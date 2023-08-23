HomeMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayLucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Schweizer finds victory lane and good fit in...

Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Schweizer finds victory lane and good fit in USRA Stock Car division

MissouriLucas Oil Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Going into Saturday's Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night at Lucas Oil Speedway, Rodney Schweizer is coming off his first O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature win at the track. (GS Stanek Racing Photography).
Going into Saturday's Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night at Lucas Oil Speedway, Rodney Schweizer is coming off his first O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature win at the track. (GS Stanek Racing Photography).
- Advertisement -
WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 23, 2023) – In one of the most-competitive and entertaining races of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series, Rodney Schweizer emerged from a multi-car battle for much of the 25-lap feature. It was his first O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars win at Lucas Oil Speedway.
The triumph, while the first for Schweizer at Lucas Oil Speedway, continued Schweizer’s strong showing since joining the USRA Stock Car ranks over the last two seasons.
“When you can win at Lucas against them boys down there, it’s always something,” Schweizer said, reflecting back on Saturday’s victory. He outlasted Mason Beck over the last 13 laps over the final few laps. Through the first half of the race, cars were dueling three and sometimes four-wide up front.
“It was definitely intense,” Schweizer said of the feature action. “It helps when you have a lot of good guys you race around and don’t have to worry about them beating and banging on you.”
The 14-year racing veteran from Kansas City, Kansas – who moved into USRA Stock Cars in 2022 after several years in the Modified ranks – has six wins this season at five different tracks.
Along with seven feature wins last season, it seemed only a matter of time until the 39-year-old Schweizer broke through at Wheatland.
“We always show up with the intent to win,” Schweizer said. It takes a good draw and a good heat race. We haven’t been having good draws and good heat-race runs lately. Luck was just finally on our side.”
Schweizer looks to continue the winning on Saturday for Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick and KCTV 5 Kansas City. While Beck has all but sewed up the season championship in the Stock Car division, Schweizer will be one to watch this week and later this fall when the USRA Nationals return to Lucas Oil Speedway.
“We’re just concentrating on winning races,” Schweizer said of remaining goals this season.
Schweizer, who grew up a racing enthusiast as his family attended the action at Lakeside Speedway, made the move to Stock Cars before the 2022 season after a successful career in Modifieds and B-Mods. He electing to sell his Modified equipment after getting an offer to drive for car owner Dave Holcomb.
“He owns these cars and he came to me and wanted me to drive his cars. We wound up, I sold my stuff and driving his cars now,” he said. “Last year was our rookie year and we put up seven wins. It was a learning curve, but nothing too difficult.”
Along with Holcomb, Schweizer gets crew help on the car from Patty and Chris Clark, and James Freeman. Team sponsors include Rich’s Custom Engines, Schelert House of Antiques, FiveFour Motorsports and KGN Graphics.
While three of the four divisions have clear-cut championship leaders, the battle for the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod race is coming down to the wire. Bobby Williams of Hermitage has used consistency throughout the season with eight top-five finishes and will take a 14-point lead over JC Morton into the final night.
In the other divisions, Beck is on the verge of clinching the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars championship with an 89-points lead over William Garner. The other two track championships are locked up with Ryan Middaugh of Fulton a 195-point leader over Jason Pursley in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and Aurora’s Justin Wells 140.5 in front of Larry Ferris atop the Hermitage Lumber Late Models.
The championship-night program is named to honor Harold “Rowdy” Rempfer and his wife, Julia, who were killed in an automobile accident five years ago. Rowdy was the mayor of Wheatland and he and Julia both worked at Lucas Oil Speedway for many years.
Pit Gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
Saturday admission:
Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $12
Adults (16 and up) – $15
Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12
Youth (6-15) – $5
Kids (5 and under) – FREE
Family Pass – $35
Pit Pass – $35
Kids’ Power Wheel finale: An added attraction during intermission will be the final round of Kids’ Power Wheel races of the season. For ages 3-through-9, the races will be on the front straightaway with the youngsters navigating a course outlined by orange cones.
The kids can enter their own battery-powered Power Wheel cars by signing up for
the Frogs Jr. Fan Club on the south end of the Midway prior to the races. One Kids Power Wheel class will be the 6-12 volt cars and another will be for the
24-36 volt class. No power or speed enhancement modifications will be allowed.
The youngsters can bring their Power Wheels to the Frogs Jr Fan Club sign-in, or
drop them off at the pit gate and the Power Wheels will be brought to the front
stretch at intermission.
For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.
CONTACT:
Danny Lorton
Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager
Office: (417) 282-5984
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Open Wheel Modified News

Dominant Mullens wins Thursday’s 25th Anniversary USMTS Silver Jubilee prelim

Nobody knew who would win the feature until Jake Timm crossed...
Callaway Raceway

Callaway Raceway Results – 8/18/23

  9 entries POWRi Pure Stocks A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 30-Trevor Wilson;...
Dirt Late Model News

Gordy Gundaker Balances Fatherhood While Navigating World of Outlaws Late Models Season

FINDING A BALANCE: Gordy Gundaker Balances Fatherhood While Navigating World of...
Davenport Speedway

Davenport Speedway Hosts Xtreme Outlaw Midgets in Quad Cities 150

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Tight Points Battles, POWRi Contenders Ready to...
Sprint Car & Midget News

James McFadden Fends Off Schatz for Jackson Nationals Prelim Triumph, Fifth Win of Season

DOUBLING UP: James McFadden Fends Off Schatz for Jackson Nationals Prelim...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Millwood Earns Ultimate Super Late Model Triumph at Rome Speedway

Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series Visit to Senoia Raceway NextKINGSTON,...
Open Wheel Modified News

Christian crosses finish line first in Friday’s 25th Anniversary USMTS Silver Jubilee prelim

Gary Christian made the most of his do-over Friday as the...
Dirt Late Model News

Highland Speedway Results – 8/19/23

29 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS Feature (40 Laps): 1. 25FE-Jason Feger; 2. 4G-Bob...

RELATED ARTICLES

Missouri

Missouri State Fair Speedway Results – 8/20/23

Sedalia, MO 16 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19-Ayrton Gennetten; 2....
Missouri

Ayrton Gennetten Gains POWRi 410 BOSS Victory Headlining Missouri State Fair

Sedalia, MO. (8/20/23) Ayrton Gennetten would emerge victorious on the historic half mile to...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Trey Harris, Brent Thompson, Lee Stuppy & Phillip Sandell take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

15 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19-Trey Harris; 2. 59R-Jacob Rexing;...
Missouri

St. Francois County Raceway Results – 8/19/23

13 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11K-Kasey Burch; 2. 16G-Scottie...
Benton Racepark

Benton Speedway Results – 8/19/23

14 entries SPRINT CARS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 29-Chad Jones; 2. 1X-Eddie Gallagher; 3....
©