10. Landon Hansen (9)

C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:00.0: 1. Zeb Wise (1); 2. Dustin Selvage (3) / 3. Tanner Holmes (4); 4. Riley Goodno (11); 5. Chris Windom (6); 6. Brandon Wimmer (2); 7. JJ Hickle (7); 8. Kevin Newton (5); 9. Joe Simbro (9); 10. Landon Hansen (10); 11. Gage Pulkrabek (8) DNS – Blake Hahn, Conner Morrell, Jon Hughes, Cole Mincer

Dash (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.0: 1. Buddy Kofoid (2); 2. Anthony Macri (3); 3. Justin Henderson (1); 4. Justin Sanders (5); 5. Garet Williamson (7); 6. Rico Abreu (8); 7. Ian Madsen (4); 8. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (10); 9. Brian Brown (9); 10. Austin McCarl (6)

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Tasker Phillips (4); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (1); 3. Jamie Ball (3); 4. Kerry Madsen (9) / 5. Corey Day (15); 6. Ayrton Gennetten (5); 7. Cole Macedo (2); 8. Aaron Reutzel (13); 9. Christopher Thram (8); 10. Zeb Wise (17); 11. Tim Shaffer (7); 12. Matt Covington (6); 13. Dustin Selvage (18); 14. Sye Lynch (12); 15. Carson Macedo (0); 16. Rusty Hickman (11); 17. Cody Maroske (16); 18. AJ Moeller (14)

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Rico Abreu (6); 2. Buddy Kofoid (1); 3. Justin Henderson (3); 4. Austin McCarl (10); 5. Brian Brown (9); 6. Anthony Macri (2); 7. Justin Sanders (4); 8. Davey Heskin (14); 9. Garet Williamson (5); 10. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (8); 11. Chase Randall (19); 12. Kerry Madsen (24); 13. Tasker Phillips (21); 14. Zeb Wise (25, prov.); 15. Dusty Zomer (18); 16. Sawyer Phillips (17); 17. Lachlan McHugh (11); 18. Ian Madsen (7); 19. Jamie Veal (13); 20. Lynton Jeffrey (22); 21. Chris Windom (26, prov.); 22. Kasey Kahne (20); 23. Parker Price-Miller (16); 24. Tim Kaeding (15); 25. Scott Bogucki (12); 26. Jamie Ball (23). Lap Leaders: Kofoid 1-11, Abreu 12-25. Hard-charger: K. Madsen.

360 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 9, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (26), 16.172; 2. 24H, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (9), 16.181; 3. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (20), 16.264; 4. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (10), 16.364; 5. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (5), 16.386; 6. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (17), 16.468; 7. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (4), 16.483; 8. 4C, Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ (7), 16.501; 9. 35L, Cody Ledger, Omaha, NE (1), 16.505; 10. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (6), 16.551; 11. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (16), 16.575; 12. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (14), 16.594; 13. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (12), 16.605; 14. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (23), 16.625; 15. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (19), 16.625; 16. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (13), 16.681; 17. 75AU, Tyler Blank, California, MO (15), 16.735; 18. 41, Colton Hardy, Phoenix, AZ (25), 16.738; 19. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (18), 16.791; 20. 20B, Brant O’Banion, Sioux Falls, SD (8), 16.963; 21. 55B, Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK (2), 17.068; 22. 20T, Corey Timmerman, Carmen, IL (22), 17.254; 23. G5, Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN (3), 17.488; 24. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (24), 17.823; 25. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (11), 18.667; 26. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (21), NT

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (25), 16.427; 2. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (11), 16.489; 3. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (5), 16.501; 4. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (7), 16.522; 5. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (18), 16.608; 6. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (13), 16.642; 7. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (3), 16.769; 8. 8H, Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD (6), 16.772; 9. 39M, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (26), 16.816; 10. 84, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (22), 16.827; 11. 6, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (23), 16.868; 12. 01, Sammy Swindell, Lakeland, TN (14), 16.919; 13. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (24), 17.037; 14. 1E, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (19), 17.154; 15. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (1), 17.191; 16. 75X, JT Imperial, Mesa, AZ (12), 17.219; 17. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (17), 17.257; 18. 28F, Davie Franek, Sussex, NJ (9), 17.287; 19. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (4), 17.380; 20. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (20), 17.437; 21. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (21), 17.508; 22. 938, Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (10), 17.706; 23. 83K, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL (8), 17.760; 24. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (16), 17.824; 25. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (2), 18.603; 26. 17N, Nathan Anderson, Newton, IA (15), 19.301

