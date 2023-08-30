78.9 F
Saint Louis
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
HomeIllinoisDuQuoin State FairgroundsCrews “Cruising” Toward Record Payday at DuQuoin!!!

Crews “Cruising” Toward Record Payday at DuQuoin!!!

IllinoisDuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Published on

By jdearing
Brent Crews is in line for a $20000 bonus if he wins DuQuoin (Rich Corbett Photo)
Brent Crews is in line for a $20000 bonus if he wins DuQuoin (Rich Corbett Photo)
- Advertisement -

By Jay Hardin

Track Enterprises

(DuQuoin, IL) Imagine that you were fifteen years old, a race winner in national competition, and you were in line for a payday of $34,000 on Labor Day Weekend.  At fifteen, what would you do if you won $34,000?  What could you do?  Those are the questions facing North Carolina race driver Brent Crews as he and the ARCA Menards Series head for the Southern Illinois 100 on Sunday at DuQuoin.  Crews’ record-breaking win at Springfield captured the first leg of the Performance Seed Dirt Double, a bonus that pays him an added $20,000 if he can sweep the Illinois Dirt miles.

Crews’ Springfield win at age 15 made him the youngest major race winner in the 100 plus year history of racing at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.  It was just his second ARCA start, the other a few days prior on the road course at Watkins Glen.  Crews has experience sliding sideways on both pavement and dirt and he is the youngest winner in Trans Am Series history with victories this year at Detroit and Road America.  In addition, he has five 2021 dirt track wins in the POWRi Midget Series for Keith Kunz Motorsports and has competed in ASCS and IRA outlaw sprint cars.

Crews rejoins the potent Venturini Motorsports team.  Venturini currently employs ARCA point leader Jesse Love, who ran second at DuQuoin last year.

Crews finished third last year in the Trans Am Series at the age of 14, winning 3 races in 12 starts.  He currently has 3 wins in 9 2023 Trans Am starts with 2 pole positions and leads the point standings.  He won 5 of 30 POWRi midget events in 2021 and finished second in the POWRi championship.

The fifteen-year-old could become the youngest winner ever at DuQuoin as well.  When Landen Lewis scored an upset win in 2021, he was 15 years, 6 months and 9 days old.  Crews’ birthday makes him about a month younger when the 2023 Southern Illinois 100 rolls around.  The ARCA Southern Illinois 100 is slated for Sunday night, September 3.

Sunday’s race is all part of the traditional Labor Day Weekend of racing at the DuQuoin State Fair that also features the USAC Silver Crown Series on Saturday afternoon, September 3. The DIRTcar Modifieds will be in action both days with prelims on Saturday afternoon and feature racing Sunday.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 DU QUOIN TIMES:

11:00 AM Pits & Registration

3:00 PM Ticket Office & Grandstands

3:15 PM ARCA Drivers Meeting

4:30-5:00 PM ARCA Practice

5:15-5:30 PM Modified Practice

6:00 PM ARCA General Tire Pole Qualifying

6:30 PM UMP Modified 29th Bill Oldani Memorial Feature

7:45 PM Pre-Race Ceremonies

8:11 PM ARCA Menards Series Southern Illinois 100

DU QUOIN TICKET INFO:

Tickets will be available on raceday or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

RESERVED SEATING

Advance Tickets (Presale)

$25 Adults Per Day

$10 Children 11 & Under Per Day

Day Of Tickets (At Gate)

$30 Adults Per Day

$10 Children 11 & Under Per Day

More Information:

For more information, contact Track Enterprises by calling the office at 217-764-3200 or by visiting their website at www.trackenterprises.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Davenport Speedway

Gavin Miller Maneuvers to Davenport Speedway Victory with POWRi/Xtreme Midgets

Belleville, IL. (8/26/23) Gavin Miller would hard-charge past ten other drivers...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 8/27/23

13 entries CRATE LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 45DW-Denny Woodworth;...
Davenport Speedway

Iowa’s Jeff Hoker to be Honored as Quad Cities 150 Grand Marshal on Opening Night

Jeff Hoker to be Honored as Quad Cities 150 Grand Marshal...
Featured

Jim DenHamer’s photos from the Ron Hauser Memorial at Owosso Speedway – 8/26/23

Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Racing Claim $50,000 in Rumble by the River

Team Collects 12th Victory of 2023 in Port Royal LOLMDS ThrillerSHINNSTON, W.Va....
Sprint Car & Midget News

West Coast Swing Begins with Lucrative Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals, Grays Harbor Visit

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: West Coast Swing Begins with Lucrative Sage...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Brewing ARCA Menards Rivalry Heads to DuQuoin Sunday

By Jay Hardin Track Enterprises August 29, 2023 - (DuQuoin, IL)-Minnesota’s William Sawalich...
Illinois

Kankakee County Speedway Results – 8/25/23

14 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 818-Matt...

RELATED ARTICLES

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Meteoric Rise: Osborne Lands USAC Silver Crown Ride for Du Quoin

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (August 29, 2023)………During last weekend’s Sprint Car...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

All About Speed at DuQuoin’s Magic Mile

By Jay Hardin Track Enterprises August 29, 2023- (DuQuoin, IL)-The Springfield Mile can lay claim to...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Brewing ARCA Menards Rivalry Heads to DuQuoin Sunday

By Jay Hardin Track Enterprises August 29, 2023 - (DuQuoin, IL)-Minnesota’s William Sawalich earned his second...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

ARCA Menards Series at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds: Southern Illinois 100 Pre-race Notes

ARCA Menards Series  The Race: Southern Illinois 100  The Place: DuQuoin, IL  The Date: Sunday, September 3,...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Seavey & Swanson Bring USAC Title Fight Saturday to DuQuoin Fair Race 

By Jay HardinTrack Enterprises DuQuoin, IL-(August 28. 2023)-Defending Ted Horn 100 winner Logan Seavey and...
©