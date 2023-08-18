Christian crosses finish line first in Friday’s 25th Anniversary USMTS Silver Jubilee prelim

- Advertisement -

Gary Christian made the most of his do-over Friday as the Mason City Motor Speedway hosted “Mulligan Night” during the final preliminary program before Saturday’s finale for the 25th Anniversary USMTS Silver Jubilee.

The 29-year-old Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender scored a USRA Modified victory here a little more than a month ago during the Ted Zieman Memorial, but Friday’s feature win was the first under the USMTS banner.

Following time trials and heat races, Christian found himself on the pole for the 25-lap contest. Making the trek from Broken Arrow, Okla., he proceeded to dominate the race from start to finish.

Zack VanderBeek stayed within striking distance most of the way but had to settle for runner-up honors when the checkered flags were displayed.

Kyle Brown came out ahead of a fantastic three-car battle and finished third ahead of fast qualifier Jim Chisholm and Brandon Davis.

Darron Fuqua, Joe Chisholm, Ryan Gustin, Clayton Wagamon and Chad Wheeler rounded out the top ten.

One of the big movers during the first half of the race was Jason Hughes, but the four-time USMTS National Champion was caught up in a melee with a pair of lapped cars, mangling all three machines and ending their night.

Hughes will have to come from deep in the “alphabet soup” of consolation features Saturday in order to stake his claim to the $25,000 winner’s share of the prize money.

Points were accumulated throughout the night for each driver’s performance in time trials, heat races and the features. The top six in points locked themselves into the first six spots of the outside row for the start of Saturday night’s contest which starts three-wide.

Saturday night’s alright for racing: Twenty-five years in the making, the 25th Anniversary USMTS Silver Jubilee concludes on Saturday featuring the best of the best in dirt modified racing battling for the largest pool of prize money in series history.

With the purchase of their entry fee, each competitor get one free ticket into the drawing for some incredible prizes that will be given away. If a racer purchased a mulligan, he or she gets another ticket for the same drawing.

Tickets will also be sold for more chances to win great gifts. On the top of that list will be a brand new USMTS 415 spec motor built by Stoen Race Engines and valued at $25,000.

Extra tickets for the drawing will be on sale at $20 per ticket or six for $100.

Dozens of supporters have stepped up to make this show explode, and many more are expected to jump on board before and during Saturday’s $25,000-to-win main event that will pay no less than a record $2,500 to start.

The top 12 from Saturday’s $1,200-to-start “B” Main will transfer into the “A” Main. The “C” Main pays a minimum of $1,000 to start, and the “D” Main is at least $900 to start.

Officials will also auction off two spots with an opening bid of $2,500 for any person what wishes to get their choice of driver into the finale. Any extra money above $2,500 per driver will be divided equally among drivers finishing third through 33rd.

One final spot will be added by a ticket raffle open to anybody. Tickets will be $10 each, 6 for $50 or 15 for $100. The raffle winner can put in the driver they want into the 33rd and final starting spot.

Lap sponsorships are $1,000 per lap. From this, more than $40,000 goes to the drivers and $37,500 to sponsors and fans. Fifteen lap sponsors will also be entered for a chance to win up to $25,000.

All lap sponsors are in a draw for 15 winners among the 78 laps of sponsors.

The feature winners on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will each draw five (5) random numbers from 1 through 78, and the sponsor(s) of those laps will be in Saturday’s drawing (15 lap sponsors total).

For fans, two (2) adults each on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday—plus two from Saturday’s 50/50 drawing—will be in the drawing (15 lap sponsors + 10 fans = 25 eligible winners).

During driver introductions on Saturday, five (5) random drivers will draw five (5) random names of fans with each fan getting $2,500.

The driver that wins Saturday’s A-Main will draw a random name in the final drawing and that person will win $25,000.

Among the festivities at the 25th Anniversary Silver Jubilee are a delicious meal on Saturday afternoon and inducting some new names into the USMTS Hall of Fame.

USRA Hobby Stocks join the program Saturday.

The pit gates opens at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5. Following the drivers meeting at 6:15, hot laps begin at 6:30 with racing to follow around 7:10. All times are Central Standard Time.

For full event information or to buy advance tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime blockbuster, check out https://usmts.com/schedule/ event.asp?RaceID=64287

The Mason City Motor Speedway is a 1/3-mile clay oval located 5.1 miles east of I-35 at exit 194 on SR 122 (at the North Iowa Fairgrounds). For more information, call (515) 832-6000 or check out MasonCityMotorSpeedway.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For its Silver Anniversary season, the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features racing at some of America’s premier dirt track racing venues. The winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.

Watch every USMTS event online live and on-demand from anywhere on any device with RacinDirt.

