Kid’s Night Victories at Central Missouri Speedway go to Clancy, Nighswonger, Prince, and McDowell!

Central Missouri Speedway

August 5, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Kid’s Night at the races took place on Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) with all four championship divisions on hand. There were 62 race teams on hand, including 16 B-Mods, 17 Super Stocks, 19 Midwest Mods, and 10 Pure Stocks competing for both track and national POWRi points.



A total of 10 preliminary heat races helped sort out the lineups for the night’s four main events. At the end of the night, Stephen Clancy took the B-Mod victory for his 20th career CMS win while James Nighswonger became a first-time CMS winner in Super Stocks. Kenny Prince also found CMS victory lane for his first-ever victory in Midwest Mods action while Payton McDowell picked up his fourth Pure Stock victory this year.



POWRi B-Mods – 16 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 7:34.608: 1. 12C-Stephen Clancy[4]; 2. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 3. 61-Sturgis Streeter[3]; 4. 90-Terry Schultz[8]; 5. 15J-Jake Fetterman[2]; 6. 51M-Mike Ryun[7]; 7. 23-Danny Thompson JR[6]; 8. (DNF) 26-Derick Schlarb[5]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 3:33.083: 1. 7J-Jake Richards[1]; 2. 6T-Michael Taylor III[2]; 3. 22C-Cole Campbell[8]; 4. 1K-Tim Karrick[3]; 5. 99S-Brad Smith[4]; 6. 15-Colin Pierce[5]; 7. R33-Austen Raybourn[7]; 8. 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[6]



A pair of CMS veterans began the night’s 20-lap B-Mod main from row one as Stephen Clancy and Jake Richards led the field to green. Clancy quickly darted out front, bringing Cole Campbell with him along with Terry Schultz and Richards. By lap five, Campbell pressured Clancy for the lead but Clancy kept his machine at the top of the order, through a lap 11 caution period. For the restart, Clancy held the top spot over Campbell, Schultz, Richards, and Jacob Ebert. Another caution slowed the field at lap 13 just as Tim Karrick moved to the top five. When racing resumed, Schultz eventually made his way to second place, behind Clancy. Campbell moved back into the challenge for second by lap 17 as he and Schultz fought hard for the position. By lap 19, Campbell put some pressure on the leader, but in the end, Clancy was able to secure his third victory of the season. Campbell ran a strong second with Schultz third. Brad Smith advanced to finish fourth with Richards rounding out the top five.



A Feature – 20 Laps – 10:34.000: 1. 12C-Stephen Clancy[1]; 2. 22C-Cole Campbell[3]; 3. 90-Terry Schultz[6]; 4. 99S-Brad Smith[10]; 5. 7J-Jake Richards[2]; 6. 61-Sturgis Streeter[7]; 7. 1K-Tim Karrick[8]; 8. 15J-Jake Fetterman[9]; 9. 94-Jacob Ebert[4]; 10. 15-Colin Pierce[12]; 11. 51M-Mike Ryun[11]; 12. R33-Austen Raybourn[14]; 13. 23-Danny Thompson JR[13]; 14. 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[15]; 15. 26-Derick Schlarb[16]; 16. (DNF) 6T-Michael Taylor III[5]



POWRi Super Stocks – 17 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 7:15.609: 1. 25-Jay Prevete[4]; 2. 07D-Aaron Poe[5]; 3. 7D-Darek Wiss[1]; 4. 3J-Jerett Evans[2]; 5. 03B-Chris Brockway[3]; 6. 10-Marc Carter[6]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 3:33.819: 1. 04-Blaine Ewing[2]; 2. 27-John Brooks[1]; 3. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[4]; 4. 25X-Rodger Detherage[3]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[6]; 6. (DNF) GO-Jimmy Ngo[5]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 3:47.823: 1. 44-James Nighswonger[1]; 2. 00-Cory Flamm[2]; 3. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[3]; 4. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[4]; 5. 77-Daniel McKenzie[5]



