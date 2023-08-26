INDY NXT Race at WWT Raceway begins tonight at 8:50 pm

- Advertisement -
Tonight INDY NXT Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway begins at 8:50 pm. The race is 75 laps.
INDY NXT Race Entrees:
|C AR
|D R IV E R
|H O M E T O W N
|C AR N AM E
|TE A M
|6
|Christian Rasmussen
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|HMD Motorsports w/ DCR
|HMD Motorsports
|7
|Christian Bogle
|Covington, Louisiana
|HMD Motorsports w/ DCR
|HMD Motorsports
|10
|Reece Gold (R)
|Miami, Florida
|HMD Motorsports w/ DCR
|HMD Motorsports
|14
|Josh Pierson (R)
|Portland, Oregon
|HMD Motorsports w/ ECR
|HMD Motorsports
|26
|Louis Foster (R)
|Odiham, England
|Copart / USF Pro Championship
|Andretti Autosport
|27
|Hunter McElrea
|Gold Coast, Australia
|Smart Motors
|Andretti Autosport
|28
|Jamie Chadwick (R)
|Bath, England
|DHL
|Andretti Autosport
|29
|James Roe
|Naas, Ireland
|Topcon
|Andretti Autosport
|39
|Nolan Siegel (R)
|Palo Alto, California
|HMD Motorsports w/ DCR
|HMD Motorsports
|51
|Jacob Abel
|Louisville, Kentucky
|Abel Motorsports
|Abel Motorsports
|57
|Colin Kaminsky (R)
|Joliet, Illinois
|Abel Motorsports
|Abel Motorsports
|68
|Danial Frost
|Singapore
|HMD Motorsports w/ DCR
|HMD Motorsports
|75
|Matthew Brabham
|Boca Raton, Florida
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|76
|Rasmus Lindh
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|99
|Ernie Francis Jr.
|Davie, Florida
|HMD Motorsports w/ Force Indy
|HMD Motorsports
- Advertisement -