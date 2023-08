MLRA Set For Labor Day Weekend Triple Header–Ron Jenkin’s Memorial & Wiener Nationals

TURN FOUR NEWS & NOTES: MLRA LEADERBOARD: After 13 rounds of action thus far in 2023, Chad Simpson continues to stand atop the MLRA leaderboard by 165 points while carrying the Midwest Sheet Metal spoiler on his Longhorn Chassis. The defending MLRA Champion has a pair of wins to his name already this season and will have familiar company in his rearview mirror when he pulls into Wheatland, that being his brother Chris Simpson. Chris was able to close ground in the title chase and moved into second last month thanks to a strong 5th place run in the Diamond Nationals. Garrett Alberson is still searching for his first MLRA win of the year and sits just 30 back of Chris Simpson for the 2nd spot, while Sunoco Rookie of the Year leader Dillon McCowan comes into the weekend in fourth. Earlham Iowa’s Daniel Hilsabeck completes the top five in the season long standings. MD3 HARD CHARGER AWARD: Jeff Herzog and Ricky Thornton Jr. sit tied atop the season long MD3 Hard Charger Standings, each with 2 Hard Charger of the Race Awards. Other notable MLRA drivers with one Hard Charger Award thus far include point leader Chad Simpson, Tyler Stevens, and Justin Duty, along with Oakwood IL’s Bobby Pierce who is expected to make his final MLRA start of the season in Sunday’s Wiener Nationals. The driver atop the standings at the end of the season will receive a $500 award from MD3.