Visit usmts.com to learn more and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

= = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

25th Anniversary USMTS Silver Jubilee – Night 3 of 4

Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa

Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group time trials. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

TIME TRIALS:

1. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 14.890 seconds

2. 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn., 15.010

3. 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., 15.045

4. 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn., 15.135

5. 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., 15.141

6. 55 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, 15.179

7. 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., 15.186

8. 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, 15.196

9. 24 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 15.204

10. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 15.213

11. 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 15.245

12. 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., 15.273

13. 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla., 15.319

14. 4TW Tim Ward, Harcourt, Iowa, 15.322

15. 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek, Mo., 15.327

16. 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn., 15.374

17. 13J Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas, 15.393

18. 81 Cody Simpson, Quinlan, Texas, 15.439

19. 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn., 15.445

20. 21D David Brown, Kellogg, Iowa, 15.453

21. 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan., 15.493

22. 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan., 15.493

23. 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis., 15.511

24. 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla., 15.516

25. 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan., 15.531

26. R Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa, 15.531

27. 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn., 15.558

28. 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn., 15.568

29. 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa, 15.646

30. 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas, 15.681

31. 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., 15.699

32. 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa, 15.755

33. 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn., 15.757

34. 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn., 15.801

35. 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn., 15.854

36. 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa, 15.879

37. 44K Kelsie Foley, Otis, Kan., 15.888

38. 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn., 15.916

39. 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, 15.916

40. 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn., 15.920

41. 60X Tyler Wirtjes, Mason City, Iowa, 16.289

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 13J Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

2. (6) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (4) 24 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (3) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

6. (1) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

7. (10) 44K Kelsie Foley, Otis, Kan.

8. (8) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

9. (7) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

10. (9) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

11. (11) 60X Tyler Wirtjes, Mason City, Iowa

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (6) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

3. (5) 55 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

4. (3) 4TW Tim Ward, Harcourt, Iowa

5. (8) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

6. (9) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

7. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

8. (7) R Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

9. (10) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

10. (2) 81 Cody Simpson, Quinlan, Texas

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

3. (1) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

4. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

5. (2) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

6. (3) 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek, Mo.

7. (7) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

8. (9) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

9. (8) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

10. (10) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

2. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (6) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

4. (7) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

5. (3) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

6. (9) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

7. (2) 21D David Brown, Kellogg, Iowa

8. (8) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

9. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

DNS – 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 7 advance):

1. (1) 4TW Tim Ward, Harcourt, Iowa

2. (2) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

3. (11) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

4. (5) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

5. (4) 44K Kelsie Foley, Otis, Kan.

6. (13) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

7. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

8. (7) 21D David Brown, Kellogg, Iowa

9. (10) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

10. (9) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

11. (8) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

12. (3) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

13. (12) 60X Tyler Wirtjes, Mason City, Iowa

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 7 advance):

1. (2) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

2. (3) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

3. (4) 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek, Mo.

4. (11) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (12) 81 Cody Simpson, Quinlan, Texas

6. (10) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

7. (7) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

8. (5) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

9. (9) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

10. (8) R Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa

11. (1) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

12. (6) 1 Blake Arndt, Brownsdale, Minn.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (25 laps):

1. (1) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

2. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

4. (8) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (3) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

6. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (16) 24 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

8. (11) 55 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

9. (9) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

10. (18) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

11. (7) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

12. (24) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

13. (15) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

14. (12) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

15. (17) 4TW Tim Ward, Harcourt, Iowa

16. (29) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

17. (6) 13J Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

18. (22) 75M Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek, Mo.

19. (14) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

20. (19) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

21. (13) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

22. (20) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

23. (25) 44K Kelsie Foley, Otis, Kan.

24. (21) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

25. (27) 65D Dustin Brown, Clear Lake, Iowa

26. (28) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

27. (30) 14M Brian Mahlstedt, Ionia, Iowa

28. (10) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

29. (23) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

30. (26) 81 Cody Simpson, Quinlan, Texas

Lap Leader: Christian 1-25.

Total Laps Led: Christian 25.

Margin of Victory: 1.894 seconds.

Time of Race: 13 minutes, 36.502 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: none.

Emergency Provisionals: none.

FK Rod Ends/KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Phillips (started 29th, finished 16th).

Entries: 41.

Next Race: Saturday, Aug. 19, Mason City Motor Speedway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Wirtjes.

American Racer – TBD.

Beyea Custom Headers – Jim Chisholm.

BigDeal Car Care – Christian, D. Brown.

Bryke Racing – Ward.

BSB Manufacturing – Doelle.

Carquest – TBD.

Champ Pans – B. Davis.

Collins Brothers Towing – Hughes.

Deatherage Opticians – Stoa.

Edelbrock – Fuqua.

Fast Shafts – Givens.

FK Rod Ends – Phillips.

Hooker Harness – T. Davis.

Hyperco – Phillips.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Martin.

Keyser Manufacturing – Wheeler.

KSE Racing Products – Phillips.

MD3 – Christian.

Mel Hambelton Racing – VanderBeek.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Malchus, .

Midwest Wrap Co. – Stoa.

MSD Performance – K. Brown.

Penske Racing Shocks – Dawson.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – T. Davis.

Performance Bodies – TBD.

QA1 – B. Davis.

Quarter Master – Gustin.

RacerWebsite.com – Ver Beek.

Salty’s BBQ & Catering – D. Brown.

Simpson Race Products – Dycus.

Summit Racing Equipment – T. Davis, Foley, Larson, Stoa.

Super Clean – Christian.

Swift Springs – B. Davis, Fuqua, Christian.

Sybesma Graphics – Christian.

VP Racing – Christian.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Madery.

Willy’s Carb & Dyno Shop – Wagamon.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Joe Chisholm