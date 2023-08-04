Grand Marshal, Anthem singer, Modified Invitational field set for Camping World SRX Thursday Night Thunder

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 4, 2023) – With the Camping World SRX Series and some of the world’s best-known drivers coming to Lucas Oil Speedway in less than two weeks, further details have been released about the Aug 17th “Thursday Night Thunder” program.

Grand Marshal for the event will be Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing for Lucas Oil. Singing the National Anthem will be Taylor Malonson.

Meanwhile, the support class will be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds in a non-points invitational format. Drivers accepting invites include track points leader Ryan Middaugh, former track champions Robbie Reed and Jeff Cutshaw, Greg Scheffler, Lucas Dobbs, Dylan Hoover, Nic Bidinger, Paden Phillips, Reggie Jackson, Tyler Grooms, Kenton Allen, Chad Staus, Lewis Jackson, Trevor Hughes, Lucas Gibbs, Chad Wheeler, Joe Duvall, Shad Badder, Tad Davis and Peyton Taylor.

The sixth and final Camping World SRX event will crown a champion. Four events already have been held with the next one scheduled for Eldora Speedway in Ohio next Thursday before the Lucas Oil Speedway event.

Drivers announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway event include NASCAR Cup Series champions Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Bobby Labonte, along with NASCAR drivers Kenny Wallace, Ken Schrader, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer and Hailie Deegan. Also on hand will be four-time Indy 500 winer Helio Castroneves, plus reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti and Trans-Am champion Ernie Franics Jr.

The series will pit the drivers against one another in identically prepared cars with points accumulated in each of the six events.

General admission tickets remain on sale. All SRX races air live on ESPN.

Purchase online tickets here . Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

Tentative Lucas Oil Speedway Camping World SRX schedule:

(Thursday, August 17th)

Noon – Pit gate will open for Drivers and crews only

1 p.m. – Main grandstand gates open

2:10 p.m. – Modified hot laps

2:30-4:30 p.m. – SRX practice sessions

4:30-5 p.m. – Track prep

5 p.m. – Modified heat races

5:30-6:15 p.m. – SRX drivers Q&A sessions (4 group sessions)

6:15 p.m. – Modified Feature

6:45-7:15 p.m. – Track prep and intermission break

7:15 p.m – SRX cars to grid

7:35 p.m. – SRX driver introductions

7:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies and National Anthem

7:50 p.m. – SRX drivers to cars

8 p.m. – ESPN live

8:02 p.m. – Drivers start engines

8:12pm – SRX green flag

10 p.m. – Victory Lane set up and top 3 driver interviews for ESPN

For information on Camping World SRX Series tickets or about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984