2023 World Short Track Championship Registration Opens, Competitor Guide Available

Open Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News

CONCORD, NC (Aug. 11, 2023) – The eighth annual World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte presents the ultimate destination for short tracks racers, Oct. 26-28, and drivers can now register to be a part of it.

Ten of the most entertaining short track divisions will compete during the three-day event, presenting consistent wheel-to-wheel racing, big checks and emotional celebrations.

Competing in the World Short Track Championship this year will be the:-Pro (604) Late Models-602 Late Models-UMP Modifieds-Pro Modifieds-Monster Mini-Stocks-Hornets-Sportsman Modifieds-Thunder Bombers-Pro Stocks-Street Stocks

Pre-registration is now open for all divisions through Wednesday, Oct. 25. Every driver who pre-registers, regardless of division, will receive one additional entry into the drawing for a brand-new Chevy Performance 604 Crate engine at Saturday’s (Oct. 28) drivers meeting.

REGISTER HERE

Rules procedures for all divisions, purses, a complete event schedule, ticket/pit pass pricing, camping prices, and other various event information is now available with the competitor guide below.

COMPETITOR GUIDE

Pit Passes, ATV passes and vehicle passes can be purchased by clicking the competitor info link here.

Hauler line up at the zMAX Dragway will begin at noon (ET) on Wednesday, Oct. 25, with at-track registration opening at 5 p.m. Hauler load in will begin at 6 p.m.

The event’s format remains the same as the year prior, featuring Championship Features on Thursday night for the DIRTcar Pro (604) Late Models, UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and DIRTcar Pro Stocks. Then, Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns and the first round of Hornet Features round out Friday’s action. The remaining Last Chance races and Features for all divisions closes out the event on Saturday night.

Fans can now purchase tickets for the massive event by CLICKING HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all three days of the World Short Track Championship live on DIRTVision.