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Chase Randall (6); 2. Kade Morton (1); 3. Joe Beaver (3); 4. Wayne Johnson (4); 5. Tyler Blank (9); 6. Cody Ledger (2); 7. Tony Rost (5); 8. Ryan Leavitt (7); 9. Brandon Anderson (10); 10. Gage Pulkrabek (8); 11. Grae Anderson (11) DNS – Alex Vande Voort, Tasker Phillips

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:03.4: 1. Jamie Ball (2); 2. Calvin Landis (1); 3. Kelby Watt (4); 4. Kade Higday (6); 5. Alex Hill (8); 6. Brant O’Banion (10); 7. Jack Anderson (13); 8. Collin Moyle (7); 9. Colton Hardy (9); 10. Tuesday Calderwood (3); 11. Cole Garner (5); 12. Corey Timmerman (11); 13. Aidan Zoutte (12)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.4: 1. Garet Williamson (2); 2. Dustin Selvage (1); 3. Aaron Reutzel (4); 4. Jace Park (3); 5. Tyler Groenendyk (5); 6. Timothy Smith (6); 7. Ben Brown (9); 8. Austin Miller (7); 9. Alan Zoutte (11); 10. Kurt Mueller (10); 11. Tyler Graves (12); 12. JJ Beaver (8) DNS – Justin Sanders

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Scott Bogucki (2); 2. Sammy Swindell (1); 3. Clint Garner (4); 4. Jacob Hughes (3); 5. Cam Martin (5); 6. Sawyer Phillips (6); 7. Davie Franek (9); 8. Josh Higday (7); 9. Terry McCarl (10); 10. JT Imperial (8); 11. Bradley Fezard (11); 12. Nathan Anderson (13); 13. John Anderson (12)

B main one (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Cole Garner (1); 2. Ryan Leavitt (3) / 3. Collin Moyle (4); 4. Jack Anderson (15); 5. Tuesday Calderwood (2); 6. Alex Hill (6); 7. Brant O’Banion (10); 8. Colton Hardy (8); 9. Alex Vande Voort (5); 10. Brandon Anderson (9); 11. Aidan Zoutte (14); 12. Tyler Blank (7); 13. Corey Timmerman (12); 14. Gage Pulkrabek (11); 15. Grae Anderson (13) DNS – Tasker Phillips

B main two (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Sammy Swindell (1); 2. Davie Franek (7) / 3. Timothy Smith (4); 4. Josh Higday (3); 5. JT Imperial (5); 6. Alan Zoutte (10); 7. JJ Beaver (8); 8. Bradley Fezard (9); 9. Tyler Graves (14); 10. John Anderson (11); 11. Kurt Mueller (12); 12. Nathan Anderson (13); 13. Austin Miller (2); 14. Ben Brown (6) DNS – Terry McCarl, Justin Sanders

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Garet Williamson (1); 2. Aaron Reutzel (3); 3. Chase Randall (4); 4. Clint Garner (8); 5. Kelby Watt (5); 6. Tyler Groenendyk (6); 7. Sawyer Phillips (10); 8. Cam Martin (12); 9. Joe Beaver (9); 10. Dustin Selvage (20); 11. Jamie Ball (11); 12. Scott Bogucki (14); 13. Calvin Landis (17); 14. Ryan Leavitt (23); 15. Jace Park (16); 16. Kade Morton (15); 17. Jacob Hughes (18); 18. Cody Ledger (19); 19. Cole Garner (21); 20. Wayne Johnson (7); 21. Kade Higday (2); 22. Tony Rost (13); 23. Sammy Swindell (22); 24. Davie Franek (24). Lap Leader: Williamson 1-18. Hard-charger: Selvage.