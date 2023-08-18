United Sprint Car Series Returns to Southern Sprint Car Shootout at Volusia For Historic Purse

- Advertisement -

BARBERVILLE, FL (Aug. 17, 2023) – The second annual Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout at Volusia Speedway Park will help the United Sprint Car Series make history, Jan. 25-27.

USCS returns for the now three-day marquee 360 Sprint Car event, boasting a more than $65,000 overall purse – the largest in Series history. Thursday and Friday’s Features will pay $2,500 to win, while Saturday’s main event will pay $10,000 to the winner.

The Southern Sprint Car Shootout will also be the 2024 USCS season opener, and the start of its Winter Heat Series.

“We’re excited about kicking off 2024 at Volusia Speedway Park for the three days, instead of two,” said Pete Walton, founder of USCS. “The event has grown quite a bit, now paying $10,000 Saturday night.

“It’ll be the biggest payday for a USCS event ever.”

Sprint Car drivers will also benefit from $100 going to the Quick Time award winner Friday and Saturday and $100 going to the Hard Charger all three nights.

The inaugural Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout attracted a diverse group of drivers such as 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Pennsylvania star Anthony Marci, rising star Ryan Timms, and multiple international travelers from Canada and England. With the large purse, Walton said he excepts to see another impressive entry list.

“I think the increased money and extra night will bring more cars,” Walton said. “We always get a lot of Canadians that time of the year. Everyone up north is ready to come down.”

Last year’s event also saw two nights of peak Sprint Car racing around “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.” Timms, at 16 years old, won the first night, and then Florida native Tyler Clem won Saturday’s main event, calling it “the biggest win of his life.”

The second annual event will also feature 3/4 Modifieds all three nights, paying $400 to win Thursday and Friday, and $800 to win on Saturday.

To keep up with the latest information about the 2024 edition of the Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout, visit VolusiaSpeedwayPark.com and follow the track’s social pages.

Also, make sure to get your DIRTVision FAST PASS subscription which will allow you to watch every lap of the Southern Sprint Car Shootout live, along with access to every race at Volusia Speedway Park, premier Series like the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and many more.