Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Schweizer finds victory lane and good fit in USRA Stock Car division

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 23, 2023) – In one of the most-competitive and entertaining races of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series, Rodney Schweizer emerged from a multi-car battle for much of the 25-lap feature. It was his first O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars win at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The triumph, while the first for Schweizer at Lucas Oil Speedway, continued Schweizer’s strong showing since joining the USRA Stock Car ranks over the last two seasons.

“When you can win at Lucas against them boys down there, it’s always something,” Schweizer said, reflecting back on Saturday’s victory. He outlasted Mason Beck over the last 13 laps over the final few laps. Through the first half of the race, cars were dueling three and sometimes four-wide up front.

“It was definitely intense,” Schweizer said of the feature action. “It helps when you have a lot of good guys you race around and don’t have to worry about them beating and banging on you.”

The 14-year racing veteran from Kansas City, Kansas – who moved into USRA Stock Cars in 2022 after several years in the Modified ranks – has six wins this season at five different tracks.

Along with seven feature wins last season, it seemed only a matter of time until the 39-year-old Schweizer broke through at Wheatland.

“We always show up with the intent to win,” Schweizer said. It takes a good draw and a good heat race. We haven’t been having good draws and good heat-race runs lately. Luck was just finally on our side.”

Schweizer looks to continue the winning on Saturday for Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick and KCTV 5 Kansas City. While Beck has all but sewed up the season championship in the Stock Car division, Schweizer will be one to watch this week and later this fall when the USRA Nationals return to Lucas Oil Speedway.

“We’re just concentrating on winning races,” Schweizer said of remaining goals this season.

Schweizer, who grew up a racing enthusiast as his family attended the action at Lakeside Speedway, made the move to Stock Cars before the 2022 season after a successful career in Modifieds and B-Mods. He electing to sell his Modified equipment after getting an offer to drive for car owner Dave Holcomb.

“He owns these cars and he came to me and wanted me to drive his cars. We wound up, I sold my stuff and driving his cars now,” he said. “Last year was our rookie year and we put up seven wins. It was a learning curve, but nothing too difficult.”

Along with Holcomb, Schweizer gets crew help on the car from Patty and Chris Clark, and James Freeman. Team sponsors include Rich’s Custom Engines, Schelert House of Antiques, FiveFour Motorsports and KGN Graphics.

While three of the four divisions have clear-cut championship leaders, the battle for the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod race is coming down to the wire. Bobby Williams of Hermitage has used consistency throughout the season with eight top-five finishes and will take a 14-point lead over JC Morton into the final night.

In the other divisions, Beck is on the verge of clinching the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars championship with an 89-points lead over William Garner. The other two track championships are locked up with Ryan Middaugh of Fulton a 195-point leader over Jason Pursley in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and Aurora’s Justin Wells 140.5 in front of Larry Ferris atop the Hermitage Lumber Late Models.

The championship-night program is named to honor Harold “Rowdy” Rempfer and his wife, Julia, who were killed in an automobile accident five years ago. Rowdy was the mayor of Wheatland and he and Julia both worked at Lucas Oil Speedway for many years.

Pit Gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Saturday admission:

Adults (16 and up) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $35

Pit Pass – $35

Kids’ Power Wheel finale: An added attraction during intermission will be the final round of Kids’ Power Wheel races of the season. For ages 3-through-9, the races will be on the front straightaway with the youngsters navigating a course outlined by orange cones.

The kids can enter their own battery-powered Power Wheel cars by signing up for

the Frogs Jr. Fan Club on the south end of the Midway prior to the races. One Kids Power Wheel class will be the 6-12 volt cars and another will be for the

24-36 volt class. No power or speed enhancement modifications will be allowed.

The youngsters can bring their Power Wheels to the Frogs Jr Fan Club sign-in, or

drop them off at the pit gate and the Power Wheels will be brought to the front

stretch at intermission.

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

