Midwest Coating Inc. Victories go to Streeter, Poe, Christensen, and Payton McDowell at Central Missouri Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

August 12, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release



(Warrensburg, Missouri) Midwest Coating Inc. Night at the races at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) took place on Saturday with 83 race teams checked in for racing in four classes. On hand were 23 B-Mods, 19 Super Stocks, 27 Midwest Mods, and 14 Pure Stocks competing for track and national POWRi championship points.



There were 12 heat races, 1 B-Main (Midwest Mods), and four main events held throughout the night. When racing concluded, the winners included Sturgis Streeter in B-Mods, Aaron Poe in Super Stocks, C.J. Christensen in Midwest Mods, and Payton McDowell in Pure Stocks.



POWRi B-Mods – 23 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 3:57.073: 1. 61-Sturgis Streeter[5]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[8]; 3. 15J-Jake Fetterman[3]; 4. 15S-Cayden Stacye[1]; 5. 29W-Bronson Wicker[7]; 6. 2-Brayden Bohn[4]; 7. 23-Danny Thompson JR[6]; 8. 18P-Shaine Paxston[2]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 4:30.807: 1. 8S-Jon Sheets[1]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[5]; 3. 510-Cody King[3]; 4. 7J-Jake Richards[6]; 5. 94C-JT Carroll[2]; 6. 53-Charlie Laizure[4]; 7. R33-Austen Raybourn[8]; 8. 7-Anthony Tanner[7]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 8:14.867: 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 2. 96-Cody Brill[7]; 3. 99S-Brad Smith[5]; 4. 51M-Mike Ryun[3]; 5. F1-Mitchell Franklin[6]; 6. (DNF) 26-Derick Schlarb[2]; 7. (DNF) 23N-Kenny Nutter[4]



Previous feature winners Sturgis Streeter and Terry Schultz started the main event from row one with Streeter setting the pace through the opening laps. Cody Brill advanced to second early in the race with Jon Sheets close behind. Through lap ten, Streeter had a sizeable lead on Brill, Schultz, Stephen Clancy, and Sheets. After a caution period and restart on lap 15, Jacob Ebert advanced positions to challenge Clancy inside the top three. Brill and Sheets’ night ended early after running inside the top five just before one final caution at lap 18. For the restart, Streeter again held his line and went on to capture his second win of the season over Clancy, Ebert, Schultz, and Brad Smith.



A Feature – 20 Laps – 13:45.047: 1. 61-Sturgis Streeter[1]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[4]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[6]; 4. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 5. 99S-Brad Smith[7]; 6. 510-Cody King[9]; 7. 15S-Cayden Stacye[11]; 8. 7-Anthony Tanner[21]; 9. 29W-Bronson Wicker[13]; 10. 51M-Mike Ryun[12]; 11. 94C-JT Carroll[15]; 12. 2-Brayden Bohn[16]; 13. 23N-Kenny Nutter[23]; 14. R33-Austen Raybourn[18]; 15. 26-Derick Schlarb[22]; 16. 23-Danny Thompson JR[19]; 17. (DNF) 8S-Jon Sheets[5]; 18. (DNF) 96-Cody Brill[3]; 19. (DNF) 18P-Shaine Paxston[20]; 20. (DNF) 15J-Jake Fetterman[8]; 21. (DNF) 7J-Jake Richards[10]; 22. (DNF) F1-Mitchell Franklin[14]; 23. (DNS) 53-Charlie Laizure



POWRi Super Stocks – 19 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 3:42.382: 1. 14-Larry Ferris[2]; 2. 164-Michael Muskrat[5]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 4. 77-Daniel McKenzie[3]; 5. 27-John Brooks[6]; 6. 07D-Mike Daugherty[4]; 7. 30K-Cameron Kelly[1]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 4:18.387: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[3]; 3. 67-Devin Irvin[6]; 4. 25-Jay Prevete[5]; 5. 21B-Bobby Brown[4]; 6. 3J-Jerett Evans[2]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 3:32.309: 1. 29K-Chris Kircher[1]; 2. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[2]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[6]; 4. 00-Cory Flamm[3]; 5. GO-Jimmy Ngo[5]; 6. 3P-Tyler Perryman[4]



Larry Ferris and Stillwell, Oklahoma driver Michael Muskrat earned front row starting positions for the 20-lap Super Stock main event. After a quick opening lap yellow, Ferris led the field over Aaron Poe and Muskrat. Poe hounded Ferris for the lead and when lap four was scored Poe secured the top spot over Ferris, who stayed with the leader to keep the pressure on. At lap nine, Poe led Ferris, Muskrat, Marc Carter, and Devin Irvin. At the halfway point, Carter experienced trouble in turn four as the yellow flag flew to set up a second half run for the win among the leaders. Ted Welschmeyer’s patience paid off as he made his way towards the front of the field in the race’s closing lap in a close battle with Irvin and Chris Kircher. For the remaining laps, no one was able to challenge Poe as he went on to collect his fifth victory of the season, this time ahead of Ferris for his best finish of the season in second. Muskrat also recorded his best CMS finish of the year in third, followed by Welschmeyer and Irvin.



A Feature – 20 Laps – 1. 45-Aaron Poe[3]; 2. 14-Larry Ferris[1]; 3. 164-Michael Muskrat[2]; 4. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[6]; 5. 67-Devin Irvin[7]; 6. 29K-Chris Kircher[4]; 7. 25-Jay Prevete[10]; 8. 27-John Brooks[13]; 9. GO-Jimmy Ngo[15]; 10. 77-Daniel McKenzie[11]; 11. 10-Marc Carter[8]; 12. 3P-Tyler Perryman[18]; 13. 3J-Jerett Evans[17]; 14. 30K-Cameron Kelly[19]; 15. (DNF) 07D-Mike Daugherty[16]; 16. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[12]; 17. (DNF) 68-Dean Wille[5]; 18. (DNF) 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[9]; 19. (DNS) 21B-Bobby Brown



POWRi Midwest Mods – 27 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 2:38.731: 1. 447-Kenny Prince[1]; 2. 5D-Dustin Dennison[5]; 3. 9-Brian Meyer[2]; 4. 25J-Ryan Hargus[6]; 5. 27-JEFF AYRES[4]; 6. (DNS) 44-Shane Headley



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 7:17.031: 1. 2J-Jordan Beard[2]; 2. 82-David Wood[5]; 3. 10-Johnny McGinnis[7]; 4. 07R-Kevin Rash[6]; 5. 221-Jerry Brown[1]; 6. 9M-Dave Meyer[4]; 7. (DNF) 59R-Logan Rash[3]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 3:15.416: 1. 99C-CJ Christensen[2]; 2. 32-Lane New[3]; 3. 7-Kynsey Collins[4]; 4. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[1]; 5. 65R-Arthur Nicholson[7]; 6. 96SR-Todd Brill[5]; 7. 13-Joe Marrant[6]



Heat 4 – 8 Laps – 1:44.256: 1. 26-Devin Wetzel[4]; 2. 26B-Bobby Brown[1]; 3. 23-Dakota Dillon[5]; 4. 01-Dennis Dukes[3]; 5. 41-Ashlyn Piburn[2]; 6. 49-Nick Ferrell[6]



B-Main – 6 Laps – 1. 9-Dave Meyer; 2. 27-Jeff Ayres; 3. 23-Dakota Dillon; 4. 96sr-Todd Brill; 5. 49-Nick Ferrell; 6. 44-Shane Headley; DNS-41-Ashlyn Pyburn; DNS-221-Jerry Brown; DNS-13-Joe Marrant; DNS-59r-Logan Rash.



Devin Wetzel and Jordan Beard earned front-row starting positions for the 20-lap main event with Wetzel grabbing the early lead. In what turned out to be a preview of the rough and tumble race, a seven-car pileup occurred off turn two as several cars were battling for position. Bobby Brown’s car ended up heavily damaged after he flipped on the back stretch but luckily, he was uninjured. At lap four, Wetzel led Kenny Prince and Beard. At lap ten, Prince pressured for the lead for several laps. Wetzel went high in turn two, as Prince was able to take the lead on lap 14. Unfortunately, Prince experienced trouble as he was lapping cars further down the lineup as the yellow flag flew when he was involved in a two-car incident drawing a caution. Prince did not continue, which put Wetzel back to the lead over Dustin Dennison. Just as it looked like the race was sorted out, Wetzel, Dennison, Johnny McGinnis, and Beard were involved in a lap four incident either stopping on the track or all four tired leaving the race surface, coming to the checkered flag. In the end results, C.J. Christensen captured his first-ever CMS win with sixteenth-starting Rylan Gibbs second, fifteenth-starting Kevin Rash third and eleventh-starting Brian Meyer fourth, and Wetzel fifth in the high-attrition event.



A Feature – 20 Laps -27:39.916: 1. 99C-CJ Christensen[3]; 2. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[16]; 3. 07R-Kevin Rash[15]; 4. 9-Brian Meyer[11]; 5. (DNF) 26-Devin Wetzel[1]; 6. (DNF) 5D-Dustin Dennison[4]; 7. (DNF) 2J-Jordan Beard[2]; 8. (DNF) 10-Johnny McGinnis[7]; 9. (DNF) 447-Kenny Prince[6]; 10. (DNF) 65R-Arthur Nicholson[17]; 11. (DNF) 25J-Ryan Hargus[14]; 12. (DNF) 9M-Dave Meyer[18]; 13. (DNF) 49-Nick Ferrell[21]; 14. (DNF) 01-Dennis Dukes[13]; 15. (DNF) 23-Dakota Dillon[12]; 16. (DNF) 96SR-Todd Brill[20]; 17. (DNF) 82-David Wood[5]; 18. (DNF) 32-Lane New[8]; 19. (DNF) 7-Kynsey Collins[10]; 20. (DNF) 26B-Bobby Brown[9]; 21. (DNF) 27-JEFF AYRES[19]; 22. (DNS) 44-Shane Headley



POWRi Pure Stocks – 14 Entries:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 4:18.402: 1. 23R-Jeff Reid[1]; 2. 26-Preston McDowell[6]; 3. 403-Darrin Christy[4]; 4. 174-Derek Lampe[5]; 5. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 6. 90-Terry Moss[3]; 7. 07-Jordan Goddard[7]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 3:48.963: 1. 05G-Grayson McKiney[5]; 2. 216-Payton McDowell[6]; 3. 14-Ricky Tanner[7]; 4. 68-Steven Alderman[2]; 5. (DNF) 12W-Aaron Welschmeyer[3]; 6. (DNF) M87-Mallory Stiffler[4]; 7. (DNF) 707-John Shane[1]



Pure Stock racing has improved in recent weeks with additional cars participating to create some close competition from the participants. Grayson McKiney of Springfield and Tuscumbia’s Preston McDowell earned the top two starting positions for the main event. After a quick early caution period, McDowell led the field ahead of McKiney, Payton McDowell, and Jeff Reid. The McDowells had a spirited battle at the front of the field through lap ten as the pair then led a strong run from Darrin Christy in third and Spencer Reiff in fourth. By lap 12, Reiff took the third spot in a clean and close battle with Christy behind the McDowells up front. From this point on, the battle for the lead stayed close with Preston and Payton McDowell showing the way. When the race ended, the scoring loop showed Preston McDowell as the winner; however, his car did not pass post-race technical inspection and he was disqualified from the finish. For the official finish, Payton McDowell earned the win, his fifth of the season. Reiff advanced from ninth to finish second in one of his strongest recent finishes with Christy also securing a solid run in the third spot. McKiney was consistent in fourth with Ricky Tanner rounding out the top five.



A Feature – 20 Laps – 10:55.620: 1. 216-Payton McDowell[3]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[9]; 3. 403-Darrin Christy[6]; 4. 05G-Grayson McKiney[1]; 5. 14-Ricky Tanner[5]; 6. 12W-Aaron Welschmeyer[10]; 7. 07-Jordan Goddard[13]; 8. M87-Mallory Stiffler[12]; 9. 23R-Jeff Reid[4]; 10. 174-Derek Lampe[7]; 11. (DNS) 68-Steven Alderman; 12. (DNS) 90-Terry Moss; 13. (DNS) 707-John Shane; 14. (DQ) 26-Preston McDowell[2]



Next Saturday is weekly racing in all divisions plus guest class POWRi Lightning Sprints. Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.



Remaining 2023 Schedule:

*August 19 – Race #18 – Weekly Racing in All Classes + POWRi Lightning Sprints

*August 26 – Race #19 – Weekly Racing in All Classes + POWRi Lightning Sprints (All CMS Track Points End)

*Sept 2 (Saturday) – Race #20 – Labor Day Weekend Night One: Cash Money Late Models + Show-Me Vintage Series, $500-to-Win POWRi Midwest Mods, also running POWRi B-Mods, Super Stocks, and Lightning Sprints

*Sept 3 (Sunday) – Race #21 – Labor Day Weekend Night Two: $2,000-to-win POWRi B-Mods, $1,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks. Plus, POWRi Pure Stocks, Midwest Mods, Lightning Sprints, Show-Me Vintage Series



*September 16 – Race #22 – 3rd Annual Hog Roast Nationals, $3,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks! Plus, $1,000-to-win POWRi B-Mods, also running POWRi Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks. Top Ten in points awards after the races on the Patio on the Pub side of the speedway. The meal is free to drivers, spouses, and kids. All others can leave a donation in the jar for the meal with sides. We will have a mini bar set up with canned beer.