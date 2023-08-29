COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Labor Day Classic Triple Header Set to Roll

- Advertisement -

Super Bee Speedway, Jackson Motor Speedway, and Magnolia Motor Speedway Headline Three-Race Holiday Weekend Slate

CONWAY, Ark. (08/29/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Series is preparing for the three-race Labor Day Classic weekend swing this Friday through Sunday, Sept. 1-3.

On Friday, September 1 the weekend opens on Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.) with a $5,000-to-win program before shifting to Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.) on Saturday, Sept. 2 for the $6,000-to-win Roger Dabbs Chevrolet All American 60. The three-race swing concludes on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) with a $5,000-to-win program.

Kyle Beard is the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man and holds a 24-point advantage atop the standings over Billy Moyer Jr., while B.J. Robinson and Hunter Rasdon are both 69 markers back from the lead in third and fourth. Morgan Bagley, Jon Mitchell, Brian Rickman, Jarret Stuckey, Jamie Burford, Clayton Stuckey, Kylan Garner, Jon Kirby, Billy Moyer, Chris Hawkins, and Chance Mann complete Top 15 in the current standings.

Jarret Stuckey’s advantage atop the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle is four points over Jamie Burford with Kylan Garner 20 markers removed from the lead, and Chance Mann rounding out the standings.

The series has also released the revised tire rule for the weekend, which is as follow:

Front Tires & Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT3, LM30

The pivotal three-race Labor Day Classic weekend opens at Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.) on Friday, Sept. 1 with a $5,000-to-win COMP Cams Super Dirt Series program. Factory Stocks, ProMods, and Sportsters join the night’s fun.

Grandstand admission (ages 12-and-up) is $20 with children (ages 6-11) $10 and kids (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes (ages 12-and-up) are $40 with children (ages 6-11) $20, and kids (ages 5-and-under) free.

On Saturday, Sept. 2 the 12th annual Roger Dabbs Chevrolet All American 60 is scheduled for Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.) and posts a $6,000 top prize. Joining the night’s action are Crate Racin’ USA 604 Late Models, Crate Racin’ USA 602 Sportsman, Crate Racin’ USA Street Stocks, Factory Stocks, Hot Shots, and Capitol City Sprints

Grandstand admission is $22 for adults and $12 for kids. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for kids. The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. with the grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m.

The three-day swing draws to a close on Sunday evening, Sept. 3 at Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) with a $5,000-to-win CCSDS extravaganza. Joining the night will be a complete Weekly Racing Series Event, including The S & J Auto Sales Crate Late Models, Trak-Star Street Stocks, William Wells Three Star Tire Factory Stocks, Murphy Towing Late Model Sportsman, Twin River Auto Sales Modifieds, and The Eaton Clinic Hot Shots.

Grandstand Admission (ages 11-and-up) is $25 and kids (ages 10-and-under) are free. Pit admission (ages 11-and-up) is $35 and children (ages 6-10) are $25 while kids (ages 5-and-under) are free. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. with the grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. and the driver’s meeting at 6 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the weekend’s events, please visit www.SuperBeeSpeedway.com, www.JacksonMotorSpeedway.net, and www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.