Rodney Sanders Goes Three-for-Four in Weekend Victories

- Advertisement -

Leads USMTS Contingent into Tripleheader Weekend Next



HAPPY, Tex. (07/31/23) – Rodney Sanders entered four events over the weekend and won three of them behind the wheel of his Wichita Tank Racing / Paulson Rock Products / Stussy Construction No. 20 Texas Locomotive Solutions / Kenny’s Tile / ARMI Contractors / MB Customs Race Car / Hatfield Racing Engine Modified.



“We are about to get real busy with the homestretch of the USMTS season, so we wanted to get the backup car dialed in, in case we need it. Winning three of the four races and being in the driver’s seat in the other one before a flat tire got us… it’s fair to say we feel good about our backup car,” Sanders said. “We’re looking forward to returning to USMTS action this week with three races. If you’re at the track make sure to come by and see us in the pits and check out our latest apparel.”



Rodney Sanders brought out his second car for four consecutive events from Wednesday through Saturday, and the Dirt Modified star claimed victory in three of them.



Sanders kicked off the racing stretch on Wednesday with a visit to the half-mile Fairmont (Minn.) Raceway. There he took part in the United States Racing Association (USRA) Modified portion of the track’s Hall of Fame program. Sanders won his heat race from the fifth position and lined up his Wichita Tank Racing No. 20 machine in the second spot for the 15-lap A-Main. He led the entire way, claiming the victory by more than five seconds over second-place Kylie Kath. Roger Nielsen finished third, with Lyle Sathoff and Lee Beemer fourth and fifth, respectively.



The following evening, Sanders traveled to the half-mile Hamilton County Speedway (Webster City, Iowa) to compete in the track’s USRA Modified class. After winning his heat from the pole, Sanders started the 18-lap feature from the outside of the second row. He took the lead on the 12th circuit and never looked back. Kyle Brown trailed Sanders under the checkered flag by 2.493 seconds, with Josh Angst rounding out the podium. Ron Ver Beek was fourth, with Jason Hahne coming home fifth.



On Friday, Sanders moved on to Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Fountain City, Wisconsin) to contest the USRA Modified division in the 3/8-mile track’s K-Town Klash. With a heat race victory, Sanders lined up second for the 25-lap main event. After leading most of the race, he suffered a flat tire late and registered a 15th-place result.



The final stop was Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wisconsin) on Saturday, where Sanders was part of a stout field of 33 Modifieds competing for the $5,000 top prize. Sanders was runner-up in his heat and rolled off sixth for the 30-lap main event on the 3/8-mile oval.



He took the lead just before halfway and crossed the start-finish line 1.471 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Darrell Nelson. Third place went to Dustin Sorenson, with Taton Hansen fourth and Jody Bellefeuille fifth.

With the victories, Sanders increased his A-Main win total to 11 for the 2023 season.

Full results can be found at www.fmtraceway.com, www.hamiltoncospeedway.com, www.mississippithunder.com and www.cedarlakespeedway.com.



Sanders pursuit of his fifth USMTS title resumes this Thursday – Saturday, August 3 – 5 with a USMTS triple header. The tour will visit I-70 Motorsports Park on Thursday before invading Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, Kan.) on Friday. The three-race swing draws to a close on Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)



Rodney holds a 78-point advantage atop the latest USMTS standings.



For full event standings as well as details on this weekend’s slate, please visit www.USMTS.com.



Rodney Sanders would like to thank all of his sponsors including Wichita Tank Racing, ARMI Contractors, Mesilla Valley Transportation, S&S Fishing and Rental, Kenny’s Tile, MB Customs, Hatfield Race Engines, Hibner Logging, Keith Hammett Trucking & Construction, Bergman Tax and Accounting, Paulson Rock Products, Stussy Construction, Integra Shocks, Shocker Hitch, Olsen Custom Farms, Swift Springs, Texas Locomotive Solutions, American Masonry Contractors, FK Rod Ends, CMD Race Shocks, Wehrs Machine, 87 Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Allstar Performance, Speedway Motors, Schoenfeld Headers, JE Pistons, Walker Performance Filtration, Day Motorsports, Real Wheels, Palmer Painting, Deatherage Opticians, Wilwood Brakes, PEM Rearends, Winning Edge Carburetors, McCartney Welding, Simpson Race Products, and MyRacePass.com Website & Marketing Services.



For more information on Rodney Sanders, please visit www.RodneySandersRacing.net .