Pierce and Marlar Take Thursday Night Prelims at Florence

UNION, Ky. (August 10, 2023) – Bobby Pierce and Mike Marlar each won a 25-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature on Thursday night at Florence Speedway to kickoff to the 41st Annual Sunoco North/South 100 – Presented by Lucas Oil.

Pierce took the lead from Michael Chilton on the 13th circuit and pulled away for the win in the first 25-lap main event of the night. Ryan Gustin in his first-ever appearance at Florence came home in second followed by Josh Rice, Matt Cosner, and Cory Hedgecock.

Marlar came from the 10th starting spot to take the lead on lap 16 from Ricky Thornton Jr. as he powered away for the win over Kyle Bronson, Brandon Overton, Jonathan Davenport, and Spencer Hughes.

Chilton, who set overall fast time of the 61 entrants for the night was looking for his first career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory. Chilton withstood a lap one slider from Pierce to hold the lead for the first 12 laps of the 25-lap affair. Pierce, who started second then took over the top spot-on lap 13 and was pulling away from the field until a caution with one lap to go set up a shootout to the finish.

Pierce was able to gain enough of an advantage on the final lap to win for the third time this year with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Pierce’s 15th career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win was by a 0.859 second margin. “I wasn’t too worried on that last lap. I didn’t know how good he [Gustin] was. I believe he started sixth, so he had to have come through the field a little bit there. The track got very smooth, and I got a consistent line that I liked. With it just being a green and white together and one lap left it’s not as nerve-racking as a green-white-checkered finish. It was just one lap and I just had to hit my marks. Chilton gave me a run for my money there early in the race. He drove a heck of a race there. I eventually got that bottom to stick, and the car was really good.”

Gustin fared well in his debut at Florence, coming home in second to Pierce. “He [Pierce] took off a little earlier than I was anticipating. I wasn’t quite at the right angle, and I shoved and had to check up. I thought I was pretty good there. I mean those guys go out there and beat the deck out of it. You want to be there on the bottom at the end of 100 laps here. I have watched a lot of videos here and it looks like you can race either way up top or way on the bottom, but I think we are pretty good on the bottom here right now.”

Completing the top ten finishers in the Group A – A-Main were Chris Ferguson, Tyler Erb, Jimmy Owens, Michael Chilton, and Max Blair.