Prior feature winners, Jay Prevete and Blaine Ewing earned top starting honors for the 20-lap Super Stock main event, as the pair battled early in the race for the lead. Unfortunately, contact between the two leaders resulted in both drivers being relegated to the tail end of the field for a restart at lap two. Aaron Poe inherited the lead with Cory Flamm and Nathan Vaugn now occupying the top three. Vaughn, fresh off a victory the night before at Electric City Speedway, then moved to the front of the field with Flamm second and James Nighswonger third. By lap seven, it was a three-car breakaway as the top three drove away from the rest of the field. For a moment on lap ten, three drivers raced for the lead, first with Flamm moving forward and then Nighswonger, who did eventually move to the front by lap 11. Soon after, the second yellow flag slowed the field with Nighswonger out front. Marc Carter then became the driver on the move as he advanced from his sixteenth starting position for a spot inside the top three. By lap 15, Carter advanced to second, and then challenged Nighswonger for the top spot. However, on this night, the race belonged to Nighswonger as he secured his first-ever CMS victory. Carter finished a strong second with Vaughn rounding out the top three. Ted Welschmeyer gained five positions by race-end as he moved from ninth to come away fourth, one spot ahead of Ewing, who rallied from his early misfortune to claim fifth.



A Feature – 20 Laps – 12:41.633: 1. 44-James Nighswonger[4]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[16]; 3. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[7]; 4. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[9]; 5. 04-Blaine Ewing[2]; 6. 27-John Brooks[5]; 7. 25-Jay Prevete[1]; 8. 25X-Rodger Detherage[11]; 9. 77-Daniel McKenzie[15]; 10. GO-Jimmy Ngo[17]; 11. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[12]; 12. 3J-Jerett Evans[10]; 13. 30K-Cameron Kelly[13]; 14. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[6]; 15. (DNF) 7D-Darek Wiss[8]; 16. (DNF) 07D-Aaron Poe[3]; 17. (DNS) 03B-Chris Brockway



POWRi Midwest Mods – 19 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 4:50.857: 1. 83-Ben Newell[1]; 2. 9M-Dave Meyer[5]; 3. 84-Dayton Newell[2]; 4. 82-David Wood[3]; 5. 65R-Arthur Nicholson[6]; 6. 08D-Dalton Strohl[4]; 7. W29-Jon Jackson[7]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 5:44.786: 1. 48-Alex Dunwoodie[1]; 2. 31M-Michael Hascall[2]; 3. 5D-Dustin Dennison[5]; 4. 29-Justin Oliver[3]; 5. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[6]; 6. (DNF) 08X-Draven Wright[4]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 4:11.617: 1. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[3]; 2. 447-Kenny Prince[2]; 3. 99-Terry Smith[6]; 4. 14P-Jonathan Parker[5]; 5. 08-Nathan Hampton[4]; 6. (DNS) 50-Leroy Morrison



Polo, Missouri driver Adam Dunwoodie and Cordia’s Dave Meyer earned front-row honors for the Midwest Mods main event; however, Meyer was unable to start the race due to mechanical issues from his heat race despite finishing strongly. Dunwoodie quickly moved to the top of the leader board over Ben Newell as the lead pair put several cars between themselves and third-running Michael Hascall. By lap seven, Dunwoodie began to put the tail end of the field a lap down just as a yellow flag flew. When racing resumed, Dunwoodie led Newell, Alex Dunwoodie, and Kenny Prince, who eventually moved in on Newell for second place. At the halfway marker, caution waved with Adam Dunwoodie showing the way over Prince, Newell, Dustin Dennison, and Hascall. Lap 15 saw a caution close the field as Dunwoodie held down the top spot. Lap 18 was active as drivers raced hard over the final two circuits, with Prince now leading the field over Dunwoodie and Newell. Prince fought hard to maintain his lead over the final two laps and ultimately grabbed his first-ever CMS victory over Adam Dunwoodie, Ben Newell, Dustin Dennison, and Dayton Newell.



