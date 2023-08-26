HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisINDY NXT Race at WWT Raceway begins tonight at 8:50 pm

INDY NXT Race at WWT Raceway begins tonight at 8:50 pm

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway

By stlmrn
Nolan Siegel # 39 and Ernie Francis Jr. # 99. Indy NXT practice crash at World Wide Technology Raceway. Photo by Don Figler
Tonight INDY NXT Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway begins at 8:50 pm. The race is 75 laps.

 

INDY NXT Race Entrees:

C AR D R IV E R H O M E T O W N C AR  N AM E TE A M
6 Christian Rasmussen Copenhagen, Denmark HMD Motorsports w/ DCR HMD Motorsports
7 Christian Bogle Covington, Louisiana HMD Motorsports w/ DCR HMD Motorsports
10 Reece Gold (R) Miami, Florida HMD Motorsports w/ DCR HMD Motorsports
14 Josh Pierson (R) Portland, Oregon HMD Motorsports w/ ECR HMD Motorsports
26 Louis Foster (R) Odiham, England Copart / USF Pro Championship Andretti Autosport
27 Hunter McElrea Gold Coast, Australia Smart Motors Andretti Autosport
28 Jamie Chadwick (R) Bath, England DHL Andretti Autosport
29 James Roe Naas, Ireland Topcon Andretti Autosport
39 Nolan Siegel (R) Palo Alto, California HMD Motorsports w/ DCR HMD Motorsports
51 Jacob Abel Louisville, Kentucky Abel Motorsports Abel Motorsports
57 Colin Kaminsky (R) Joliet, Illinois Abel Motorsports Abel Motorsports
68 Danial Frost Singapore HMD Motorsports w/ DCR HMD Motorsports
75 Matthew Brabham Boca Raton, Florida Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing
76 Rasmus Lindh Gothenburg, Sweden Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing
99 Ernie Francis Jr. Davie, Florida HMD Motorsports w/ Force Indy HMD Motorsports
