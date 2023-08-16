Fifteen-Year-Old “Ringer Set for Dutch Boy 100 ARCA Run at Springfield

- Advertisement -

By Jay Hardin Track Enterprises Staff

August 15, 2023-Springfield, IL-The entry list for Sunday’s Dutch Boy 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds gets younger with the addition of fifteen-year-old Brent Crews of Hickory, North Carolina. Crews’ entry adds yet another “dirt track ringer” for the first of the two Illinois dirt mile events on the ARCA Menards Series schedule. Crews has experience sliding sideways on both pavement and dirt and he is the youngest winner in Trans Am Series history with victories this year at Detroit and Road America. In addition, he has five 2021 dirt track wins in the POWRi Midget Series for Keith Kunz Motorsports and has competed in ASCS and IRA outlaw sprint cars.

Crews joins fellow rookie and Keith Kunz midget driver Taylor Reimer on the potent Venturini Motorsports team. Venturini currently employs ARCA point leader Jesse Love, the defending winner of the Dutch Boy 100 at Springfield. Venturini’s operation posted six wins at Springfield in the last ten seasons, including the last two.

Crews finished third last year in the Trans Am Series at the age of 14, winning 3 races in 12 starts. He currently has 3 wins in 9 2023 Trans Am starts with 2 pole positions and leads the point standings. He won 5 of 30 Powri midget events in 2021 and finished second in the Powri championship. He will have a rare opportunity this weekend to win ARCA races on a road course (Watkins Glen) and a dirt track (Springfield) as the versatile ARCA Menards Series employs a unique Friday-Sunday doubleheader this week.

With Crews on the grounds, the record for the youngest winner in Springfield history (currently held by 2016 winner Justin Hayley at 17 years 3 months and 4 days) could be in jeopardy of falling. Crews’ second challenge of the week comes August 20 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on stock car Sunday. ARCA practice begins at 10 a.m., General Tire pole qualifying at 11 and the Dutch Boy 100 at 1.

The 61st Dutch Boy 100 in memory of Allen Crowe is all part of a huge weekend of racing that begins Friday night, August 18 at Lincoln Speedway featuring MOWA Sprint Cars, Saturday afternoon, August 19 with USAC Silver Crown and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Saturday night at Macon Speedway with USAC National Midgets, and Sunday afternoon, August 20 with the ARCA Dutch Boy 100 and the Sportsman Nationals at the Illinois State Fair.

Advance tickets for the Illinois State Fair races are available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200, by calling the Illinois State Fair box office at 217-782-1979, or by stopping by the Illinois State Fair box office. Advance sale discounted tickets for the ARCA Menards Series event on Sunday, August 20 can be purchased in Central Illinois area Menards stores for a price of just $20.