A Feature – 20 Laps – 16:30.572: 1. 447-Kenny Prince[6]; 2. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[1]; 3. 83-Ben Newell[3]; 4. 5D-Dustin Dennison[7]; 5. 84-Dayton Newell[8]; 6. 31M-Michael Hascall[5]; 7. 65R-Arthur Nicholson[12]; 8. 99-Terry Smith[18]; 9. 08D-Dalton Strohl[14]; 10. 14P-Jonathan Parker[9]; 11. W29-Jon Jackson[19]; 12. 08X-Draven Wright[16]; 13. (DNF) 48-Alex Dunwoodie[4]; 14. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[15]; 15. (DNF) 08-Nathan Hampton[13]; 16. (DNF) 29-Justin Oliver[11]; 17. (DNF) 50-Leroy Morrison[17]; 18. (DNF) 82-David Wood[10]; 19. (DNS) 9M-Dave Meyer



POWRi Pure Stocks – 10 Entries:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 4:10.563d: 1. 216-Payton McDowell[1]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[4]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[5]; 4. 12W-Aaron Welschmeyer[3]; 5. 20G-Gage Wright[2]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 5:54.867: 1. 14-Ricky Tanner[2]; 2. 90-Terry Moss[3]; 3. F86-Shawn Kerner[1]; 4. M87-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 5. (DNF) 403-Darrin Christy[4]



Rickey Tanner and Payton McDowell led the Pure Stock field to green for the start of the 15-lap main event with Tanner grabbing the early lead. However, McDowell persistently hounded the leader while running second, in front of a close battle between David Doelz and Terry Moss for third. Moss moved to third at lap five as McDowell pressured for the lead at lap seven, and eventually grabbing the top spot a circuit later. McDowell led comfortably, but by lap nine, Moss moved to the top three in the rundown. Moss made his way to second by lap 12 and did all he could to reel in the leader for the win. However, the night once again belonged to Payton McDowell, who took his fourth win of the season with Moss second, birthday boy, Davide Doelz third, Spencer Reiff, fourth, and Ricky Tanner fith.



A Feature – 15 Laps – 5:24.517: 1. 216-Payton McDowell[2]; 2. 90-Terry Moss[4]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 4. 7-Spencer Reiff[5]; 5. 14-Ricky Tanner[1]; 6. 12W-Aaron Welschmeyer[8]; 7. M87-Mallory Stiffler[7]; 8. 403-Darrin Christy[10]; 9. 20G-Gage Wright[9]; 10. (DNF) F86-Shawn Kerner[6]



Congratulations to the Kid’s Night Foot Race Winners: Athena Webster Girls 3-4, Tristyn Allen Boys 3-4, Serenity Cox Girls 5-6, Lymon Corbett Boys 5-6, Tenley Angell Girls 7-8, Talen Skidmore Boys 7-8, Jamison Yung Girls 9-10, Bradley Pogue Boys 9-10, Ciriniti Benhan Girls 11-12, Robert Wunderly Boys 11-12.



Next Saturday is Midwest Coatings, Incorporated Night at the speedway featuring weekly racing in all four divisions, including POWRi B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks.



Remaining 2023 Schedule:

*August 12 – Race #17 – Midwest Coating Inc. presents Weekly Racing in All Classes

*August 19 – Race #18 – Weekly Racing in All Classes + POWRi Lightning Sprints

*August 26 – Race #19 – Weekly Racing in All Classes + POWRi Lightning Sprints (All CMS Track Points End)

*Sept 2 (Saturday) – Race #20 – Labor Day Weekend Night One: Cash Money Late Models + Show-Me Vintage Series, $500-to-Win POWRi Midwest Mods, also running POWRi B-Mods, Super Stocks, and Lightning Sprints

*Sept 3 (Sunday) – Race #21 – Labor Day Weekend Night Two: $2,000-to-win POWRi B-Mods, $1,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks. Plus, POWRi Pure Stocks, Midwest Mods, Lightning Sprints, Show-Me Vintage Series

*September 16 – Race #22 – 3rd Annual Hog Roast Nationals, $3,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks! Plus, $1,000-to-win POWRi B-Mods, also running POWRi Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks