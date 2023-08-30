Matt Cosner to Debut Special Commemorative Wrap this Weekend

- Advertisement -

Wrap and Apparel Pays Homage to Family-Owned Car

RIDGELEY, W.Va. (08/30/23) – When Matt Cosner hits the track for a trio of events this Labor Day weekend, he’ll be doing so with a commemorative design. Cosner is set to run a graphic scheme that is a throwback to a car owned by his late uncle Jim Stewart along with Matt’s dad, Randy Cosner.



The No. 66a entry was driven by multiple drivers during its tenure from 1978-1981, but its most notable pilots were Miles Chamberlain and Johnny Grum.



Cosner’s specific wrap was raced by Miles Chamberlain.



“This idea was started late last year as my uncle Jim (Stewart) began battling cancer. He and I talked, and he mentioned it would be pretty cool to see me run a wrap that matched one of the cars he owned. I agreed, and really thought there would be plenty of time to make it happen. But then his cancer became more aggressive, and with it being winter there was obviously no way for him to see it on the track. So, I reached out to my friend, Sean Anderson, and asked if he could make us a mock-up real fast to show uncle Jim. He jumped on it, and before my uncle passed, my mom was able to show him what the car would look like,” Cosner shared. “Even though my uncle isn’t here to see it on the track, it means a lot to finally be debuting this tribute wrap.”

The wrap will debut at Bedford (Pa.) Speedway this Friday and with it, special edition shirts will also be available at the team’s souvenir van all weekend.



“The wrap is great because it showcases one of the designs run on the car, but the shirts are especially cool because they have five different designs of the car on there, along with some really cool vintage Victory Lane shots. I can’t wait for everybody to see the car and the shirts this Friday,” Cosner noted.



Not only will Matt Cosner debut the car at Bedford Speedway on Friday, but he’ll also run it at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway on Saturday before making his Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) debut on Sunday during the Baltes Classic.



“We changed everything on the car to match the color design, including the decking, so we plan to run this design the rest of the year, and we hope everyone gets the same enjoyment out of this look as we will,” Cosner concluded.



In addition to this week’s events Matt is also excited to enter his first World 100 on Sept. 7-9 at Eldora Speedway.

For the latest news and plans regarding Matt Cosner, keep your browser pointed to the team website at www.MattCosner.com as well as their social media on Facebook and Twitter @MCR66c and Instagram @MattCosnerRacing.



Matt Cosner would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Nelson Auto Sales, Global Truck Outfitters, R.H. Lapp Mechanical Contractors, Mighty Auto Parts, Royal Purple Synthetic Oil, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Kenny Pettyjohn Racing, Benson Designs Custom Apparel, TC Race Cars, The Life Center Sharing Life Ministries, Orange Fatkat Media, Dyer’s Top Rods, Hoosier Tire, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bulldog Rear Ends, All-Star Performance, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Outlaw Baker Fuel Systems, Cornett Racing Engines, and MyRacePass.com Marketing & PR Services.

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)